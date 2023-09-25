Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits Market Valued at $1.9 Billion in 2022, Expected to Soar at a CAGR of 9.2% to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices and Kits Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits Market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% to reach $3.2 billion by 2028.

This report provides a comprehensive study of the market, including the different types of Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits products, technology, and historical and current market revenues.

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits Market based on various factors:

  • Technology: It categorizes products by technology.
  • End User: It classifies products based on the end user, such as hospitals, clinics, laboratories, etc.
  • Geographic Regions: The global market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Companies Mentioned:

The report profiles major players in the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits Market, including:

  • Abbott
  • Arkray Inc.
  • Bayer AG
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
  • Danaher
  • Ekf Diagnostics Holdings plc
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
  • Lumiradx
  • Meril Life Sciences Private. Ltd.
  • Osang Healthcare Co. Ltd.
  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH
  • Sinocare Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Trinity Biotech plc
  • Wuxi Biohermes Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

  • The report provides an overview of the global market landscape related to Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits.
  • It offers an in-depth analysis of global market trends, including historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, and forecasts for 2023-2028, with projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs).
  • The current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits are evaluated, along with a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by technology, end user, and geographical region.
  • The report explores the upcoming market potential for Hemoglobin A1c test devices and kits, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments.
  • It provides in-depth information regarding the major factors influencing market progress, including benefits, industry-specific challenges, growth trends, upcoming technologies, regulations, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.
  • The role and importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits market are discussed, including consumer attitudes, risks, opportunity assessment, and ESG practices in the industry.
  • Major stakeholders are identified, and their company competitive landscape is analyzed based on recent developments, key financials, segmental revenues, and operational integration.
  • Detailed profiles of leading market participants, including their respective businesses, are presented.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Restraints
  • Opportunities

Chapter 5 Global Market for Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices and Kits by Technology

Chapter 6 Global Market for Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices and Kits by End-user

Chapter 7 Global Market for Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices and Kits by Region

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices and Kits Industry: An Esg Perspective

Chapter 9 Emerging Technology in the Diabetes Diagnosis Industry: Qualitative Perspective

Chapter 10 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook in the Market

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix

