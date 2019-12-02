Global Hematology Testing Market: Focus on Product Type, End-User, 11 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, Dec, 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hematology Testing Market to Reach $8.20 Billion by 2029



Key Questions Answered in this Report:



• What is the importance of hematology testing and what are the products involved in hematology testing?

• What are the key trends of the global hematology testing market? How is the market evolving and what is its future scope?

• What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global hematology testing market?

• What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global hematology testing market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

• Which are the key companies offering hematology products in the market or have their products in the pipeline? Which are the leading companies dominating the global hematology testing market? What was the market share of each of the key players of the global hematology testing market in 2017 and 2018?

• What is the regulatory scenario of the global hematology testing market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies and guidelines put forward to regulate the commercialization of hematology testing products?

• What was the market size of the global hematology testing market in 2018 and what is the market size anticipated to be in 2029? What is the expected growth rate of the global hematology testing market during the time period between 2019 and 2029?

• What are the different instruments and consumables involved in hematology testing? Which instrument type and consumable dominate the market in 2018 and why? Which instrument and consumable are expected to witness highest growth rate and to dominate in market in 2029?

• What are the different end-users of the global hematology testing market? Which end-user type dominates the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate in 2029?

• What was the market value of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global hematology testing market? What are the different macro and micro factors influencing the growth of the market?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2029? How is each segment of the global hematology market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2029?

• Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales of the global hematology testing market during the time period between 2018 and 2029? Which region and country carries the potential for the significant expansion of key companies for different hematology testing products? What are the leading countries of different regions that contribute significantly toward the growth of the hematology testing market?

• What are the key players of the global hematology testing market and what is their role in the market?



Overview on the Global Hematology Testing Market



The ability of hematology test to effectively measure several blood components has made it an essential screening tool to diagnose a wide range of blood-related disorders, including anemia, blood cancer, hemorrhagic conditions, and blood infections, among others that affect millions of people each year across all age groups. Increasing incidences of hematology disorders and growing awareness related to the availability of wide range of diagnostic option to treat these targeted disorders are the primary factors driving the growth of the hematology testing market. Automation, being the primary focus of the hematology testing, the market has been witnessing considerable technological advancements with respect to products that offer effective, accurate, and fast testing results. The availability of automated hematology analyzers has further led to reduced administrative error, making the process more effective and efficient in disease diagnosis, as compared to manual hematology testing. The market also witnesses a paradigm shift toward patient-self-testing that eliminates the requirement to travel to a lab, clinic or physicians' office for having the tests done. With the emergence of high throughput hematology analyzers and point-of-care devices, more companies are expected to enter into the market, investing more in its research and development with an effort to develop cost-effective and advanced hematology systems.



Global Hematology Testing Market Forecast, 2019-2029



The global hematology testing market was valued to be $4.54 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to witness an impressive single-digit growth rate, to reach $8.20 billion by 2029.



Expert Quote



"Technological advancements in hematology products and the need to develop sophisticated analyzers are propelling huge research activities by established players to develop innovative product lines. Most of the companies in the industry are working toward developing compact, user-friendly, and accurate hematology analyzers that are efficient and provide fast results. The advent of point-of-care hematology testing equipment is also expected to bring about a boom in the market in the upcoming years"



Scope of the Global Hematology Testing Market



The report constitutes of an in-depth study of the global hematology testing market, including a thorough analysis of the types of products.The study also presents a detailed analysis of the market dynamics and the estimation of the market size over the forecast period 2019-2029.



The scope of this report is focused on the different products of Global Hematology Testing, and end-users as well as country-wise analysis.



The purpose of the study is to gain a holistic view of the global hematology testing market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms and technological advancements.The market has been segmented into 'product type', 'end-user', and 'region'.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products allied with the global hematology testing market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each product, application, nature, technology and region, as well as other vital information with respect to the global hematology testing market.



Market Segmentation



By Product Type



Instruments and Software



• Hematology Analyzer and Software

• Flow Cytometer

• Image Analyzer and Cell Counter

• Others



Consumables



• Hematology Reagents

• Flow Cytometry Reagents

• Stains, Controls and Calibrators



By End User



• Hospitals

• Clinical Testing Laboratories

• Research Institutions

• Patient Self-Testing

• Others



By Region



• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



Key Companies of the Global Hematology Testing Industry



The key players contributing to the global hematology testing market are Abbott laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Boule Diagnostics AB, Danaher Corporation, Drew Scientific, EKF Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, HORIBA, Ltd., Mindray Medical International Limited, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World



