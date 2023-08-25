Global Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment Market Projected to Expand at a CAGR of 4.4%, Reaching $279.5 Million by 2030

25 Aug, 2023, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment Market, By Drug Type, By Distribution channel and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global hemorrhagic shock treatment market, projecting its market size to be $206.3 million in 2023 and $279.5 million in 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.
Introduction to Hemorrhagic Shock:
Hemorrhagic shock is a condition characterized by inadequate delivery of oxygen and nutrients to cells due to tissue perfusion impairment. Traumatic injuries can lead to hemorrhagic shock when uncontrolled bleeding persists. The primary treatment approach involves promptly controlling the source of bleeding and replenishing lost fluids.
Controlled Hemorrhagic Shock (CHS):
In Controlled Hemorrhagic Shock (CHS), fluid replacement is employed to restore hemodynamic parameters after bleeding cessation. Hemorrhagic shock may arise in various gynecological and obstetric scenarios. Reduced blood volume triggers sympathetic compensation marked by increased heart rate, peripheral vasoconstriction, and heightened myocardial contractility, elevating oxygen demands on the heart muscle.
Market Dynamics:
Expanding understanding of hemorrhagic shock's pathophysiology has broadened trauma treatment strategies from simple massive transfusions to comprehensive damage control resuscitation. An example is VirTech's development of a hemoglobin-based solution with blood-like oxygen carrying capacity. The US Department of Defense took interest in this product, contributing $13 million to support its clinical research phase. The goal is to prevent hemorrhagic shock in trauma patients and improve organ survival for transplantation.
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment Market, By Drug Type:
- NVX-408
- YW-356
- LB-1148
- Neutrolide
- Others
Global Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Channels
Global Hemorrhagic Shock Treatment Market, By Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
Company Profiles:
- Biomedica Management Corporation
- NuvOxPharma LLC
- Leading BioSciences, Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc
- AstraZeneca
- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- ZydusCadila
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
