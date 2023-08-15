Global Hemophilia Research Analysis Report 2023: A $21.07 Billion Market by 2030 - Approval of Gene Therapies and Monoclonal Antibodies Fueling Growth

15 Aug, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemophilia Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Hemophilia A), By Treatment Type (On-demand), By Therapy (Gene Therapy & Monoclonal Antibodies), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hemophilia market size is expected to reach USD 21.07 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030.
The approval of gene therapy and monoclonal antibodies for treating hemophilia and the presence of multiple such candidates in the pipeline are major drivers for market growth. In addition, the increasing life expectancy of hemophilia patients due to reduced mortality is another key factor driving market growth.
The development and launch of novel therapies to control hemophilia are propelling the market growth. For instance, in April 2020, FDA approved the genetically engineered product Sevenfact [coagulation factor VIIa (recombinant)-jncw] as a treatment option to control bleeding episodes in adolescents (of age group 12 years and above) and adults.
Furthermore, the presence of 2 gene therapy products, BioMarin's Roctavian for hemophilia A, was approved only in Europe, and CSL's Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drib) was approved both in the U.S., and Europe demonstrates an opportunity for expansion in other regions. BioMarin's Roctavian is under review with the U.S. FDA after its previous rejection and has a PDUFA date set for June 30, 2023.
Major players are focused on developing new products and entering into strategic collaborations for enhanced geographic presence. For instance, in April 2022, Novo Nordisk A/S partnered with Canadian Blood Services to enhance its product offering with marketed drugs Esperoct and Zonovate, publicly available for treating type A. Moreover, in February 2023, Sanofi received FDA approval for its drug Altuviiio, a factor VIII replacement therapy for treating hemophilia A.
However, a key restraining factor is the delayed diagnosis of mild to moderate disease in developing countries such as China and India. Another key challenge for the market is the possible access issues for gene therapy due to its high cost and lack of long-term data. For instance, the cost of treatment using Hemgenix (Approved in 2022) is USD 3.5 million per treatment, making it the most expensive treatment in the world.
Hemophilia Market Report Highlights
- The type A segment held the largest share of the hemophilia market owing to the higher prevalence of hemophilia A and the availability of multiple products for its treatment. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the approval of gene therapy
- Based on the distribution channel, the specialty pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2022, attributable to the specialized nature of the treatment required for the condition
- By therapy factor replacement therapy held the largest share of the hemophilia market in 2022, as it is the major form of treatment used in both prophylaxis and on-demand treatment
- North America was the largest revenue-generating region in the hemophilia market in 2022, which can be attributed to the presence of key players, regulatory support, patient awareness, and favorable funding assistance
Hemophilia Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
Hemophilia Market Lineage Outlook
- Parent Market Outlook
- Penetration And Growth Prospect Mapping
Market Driver Analysis
- Increasing Population Of Newborns
- Favorable Government Initiatives
- Rising R&D And New Product Development
- Rising Adoption Of Prophylaxis Treatment
Market Restraint Analysis
- High Cost Associated With Procuring Treatment
Business Tools
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Pestle Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
Competitive Landscape
- Company Categorization
- Participant's Overview
- Financial Performance
- Product Benchmarking
- Company Market Positioning
- Company Market Share Analysis, 2022
- Company Heat Map Analysis
- Strategic Initiatives
Company Profiles
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.
- Bayer AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- CSL Behring
- BioMarin
- Octapharma AG
- Sanofi
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
