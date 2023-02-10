Global Herbal Supplements Market Report 2023 to 2030 - Featuring Herb-Pharm, Jarrow Formulas, Now Health Group and Nutraceutical Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Herbal Supplements Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global herbal supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.6% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned:

A.N.P. Inc.

Ancient Greenfields PVT LTD

Bio-Botanica, Inc.

Gaia Herbs B.V.

Herb-Pharm, LLC

Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

Now Health Group, Inc.

Nutraceutical Corporation

Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems, Inc.

Solgar Inc.

This report on global herbal supplements market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global herbal supplements market by segmenting the market based on product type, formulation, consumer, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the herbal supplements market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Inclination Towards Natural Products

Awareness Regarding Preventive Healthcare

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Policies

High Cost of Raw Material

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market by Product Type

Moringa

Echinacea

Flaxseeds

Turmeric

Ginger

Ginseng

Others

Market by Formulation

Tablets

Capsules

Liquid

Powder and Granules

Soft Gels

Others

Market by Consumer

Pregnant Women

Adult

Pediatric

Geriatric

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

