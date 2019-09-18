Global Hemp Milk Market Forecast 2019-2027

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

KEY FINDINGS

The global hemp milk market is estimated to record a CAGR of 14.28% from 2019 to 2027. The global market amounted for a value of $XX million in 2018 and is expected to generate a value of $641.27 million by 2027 in terms of revenue. The rising vegan population worldwide accompanied by other factors drive the growth of hemp milk market.



MARKET INSIGHTS

Globally, the market for hemp milk comprises of segments based on category, distribution channel, product, and flavor.The distribution of hemp milk takes place through both online and offline channels.



Also, both non-organic and organic products are covered in the report. In terms of revenue, the organic segment dominates the global hemp milk market owing to the rising demand for pesticide-free products.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Geographically, the global hemp milk market comprises of several regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, along with Rest of World segment.North America dominates the market and captured a large market share in terms of revenue in 2018.



The factors like government policies, increasing public awareness, along with rising demand for hemp-based products, contribute to the growth of hemp milk market in this region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The renowned players operating in the global hemp milk market are, namely, Living Harvest Foods Inc., Ecomil, Hudson River Foods, Drink Daily Greens LLC, Good Hemp Food, Organic Hemp Milk Australia, Pacific Foods of Oregon Inc., Goodmylk Co., MaMilk, KONOI Cremerie Vegetale, Triballat Noyal, and Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods.



