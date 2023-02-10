Global Herbal Supplements Market Report 2023 to 2030 - Featuring Herb-Pharm, Jarrow Formulas, Now Health Group and Nutraceutical Among Others

Feb 10, 2023, 10:20 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Herbal Supplements Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global herbal supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned:
- A.N.P. Inc.
- Ancient Greenfields PVT LTD
- Bio-Botanica, Inc.
- Gaia Herbs B.V.
- Herb-Pharm, LLC
- Jarrow Formulas, Inc.
- Now Health Group, Inc.
- Nutraceutical Corporation
- Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc.
- Solgar Inc.
This report on global herbal supplements market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global herbal supplements market by segmenting the market based on product type, formulation, consumer, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the herbal supplements market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Inclination Towards Natural Products
- Awareness Regarding Preventive Healthcare
Challenges
- Stringent Regulatory Policies
- High Cost of Raw Material
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market by Product Type
- Moringa
- Echinacea
- Flaxseeds
- Turmeric
- Ginger
- Ginseng
- Others
Market by Formulation
- Tablets
- Capsules
- Liquid
- Powder and Granules
- Soft Gels
- Others
Market by Consumer
- Pregnant Women
- Adult
- Pediatric
- Geriatric
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
