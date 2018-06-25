Global Hernia Repair Devices Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hernia Repair Devices in US$ Million.
The Global market is analyzed by the following Segments: Biologic Meshes, and Synthetic Meshes. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Agency for Medical Innovations GmbH
- Angiologica B.M. SRL
- AspideÂ® Medical
- Assut Europe S.p.A
- Atrium Medical
HERNIA REPAIR DEVICES MCP-6592 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Hernia Repair: An Overview
Biological Meshes Making Their Mark over Synthetic Meshes
Current and Future Analysis
Evolution of Hernia Repair
Suture Repair
Reinforced Metal Sutures
Plastic Mesh
Polyethylene Mesh
Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) Mesh
2. MARKET DRIVERS & TRENDS
Market Drivers
Rising Aging Population Leading to More Incidences of Hernias
Table 1: Global Population by Age Group: Percentage-wise Breakdown for Different Age Groups for Years 2015, 2050, and 2100 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Obesity Propelling Hernia Repair Devices Market
Table 2: World Obesity Prevalence: Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Countries for Years 2015, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Emerging Markets to Drive Market Growth
Rising Demand for Advanced Meshes Aiding Market Growth
High Recurrence Rate
Increased Preference for Surgeries Leading to Increased Demand
Unmet Needs to Drive Market Growth
Major Hindrances in Market Growth
High Cost Impeding Significant Uptake of Devices in New Markets
Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies and Market Substitutes Pose Significant Threat to Established Market Players
Complications of Hernia Repair Surgery and Mesh
Regulations on Robotic Surgery Hindering Increased Adoption
Competitive Scenario
Opportunities for Established and Future Players
Market Trends
Tension-free Repair Procedures Gaining Wider Acceptance
Mosquito-Net Mesh Vis-a-Vis Traditional Mesh
Superior Features of Advanced Meshes Generating Increased Demand
Robotic Surgeries Gaining Popularity
3. INNOVATIONS IN HERNIA REPAIR DEVICE MARKET
OviTexâ„¢ Range of Reinforced Bioscaffold Products
GOREÂ® SYNECOR Biomaterial - A Unique Hybrid Device
LifeMeshâ„¢ Self-fixating Mesh
AbsorbaTack 30X Fixation Device
LiquiBandÂ® Fix8Â®
4. HERNIA MESH RECALLS/WITHDRAWALS AND LAWSUITS
Complications from Usage of Hernia Repair Mesh
Recalls/Withdrawals by Major Companies
Atrium - Maquet - Getinge Group
Ethicon - Johnson & Johnson
Covidien - Medtronic
Davol - C.R. Bard
Lawsuits Being Faced by Meshes of Major Companies
Select List of Lawsuits Being Faced by Major Companies
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS
Gore Unveils GOREÂ® SYNECOR Biomaterial
Covidien Introduces Symbotexâ„¢ Composite Mesh in the US
Covidien Introduces ReliaTackâ„¢ Articulating Reloadable Fixation Device
Cook Rolls Out Zenaproâ„¢ Hybrid Hernia Repair Device
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
FDA Grants 510(k) to Tela Bioâ€™s OviTex Portfolio of Hernia Repair Devices
Via Surgical Raises US$ 6 Million in New Funding Round
B. Braun Renews Distribution Agreement with Proxy Biomedical for MotifMESHâ„¢ for Sale Outside the US
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Agency for Medical Innovations GmbH (Austria)
Angiologica B.M. SRL (Italy)
AspideÂ® Medical (France)
Assut Europe S.p.A. (Italy)
Atrium Medical (US)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Cook Medical, Inc. (US)
Cousin Biotech (France)
Davol, Inc. (US)
Ethicon, Inc. (US)
FEG Textiltechnik mbH (Germany)
LifeCell Corporation (US)
Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Germany)
Medtronic, Inc. (US)
Proxy Biomedical Ltd. (Ireland)
W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: World Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: World 14-Year Perspective for Hernia Repair Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Product Segment
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices by Product Segment - Biologic Meshes, and Synthetic Meshes Markets Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: World Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices by Product Segment - Biologic Meshes, and Synthetic Meshes Markets Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Hernia Repair Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Biologic Meshes, and Synthetic Meshes Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
US Hernia Repair Devices Market Set for Steady Growth
Market Drivers
Surging Obese Population Drives Healthy Growth for Hernia Repair Devices Market
Table 9: US Adult Population by Weight Category: 2011-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: US Obesity Rate by Race/Ethnicity (2015): Adult Obesity Rate for African Americans, Asians, Hispanics, and Whites (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: US Adult Obesity Rate by State (2015): Estimated Obesity Rates for Leading Ten States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Xenografts Propelling US Hernia Repair Device Market
Higher Treatment Rates Expected to Sustain the US Hernia Repair Market Leadership
Medicare Reimbursement Rates (2016)
CPG Procedure Codes
ICD-9 Procedure Codes
HCPCS Code
The US Soft Tissue Reinforcement and Regeneration Market Growth Driven by Biologic Grafts
Synthetic Mesh Grafts and Controversies
Synthetic Meshâ€™s Loss is Biologic Graftsâ€™ Gain
Newer Composite Synthetic Grafts Gaining Traction
Despite Crowded Market Space, Market Continues To Expand
Products Launches
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 12: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: The US Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
Market Analysis
Table 14: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Canadian Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
Market Analysis
Table 16: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Japanese Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Advanced Biologic Hernia Repair Technology Driving European Market Growth
Growing Patient Pool Increases Need for Hernia Repair Devices
New Technologies on the Anvil
Biologic Matrices Facing Hurdles in Increased Adoption in EU Market
Aversion Across EU Towards Allograft
Effect of Mad Cow Disease Lingers on
Limited Reimbursement for Biologics
Table 18: DRG Codes for Biologic Reimbursements (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Leading Competitors
Unique Competitive Landscape
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 19: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: European Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: European 14-Year Perspective for Hernia Repair Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Asia-Pacific Hernia Repair Device Market to Witness Increased Growth
Safety Issues - Major Recall of Hernia Repair Devices in New Zealand
Recalled Hernia Repair Device Products in New Zealand
Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. - A Key Indian Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 22: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Growth in Brazilian Market Propelling Latin American Hernia Repair Device Market
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 24: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: Rest of World Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29) The United States (11) Europe (12) - France (2) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (3) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4) Middle East (2)
