Global Hemp Seed Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Products and Health Consciousness

DUBLIN, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hemp Seed Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemp seed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.3% to reach $2.2 billion in 2030 from $1.2 billion in 2023. 

This report on global hemp seed market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global hemp seed market by segmenting the market based on source, form, packaging, application, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the hemp seed market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Products
  • Rising Health Consciousness among Consumers

Challenges

  • High Production Cost
  • Strict Regulation and Policies

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Source

  • Conventional
  • Organic

by Form

  • Whole Hemp Seed
  • Hulled Hemp Seed
  • Hemp Seed Oil
  • Hemp Protein Powder
  • Others

by Packaging

  • Pouches
  • Jars
  • Tins
  • Others

by Application

  • Food & Beverages
  • Nutritional Supplements
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

by Distribution Channel

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Specialty Stores
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Companies Mentioned

  • BAFA Neu GmbH
  • Canah International Srl
  • Deep Nature Project GmbH
  • GFR Ingredients Inc.
  • Green Source Organics Inc.
  • Hempco Food and Fibre Inc. (Aurora Cannabis Inc.)
  • HempFlax Group B.V.
  • Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd.
  • Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods (Tilray Inc)
  • Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
  • Navitas LLC
  • North American Hemp & Grain Ltd.
  • Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd.

