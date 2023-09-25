Global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits Market Valued at $1.9 Billion in 2022, Expected to Soar at a CAGR of 9.2% to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices and Kits Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits Market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022, and it is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% to reach $3.2 billion by 2028.

This report provides a comprehensive study of the market, including the different types of Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits products, technology, and historical and current market revenues.

Market Segmentation:

The report segments the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits Market based on various factors:

Technology: It categorizes products by technology.

It categorizes products by technology. End User: It classifies products based on the end user, such as hospitals, clinics, laboratories, etc.

It classifies products based on the end user, such as hospitals, clinics, laboratories, etc. Geographic Regions: The global market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

Key Companies Mentioned:

The report profiles major players in the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits Market, including:

Abbott

Arkray Inc.

Bayer AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher

Ekf Diagnostics Holdings plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Lumiradx

Meril Life Sciences Private. Ltd.

Osang Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Sinocare Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

Wuxi Biohermes Biomedical Technology Co. Ltd.

Xiamen Biotime Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides an overview of the global market landscape related to Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits.

It offers an in-depth analysis of global market trends, including historical revenue data for 2020-2022, estimated figures for 2023, and forecasts for 2023-2028, with projections of Compound Annual Growth Rates (CAGRs).

The current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits are evaluated, along with a comprehensive market share analysis categorized by technology, end user, and geographical region.

The report explores the upcoming market potential for Hemoglobin A1c test devices and kits, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments.

It provides in-depth information regarding the major factors influencing market progress, including benefits, industry-specific challenges, growth trends, upcoming technologies, regulations, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

The role and importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in the Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices & Kits market are discussed, including consumer attitudes, risks, opportunity assessment, and ESG practices in the industry.

Major stakeholders are identified, and their company competitive landscape is analyzed based on recent developments, key financials, segmental revenues, and operational integration.

Detailed profiles of leading market participants, including their respective businesses, are presented.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities

Chapter 5 Global Market for Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices and Kits by Technology

Chapter 6 Global Market for Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices and Kits by End-user

Chapter 7 Global Market for Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices and Kits by Region

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Hemoglobin A1C Testing Devices and Kits Industry: An Esg Perspective

Chapter 9 Emerging Technology in the Diabetes Diagnosis Industry: Qualitative Perspective

Chapter 10 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook in the Market

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axewaz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets