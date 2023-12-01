Global Hemoglobin A1C Testing Market Forecast to 2028 - Advancements in POCT for Accurate, Affordable, and User-friendly HbA1c Testing

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hemoglobin A1C Testing Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemoglobin A1C (HbA1c) testing market will witness significant growth driven by technological advances and the increasing adoption of point-of-care testing (POCT). Real-time glucose monitoring and conventional HbA1c testing have been integrated, revolutionizing patient care by offering better treatment choices and better results.

By streamlining data collection, this integration improves operational effectiveness in healthcare settings. POCT options play a significant role as well, offering on-the-spot HbA1c testing for rapid outcomes and prompt action, further improving patient satisfaction and saving valuable assets.

Collaborations between medical device manufacturers, healthcare IT businesses, and pharmaceutical companies determine the competitive landscape in the HbA1c testing market. By promoting industrial convergence and the development of integrated solutions, these partnerships position companies as market leaders with cutting-edge products.

Companies that capitalize on this trend early on have an advantage over competitors and create new business prospects by addressing the rising need for all-inclusive diabetes management products.

Key Topics Covered:

HbA1c Testing Overview

  • Key Competitors
  • Global Diabetes Highlights, 2021
  • Number of People with Diabetes, 2021-2045
  • Top 10 Countries or Territories for Number of Adults
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast By Setting
  • Revenue Forecast by End Users
  • Revenue Forecast by Technology
  • Pricing Trends and Analysis
  • Key Pricing Strategies Adopted by Players
  • Future Aspect of Pricing
  • Global HbA1c Testing Market - Notable Activities
  • Global HbA1c Testing Reimbursement Pathways
  • Competitive Environment

Companies to Watch - Lab and POC HbA1c Testing

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Tosoh Corporation
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • EKF Diagnostics
  • Erba Diagnostics, Inc.
  • Diazyme Laboratories
  • PTS Diagnostics
  • Trinity Biotech
  • Competitive Mapping by HbA1c Offering Parameters

Growth Opportunity Summary

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Tailoring HbA1c Testing Approaches to Individual Patient Characteristics
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Advancements in POCT for Accurate, Affordable, and User-friendly HbA1c Testing
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Capturing Opportunities in Growing Diabetes Care Markets
  • Growth Opportunity 4 - Diabetes HbA1c Screening for Better Care and Management

