Global Hemp Industry Leader Experiences Dramatic Year-Over-Year Growth

The growth is a 90 percent increase over MCG's 2021 annual revenue as the company's operating entities now have customers and operations throughout the United States and in 18 foreign countries. MCG continued its track record of profitability being profitable in every year of its three years of operation. CEO Bret Worley believes this growth will continue. "I am pleased with what has occurred in only one year's time, thanks to the hard work of our MCG team," said Worley. "We are now in the process of adding staff as we are forecasting $46 million in revenue for 2023 domestic and foreign operations. We're also projecting growth in our EBITDA, both in terms of amount and percent of sales."

Worley also announced that the company is preparing to launch the process for an Initial public offering ("IPO") in late 2023. MCG is also in discussions with several companies to either acquire or negotiate a merger in order to achieve a vertically integrated operating platform that would create an attractive IPO.

About MC Global Holdings

MC Global Holdings was established to revolutionize the hemp wellness industry by being the leader in professionalism, promotion and distribution of responsibly produced cannabinoids worldwide.

