Global Hemp Seed Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Products and Health Consciousness

The global hemp seed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10.3% to reach $2.2 billion in 2030 from $1.2 billion in 2023.
This report on global hemp seed market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global hemp seed market by segmenting the market based on source, form, packaging, application, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the hemp seed market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Products
- Rising Health Consciousness among Consumers
Challenges
- High Production Cost
- Strict Regulation and Policies
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Source
- Conventional
- Organic
by Form
- Whole Hemp Seed
- Hulled Hemp Seed
- Hemp Seed Oil
- Hemp Protein Powder
- Others
by Packaging
- Pouches
- Jars
- Tins
- Others
by Application
- Food & Beverages
- Nutritional Supplements
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Others
by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
Companies Mentioned
- BAFA Neu GmbH
- Canah International Srl
- Deep Nature Project GmbH
- GFR Ingredients Inc.
- Green Source Organics Inc.
- Hempco Food and Fibre Inc. (Aurora Cannabis Inc.)
- HempFlax Group B.V.
- Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods (Tilray Inc)
- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.
- Navitas LLC
- North American Hemp & Grain Ltd.
- Yunnan Hua Fang Industrial Hemp Co. Ltd.
