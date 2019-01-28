Global Hemoglobin A1C Monitoring Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hemoglobin A1c Monitoring in US$ by the following Test Types: HbA1c Laboratory Testing, and HbA1c Point of Care Testing.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197150



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 28 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.

- Abbott Laboratories

- ARKRAY, Inc.

- Beckman Coulter, Inc.

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

- Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197150



HEMOGLOBIN A1c MONITORING MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definition and Scope of Study

HbA1c Laboratory Testing

HbA1c Point of Care Testing



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



HbA1c Devices: Critical Role in Monitoring & Management of Diabetes

Growth Stimulants in a Nutshell

Major Concerns

While Developed Regions Lead, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Long - term Growth

Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Devices Dominate HbA1c Market

POC-based HbA1c Monitoring Devices - The Faster Growing Category

Chromatography-based Hb Testing Devices Lead Market

Increasing Diabetes Prevalence and the Need for Diabetes Management to Prop-up Demand for HbA1c Monitoring Devices

Table 1: Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Prevalence (%) of Diabetes in Adults (20-79) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Prevalence of Diabetes - Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Worldwide Diabetes Prevalence (%) in Adults by Age Group and Gender for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Table 5: Leading Players in the Global HbA1c Reagents Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Siemens and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Products/ Analyzers of Select Players

Point-of-Care (POC) HbA1c Testing Products/ Analyzers of Select Players



2. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS AND ISSUES



High Risk of Diabetes in Aging Demographics Promises Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market

Table 6: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in €˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population (2000 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

Table 8: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 and 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Fuels Demand for HbA1c Testing Devices

Table 10: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: Healthcare Spending (in US$ Billion) by People with Diabetes (20-79 Years) for the Years 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Health Spending due to Diabetes in Adults (20-

years) - Breakdown by Region for the Years 2017 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Leading Countries by Health Expenditure on Diabetes by Adults for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Expenditure on Diabetes in Adult (20-79) as % of Total Healthcare Spending by Region (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Health Expenditure on Diabetes: Average Diabetes-Related Spending per Person with Diabetes in US$ by Region for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Health Expenditure on Diabetes: Top Countries Ranked by Diabetes-Related Spending per Person with Diabetes (in US$) for 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Approval for HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Diagnosis: An Opportunity to Tap

Is HbA1c Test Right in Being Recommended for Diagnostic Purposes?

Technology Developments Transform Diagnostics in Diabetes Care

HbA1c Tests for Diabetes Diagnosis - Need to Address Issues Related to Hemoglobin Variants

Efforts Focus on Standardizing Reporting of HbA1c Results

Consistent and Precise Test Results Favor Growth in HbA1c Testing Devices Market

Glycosylated Hemoglobin Tests Pave the Way for Early-Stage Diabetes Diagnosis

Near Patient Testing Gaining Ground

Despite Reliability Issues, Prospects Remain Positive for POC Testing Market

Advantages of POC HbA1c Tests over Lab Tests to Foster Adoption

Major Testing Methods in POC HbA1c Tests

Immunoassays

Boronate Affinity Chromatography

Micro-Optical Detection Methods

Home HbA1c Testing: Lack of Reimbursement Coverage and Accuracy Concerns Affect Adoption

Regular HbA1c Test Keeps Heart Risk at Bay

Glycated Albumin - A Potential Threat to HbA1c?

Higher Levels of Glycosylated Hemoglobin Increases Risk of Death

Non-Invasive Glucose Meters and CBGM Devices Threaten HbA1c Market

ESC and ADA Release Revised Guidelines for HbA1c Testing

Study Finds Dentist Visits to be an Opportunity for HbA1c- based Diabetes Screening & Management



3. DIABETES - A BRIEF PROFILE OF THE DISEASE



What Causes Diabetes?

Types of Diabetes

Major Types of Diabetes

Likely Complications

Nephropathy (Kidney Disease)

Diabetic Neuropathy (Nerve Damage)

Retinopathy (Damage to the Eye and Blindness)

Poor Healing of Infections and Wounds

Impotence in Men

Periodontal Disease

Cardiovascular Disease

Interpreting the A1c Range

Blood Glucose Level Guidelines in the US

Key Diabetes Statistics

Table 18: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Diabetes Prevalence in Rural and Urban Areas - Number of Adults with Diagnosed Diabetes (in Million) in Urban and Rural Areas for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2017 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Proportion of Undiagnosed Diabetes Cases (20-

Years) by Region for the Year 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Proportion of Deaths on Account of Diabetes in People Aged Less than 60 Years by Region for the Year 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Therapeutic Options for Diabetes

Oral Medications for Type 2 Diabetes

Side Effects of Insulin Therapy

Maintaining A1c Test Result Below 7%

Common Diabetes Management Practices



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Hemoglobin - A Brief

Hemoglobin A1c - Description

HbA1c Monitoring

What is A1c?



1. HbA1c Laboratory Testing



2. HbA1c Point of Care Testing & Self-Monitoring

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Test

Interpreting HbA1c Test Readings

Interpreting HbA1c Test Readings

Result of Hemoglobin A1c Test

Clinical Use of A1c Testing

Advantages of A1c Assessment & Interpretation

Risks Associated with HbA1c Testing

Methods of Measurement for Glycohemoglobin

Why Opt for HbA1c Testing?

The Diabetes Control & Complications Trial (DCCT)

The Kumamoto and UK Prospective Studies

Glycemia Tests Used in Monitoring Diabetes

Urine Glucose Testing

Glycated Protein Testing

Table 23: Relation Between A1c Level and Mean Plasma Glucose Levels

HbA1c Test Types

HbA1c Laboratory Testing

Analytical Techniques Used for Quantifying HbA1c in Labs

Standardization of HbA1c Results

Table 24: CAP Accuracy Grading for HbA1c Measurements (2007-2013)

HbA1c Point of Care Testing & Self-Monitoring

Standardization of Glycated Hemoglobin Testing

NGSP Standardization of HbA1c

IFCC Standardization of HbA1c

HbA1c Reporting

Table 25: A1c (%) and Corresponding eAG Number (in mg/dl or mmol/l)



5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS



ARKRAY Introduces ADAMS„¢ A1c HA-8180V System for HbA1c Testing

HemoCue Unveils HemoCue HbA1c 501 System in Thailand

Diazyme Gains FDA 510(k) Clearance Direct HbA1c Assay

IDG/Sanzay Unveils VERI-Q MULTI Monitoring System

ARKRAY Launches ADAMS A1c Lite HA-8380V in Japan

Biorex Unveils HbA1c Micro-Column Kit

MedTest Launches Reagents for Mindray„¢ BS-480 Chemistry Analyzer in US

ARKRAY Unveils New Instruments for HbA1c Measurement

Roche Introduces New Cobas C513 Analyser

ARKRAY Launches B-analyst HbA1c Control for HbA1c Tests

ARKRAY Unveils CinQ HbA1c Range of Reagent Kit

Transasia Bio-Medicals Introduces HbA1c & HbA2/F-Fully Automated Analyzer

ARKRAY Releases PocketChem A1c HbA1c Analyzer



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



Abbott Takes Over Alere

Siemens Healthcare Rebrands as Siemens Healthineers

Sinocare Takes Over PTS Diagnostics

Biosurfit Gains CE Mark for HbA1c Test

Bio-Rad Bags FDA Approval for D-100„¢ System for A1c Testing

Bio-Rad€™s VARIANT„¢ II TURBO HbA1c Kit - 2.0 Receives FDA Approval for Use in Diabetes Diagnosis

Abnova Concludes Clinical Trial for Personal A1c Diabetes Rapid Test

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Obtains FDA Approval for VITROS® Chemistry Products HbA1c Reagent Kit



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd. (UK)

Abbott Laboratories (USA)

Alere, Inc. (USA)

ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc (UK)

HemoCue® AB (Sweden)

OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd (South Korea)

PTS Diagnostics (USA)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. (USA)

Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Laboratory-based HbA1c Testing Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Point-of-Care (POC)-based HbA1c Testing Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Point-of-Care (POC)-based HbA1c Testing Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Point-of-Care (POC)-based HbA1c Testing Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

The United States - The Largest Market for HbA1c Monitoring

Table 35: Diabetes and Population Statistics in North America and Caribbean Region (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Diabetes Statistics in the US (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (€˜000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s)

Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Factor

Table 37: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Diabetics by Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Diabetes Prevalence in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Diabetics by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030):

Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prevalence Varies by Race/Ethnicity

Table 40: Diabetes Prevalence Rate (%) in the US - Breakdown by Ethnicity/Race for the Year 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Economic Burden of Diabetes

Table 41: Total Healthcare Expenditure in US$ Billion) and Average Healthcare Expenditure Per Person (in US$) on Diabetes among Adults (20-79) for 2017

HbA1c - Increasingly Moving into Physician€™s Office

HbA1c Testing for Diabetes Detection Gains Support

ADA 2015 Diabetes Diagnostic Criteria

Growing Inclination towards CLIA- Waived Tests

Need for Further Stringency in Requirements Arises

Healthcare Reform Legislation: Impact on Diabetes Diagnostics

Competition

Table 42: Leading Players in the US Near Patient HbA1c Testing Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Alere, Siemens and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: US Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: US 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Rising Diabetes Cases in Canada - An Opportunity for HbA1c Monitoring Market

Table 46: Diabetes Statistics in Canada (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (€˜000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s)

Table 47: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Gender(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Adult Diabetes in Canada (2017E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Diabetic Population by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Canadian Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



A.Market Analysis

High Susceptibility of the Elderly to Diabetes Sustains Market Growth

Table 52: Diabetes Statistics in Japan (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s)

Product Launches

ARKRAY, Inc. - A Major Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Healthy Growth Forecast for HbA1c Monitoring Market in Europe

Diabetes Statistics in Europe

Table 56: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Europe (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Diabetes Statistics in Europe (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Proven Efficacy and Benefits of POCT HbA1C Tests Spur Adoption

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: European Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: European 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Table 64: Diabetes Statistics in France (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s)

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: French Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: French 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 68: Diabetes Statistics in Germany (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s)

Strategic Corporate Development

Siemens Healthineers - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: German Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: German 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Table 72: Diabetes Statistics in Italy (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s)

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Italian Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Italian 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 76: Diabetes Statistics in the UK (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s)

Rising Obesity Cases - Increased Risk of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes in Children

Table 77: Number of Children with Type 1 Diabetes in Select Countries (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

NHS England Launches Action for Diabetes Plan

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: UK Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: UK 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Increasing Diabetes Cases - Potential for HbA1c Monitoring Market

Table 81: Diabetes Statistics in Spain (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s)

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Spanish Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for HbA1c Monitoring Market

Table 85: Diabetes Statistics in Russia (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s)

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Russian Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Russian 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

High Risk Population and Underpenetrated Market Offers Huge Growth Opportunities

Table 92: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79) (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes ('000s) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

A Market with Huge Untapped Potential for HbA1c Monitoring Devices

Table 102: Diabetes Statistics in China (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in €˜000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s)

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Chinese Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

HbA1c Testing on Growth Spree

Table 106: Diabetes Statistics in India (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes (in €˜000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s)

Growth Stimulants & Challenges in a Nutshell

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 107: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Indian Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Indian 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Australia: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for HbA1c Testing Market

Table 110: Diabetes Population in Australia (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Individuals with Diabetes by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

OSANG Healthcare Co., Ltd (South Korea) - A Major Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 111: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Diabetes in Latin America - A Glance at Key Statistics

Table 114: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South & Central America (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Diabetes Statistics in South & Central America (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (20-79 (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed Diabetes) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Opportunity Indicator: Aging Population

Table 116: Aging Population in Latin America and the Caribbean by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Aging Population in Latin America (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 118: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Diabetes Statistics in Africa and the Middle East

Table 121: African Diabetes and Population Statistics (2017 & 2045) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Diabetes Statistics in Africa (2017) - Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in €˜000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes (20-79) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Middle East and North Africa for 2017 and 2045 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Diabetes Statistics in Middle East and North Africa (2017) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes National Prevalence (%), Adults with Undiagnosed diabetes (20-79) ('000s), and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in €˜000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 125: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Rest of World Historic Review for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for HbA1c Monitoring Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Laboratory Testing and Point of Care Testing Markets for years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 28 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 38) The United States (18) Japan (2) Europe (15) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197150



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

