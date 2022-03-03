Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Product, Configuration, Material, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemodialysis Catheters Market Research Report by Product, by Configuration, by Material, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market size was estimated at USD 498.78 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 548.86 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.47% to reach USD 1,001.61 million by 2027.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Hemodialysis Catheters to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Cuffed Tunneled, Non-cuffed Tunneled, and Non-Tunneled.

Based on Configuration, the market was studied across Split-tip Catheters, Step-tip Catheters, and Symmetric Catheters.

Based on Material, the market was studied across Silicone and polyurethane.

Based on End-User, the market was studied across Dialysis Centers, Home Dialysis, and Hospitals.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hemodialysis Catheters Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market, including Allmed Medical Corporation, AngioDynamics Inc., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., C. R, Bard, Cook Medical, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Medical Components Inc., Medtronic PLC, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, Nipro Medical Corporation, NxStage Medical, Inc., Outset Medical, Inc, and Toray Medical Co., Ltd..



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increase in prevalence of number of kidney diseases

5.1.1.2. Low availability of kidney donors for transplantation

5.1.1.3. Surge in popularity of antimicrobial-coated hemodialysis catheters

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Side effects such as anaemia, cramps, risk of blood infection and thrombosis

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Technological advancement in hemodialysis catheters

5.1.3.2. Rise in preference for home hemodialysis (HHD) treatment

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limitations in medical reimbursement of dialysis procedures

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Hemodialysis Catheters Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cuffed Tunneled

6.3. Non-cuffed Tunneled

6.4. Non-Tunneled



7. Hemodialysis Catheters Market, by Configuration

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Split-tip Catheters

7.3. Step-tip Catheters

7.4. Symmetric Catheters



8. Hemodialysis Catheters Market, by Material

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Silicone

8.3. polyurethane



9. Hemodialysis Catheters Market, by End-User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Dialysis Centers

9.3. Home Dialysis

9.4. Hospitals



10. Americas Hemodialysis Catheters Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Hemodialysis Catheters Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hemodialysis Catheters Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. Allmed Medical Corporation

14.2. AngioDynamics Inc.

14.3. Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

14.4. B. Braun Melsungen AG

14.5. Baxter International Inc.

14.6. C. R, Bard

14.7. Cook Medical

14.8. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

14.9. Medical Components Inc.

14.10. Medtronic PLC

14.11. Nikkiso Co. Ltd

14.12. Nipro Medical Corporation

14.13. NxStage Medical, Inc.

14.14. Outset Medical, Inc

14.15. Toray Medical Co., Ltd.



15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ck1ixi

