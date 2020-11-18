Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Industry
Global Hemostasis Diagnostics Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027
Nov 18, 2020, 08:02 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hemostasis Diagnostics estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Laboratory Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$946.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumables segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960969/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $620.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
The Hemostasis Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$620.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$809.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 6.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Point-of-Care Testing Systems Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
In the global Point-of-Care Testing Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$255.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$367.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$505.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alere, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Grifols SA
- Instrumentation Laboratory
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960969/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hemostasis Diagnostics Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hemostasis Diagnostics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hemostasis Diagnostics Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Laboratory Systems (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Laboratory Systems (Product) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Laboratory Systems (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Consumables (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Consumables (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Consumables (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Point-of-Care Testing Systems (Product) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Point-of-Care Testing Systems (Product) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Point-of-Care Testing Systems (Product) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Hospital/Clinics (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Hospital/Clinics (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Hospital/Clinics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Independent Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use)
Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Independent Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Independent Diagnostic Laboratories (End-Use)
Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 19: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Home Care Settings (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in the United States by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 27: United States Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: United States Hemostasis Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Canadian Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market
Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 33: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 34: Canadian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 36: Canadian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for Hemostasis Diagnostics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 39: Japanese Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hemostasis Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Japanese Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Hemostasis Diagnostics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Chinese Demand for Hemostasis Diagnostics in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hemostasis Diagnostics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 50: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 51: European Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 53: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Hemostasis Diagnostics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 59: French Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Hemostasis Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: French Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 66: German Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 69: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for Hemostasis Diagnostics in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Hemostasis Diagnostics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 77: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: United Kingdom Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hemostasis Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: United Kingdom Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spanish Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Spanish Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 84: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 85: Spanish Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 87: Spanish Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Russia by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 90: Russian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Russian Hemostasis Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Hemostasis Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 95: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of Europe Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Hemostasis Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 98: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 101: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Hemostasis Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: Australian Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 111: Australian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 115: Indian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Indian Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market Review
by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 117: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 118: Indian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 120: Indian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: South Korean Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 123: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hemostasis
Diagnostics: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hemostasis Diagnostics Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hemostasis Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hemostasis Diagnostics Market
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin American Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 134: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Latin American Hemostasis Diagnostics Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 136: Latin American Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Hemostasis Diagnostics Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Demand for Hemostasis Diagnostics in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 140: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 142: Argentinean Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 143: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Argentinean Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Argentinean Hemostasis Diagnostics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 146: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 148: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Brazil by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 149: Brazilian Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 150: Brazilian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Hemostasis Diagnostics Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 154: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Mexican Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 156: Mexican Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 159: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 160: Rest of Latin America Hemostasis Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027
Table 161: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 162: Rest of Latin America Hemostasis Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hemostasis Diagnostics Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 166: The Middle East Hemostasis Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 167: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 168: The Middle East Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 169: The Middle East Hemostasis Diagnostics Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: The Middle East Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic
Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,2020,
and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Hemostasis Diagnostics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 173: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 174: The Middle East Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 175: Iranian Market for Hemostasis Diagnostics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 176: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2012-2019
Table 177: Iranian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hemostasis Diagnostics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Iranian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 180: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 181: Israeli Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027
Table 182: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 183: Israeli Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: Israeli Hemostasis Diagnostics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 185: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 187: Saudi Arabian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 189: Saudi Arabian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market by
Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hemostasis Diagnostics in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 193: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: United Arab Emirates Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 195: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 198: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 199: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Rest of Middle East Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019
Table 201: Rest of Middle East Hemostasis Diagnostics Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 205: African Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market in Africa by Product:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 207: African Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: African Hemostasis Diagnostics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Hemostasis Diagnostics Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: Hemostasis Diagnostics Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960969/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker