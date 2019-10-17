Global Hepatitis C Treatment Industry
Oct 17, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepatitis C Treatment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$44.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 12.9%. HCV Protease Inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.9 Billion by the year 2025, HCV Protease Inhibitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 11.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, HCV Protease Inhibitors will reach a market size of US$176.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, AbbVie, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Gilead Sciences, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Johnson & Johnson; Kadmon Holdings, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.
