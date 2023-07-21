Global Hemp Seed Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Products and Health Consciousness

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemp Seed Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemp seed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.3% to reach $2.2 billion in 2030 from $1.2 billion in 2023.

This report on global hemp seed market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global hemp seed market by segmenting the market based on source, form, packaging, application, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the hemp seed market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Products

Rising Health Consciousness among Consumers

Challenges

High Production Cost

Strict Regulation and Policies

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Source

Conventional

Organic

by Form

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

by Packaging

Pouches

Jars

Tins

Others

by Application

Food & Beverages

Nutritional Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Companies Mentioned

BAFA Neu GmbH

Canah International Srl

Deep Nature Project GmbH

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Green Source Organics Inc.

Hempco Food and Fibre Inc. (Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

HempFlax Group B.V.

Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd.

Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods (Tilray Inc)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Navitas LLC

North American Hemp & Grain Ltd.

Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd.

