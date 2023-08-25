Global Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.4%, Reaching $279.5 Million by 2030

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment Market, By Drug Type, By Distribution channel and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global hemorrhagic shock treatment market, projecting its market size to be $206.3 million in 2023 and $279.5 million in 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.

Introduction to Hemorrhagic Shock:

Hemorrhagic shock is a condition characterized by inadequate delivery of oxygen and nutrients to cells due to tissue perfusion impairment. Traumatic injuries can lead to hemorrhagic shock when uncontrolled bleeding persists. The primary treatment approach involves promptly controlling the source of bleeding and replenishing lost fluids.

Controlled Hemorrhagic Shock (CHS):

In Controlled Hemorrhagic Shock (CHS), fluid replacement is employed to restore hemodynamic parameters after bleeding cessation. Hemorrhagic shock may arise in various gynecological and obstetric scenarios. Reduced blood volume triggers sympathetic compensation marked by increased heart rate, peripheral vasoconstriction, and heightened myocardial contractility, elevating oxygen demands on the heart muscle.

Market Dynamics:

Expanding understanding of hemorrhagic shock's pathophysiology has broadened trauma treatment strategies from simple massive transfusions to comprehensive damage control resuscitation. An example is VirTech's development of a hemoglobin-based solution with blood-like oxygen carrying capacity. The US Department of Defense took interest in this product, contributing $13 million to support its clinical research phase. The goal is to prevent hemorrhagic shock in trauma patients and improve organ survival for transplantation.

Key Report Features:

Exploration of revenue opportunities across segments and investment proposition matrices

Insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and competitive strategies

Profiling of key players, including company highlights, product portfolios, financial performance, and strategies

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment Market, By Drug Type:

NVX-408

YW-356

LB-1148

Neutrolide

Others

Global Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Channels

Global Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC



Israel



Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa



Central Africa



North Africa

Company Profiles:

Biomedica Management Corporation

NuvOxPharma LLC

Leading BioSciences, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

AstraZeneca

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Novartis AG

ZydusCadila

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2atmza

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets