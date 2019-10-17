Global Hepatitis C Treatment Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepatitis C Treatment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$44.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.9%. HCV Protease Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.9 Billion by the year 2025, HCV Protease Inhibitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817746/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, HCV Protease Inhibitors will reach a market size of US$176.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AbbVie, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Kadmon Holdings, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817746/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hepatitis C Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hepatitis C Treatment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Hepatitis C Treatment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: HCV Protease Inhibitors (Drug Class) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: HCV Protease Inhibitors (Drug Class) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: HCV Protease Inhibitors (Drug Class) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: HCV Polymerase Inhibitors (Drug Class) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: HCV Polymerase Inhibitors (Drug Class) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: HCV Polymerase Inhibitors (Drug Class) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: HCV NS5A Inhibitors (Drug Class) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: HCV NS5A Inhibitors (Drug Class) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: HCV NS5A Inhibitors (Drug Class) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Combination Therapy (Drug Class) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Combination Therapy (Drug Class) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Combination Therapy (Drug Class) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Interferon & Antiviral (Drug Class) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Interferon & Antiviral (Drug Class) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Interferon & Antiviral (Drug Class) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 19: United States Hepatitis C Treatment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in the United States by

Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Hepatitis C Treatment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Canadian Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market Review

by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 24: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Hepatitis C Treatment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: Japanese Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Analysis

by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Hepatitis C Treatment Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Hepatitis C Treatment Market by Drug Class:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hepatitis C Treatment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Hepatitis C Treatment Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Hepatitis C Treatment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025

Table 35: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Breakdown

by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in France by Drug Class:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: French Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Analysis by

Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 42: German Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Breakdown

by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Hepatitis C Treatment Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Hepatitis C Treatment Market by Drug Class:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Hepatitis C Treatment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug

Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: United Kingdom Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Hepatitis C Treatment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Spanish Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market Review

by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Hepatitis C Treatment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Russia by Drug Class:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Russian Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Breakdown

by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Hepatitis C Treatment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025

Table 56: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Hepatitis C Treatment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Asia-Pacific by Drug

Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share

Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 66: Australian Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Hepatitis C Treatment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Indian Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market Review

by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 69: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 72: Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hepatitis C

Treatment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hepatitis C Treatment Market

Share Analysis by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Hepatitis C Treatment Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 77: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Hepatitis C Treatment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Hepatitis C Treatment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Hepatitis C Treatment Market by Drug

Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Hepatitis C Treatment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025

Table 83: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Brazil by Drug Class:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Analysis

by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 90: Mexican Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Breakdown

by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Hepatitis C Treatment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to

2025

Table 92: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Rest of Latin America

by Drug Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Latin America Hepatitis C Treatment Market

Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Hepatitis C Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 95: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Hepatitis C Treatment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to

2025

Table 98: The Middle East Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market

by Drug Class in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 99: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Drug Class for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Hepatitis C Treatment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Iranian Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Analysis

by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Hepatitis C Treatment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018-2025

Table 104: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Israel in US$

Million by Drug Class: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Breakdown

by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Hepatitis C Treatment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Hepatitis C Treatment Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Hepatitis C Treatment Market by Drug

Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Drug Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Hepatitis C Treatment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 111: Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Drug

Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Hepatitis C Treatment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2009-2017

Table 114: Rest of Middle East Hepatitis C Treatment Market

Share Breakdown by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Hepatitis C Treatment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Drug Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Hepatitis C Treatment Market in Africa by Drug

Class: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 117: African Hepatitis C Treatment Market Share Breakdown

by Drug Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ABBVIE

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE AG

GILEAD SCIENCES

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

KADMON HOLDINGS, INC.

MERCK & CO., INC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817746/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

