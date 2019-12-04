Global Hematology Partnering Deal Trends, Players and Financials Directory 2019: Deals Signed Between the World's Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hematology Partnering 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hematology Partnering 2014 to 2019 provides the full collection of Hematology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Hematology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Hematology deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Hematology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

The report includes deals for the following indications: Agranulocytosis, Anemia, Haemolytic, Iron deficiency, Blood substitute, Disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), Hemophilia, Immune thrombocytopenic purpura, Neutropenia, Polycythemia, Thalassemia, Thrombocytopenia, Vitamin K Deficiency, Von-Willebrand disease, plus other hematological indications.

Report scope

Trends in Hematology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Hematology deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Hematology deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 200 Hematology deal records

The leading Hematology deals by value since 2014

Most active Hematology dealmakers since 2014

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Hematology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Hematology partnering over the years

2.3. Hematology partnering by deal type

2.4. Hematology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Hematology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Hematology partnering by technology type

2.7. Hematology partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Hematology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Hematology partnering

3.3. Hematology partnering headline values

3.4. Hematology deal upfront payments

3.5. Hematology deal milestone payments

3.6. Hematology royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Hematology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Hematology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Hematology

4.4. Top Hematology deals by value



Chapter 5 - Hematology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hematology partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Hematology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Hematology therapeutic target



Appendices



Appendix 1 - Directory of Hematology deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2019

Appendix 2 - Directory of Hematology deals by deal type 2014 to 2019

Appendix 3 - Directory of Hematology deals by stage of development 2014 to 2019

Appendix 4 - Directory of Hematology deals by technology type 2014 to 2019



