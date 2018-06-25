Global Hernia Repair Devices Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Hernia Repair Devices in US$ Million.



The Global market is analyzed by the following Segments: Biologic Meshes, and Synthetic Meshes. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 27 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Agency for Medical Innovations GmbH

- Angiologica B.M. SRL

- AspideÂ® Medical

- Assut Europe S.p.A

- Atrium Medical



HERNIA REPAIR DEVICES MCP-6592 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Hernia Repair: An Overview

Biological Meshes Making Their Mark over Synthetic Meshes

Current and Future Analysis

Evolution of Hernia Repair

Suture Repair

Reinforced Metal Sutures

Plastic Mesh

Polyethylene Mesh

Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) Mesh



2. MARKET DRIVERS & TRENDS

Market Drivers

Rising Aging Population Leading to More Incidences of Hernias

Table 1: Global Population by Age Group: Percentage-wise Breakdown for Different Age Groups for Years 2015, 2050, and 2100 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Obesity Propelling Hernia Repair Devices Market

Table 2: World Obesity Prevalence: Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Countries for Years 2015, and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emerging Markets to Drive Market Growth

Rising Demand for Advanced Meshes Aiding Market Growth

High Recurrence Rate

Increased Preference for Surgeries Leading to Increased Demand

Unmet Needs to Drive Market Growth

Major Hindrances in Market Growth

High Cost Impeding Significant Uptake of Devices in New Markets

Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies and Market Substitutes Pose Significant Threat to Established Market Players

Complications of Hernia Repair Surgery and Mesh

Regulations on Robotic Surgery Hindering Increased Adoption

Competitive Scenario

Opportunities for Established and Future Players

Market Trends

Tension-free Repair Procedures Gaining Wider Acceptance

Mosquito-Net Mesh Vis-a-Vis Traditional Mesh

Superior Features of Advanced Meshes Generating Increased Demand

Robotic Surgeries Gaining Popularity



3. INNOVATIONS IN HERNIA REPAIR DEVICE MARKET

OviTexâ„¢ Range of Reinforced Bioscaffold Products

GOREÂ® SYNECOR Biomaterial - A Unique Hybrid Device

LifeMeshâ„¢ Self-fixating Mesh

AbsorbaTack 30X Fixation Device

LiquiBandÂ® Fix8Â®



4. HERNIA MESH RECALLS/WITHDRAWALS AND LAWSUITS

Complications from Usage of Hernia Repair Mesh

Recalls/Withdrawals by Major Companies

Atrium - Maquet - Getinge Group

Ethicon - Johnson & Johnson

Covidien - Medtronic

Davol - C.R. Bard

Lawsuits Being Faced by Meshes of Major Companies

Select List of Lawsuits Being Faced by Major Companies



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCTS INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Gore Unveils GOREÂ® SYNECOR Biomaterial

Covidien Introduces Symbotexâ„¢ Composite Mesh in the US

Covidien Introduces ReliaTackâ„¢ Articulating Reloadable Fixation Device

Cook Rolls Out Zenaproâ„¢ Hybrid Hernia Repair Device



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

FDA Grants 510(k) to Tela Bioâ€™s OviTex Portfolio of Hernia Repair Devices

Via Surgical Raises US$ 6 Million in New Funding Round

B. Braun Renews Distribution Agreement with Proxy Biomedical for MotifMESHâ„¢ for Sale Outside the US



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Agency for Medical Innovations GmbH (Austria)

Angiologica B.M. SRL (Italy)

AspideÂ® Medical (France)

Assut Europe S.p.A. (Italy)

Atrium Medical (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Cook Medical, Inc. (US)

Cousin Biotech (France)

Davol, Inc. (US)

Ethicon, Inc. (US)

FEG Textiltechnik mbH (Germany)

LifeCell Corporation (US)

Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Germany)

Medtronic, Inc. (US)

Proxy Biomedical Ltd. (Ireland)

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: World Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: World 14-Year Perspective for Hernia Repair Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Product Segment

Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices by Product Segment - Biologic Meshes, and Synthetic Meshes Markets Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices by Product Segment - Biologic Meshes, and Synthetic Meshes Markets Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: World 14-Year Perspective for Hernia Repair Devices by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for Biologic Meshes, and Synthetic Meshes Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

US Hernia Repair Devices Market Set for Steady Growth

Market Drivers

Surging Obese Population Drives Healthy Growth for Hernia Repair Devices Market

Table 9: US Adult Population by Weight Category: 2011-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: US Obesity Rate by Race/Ethnicity (2015): Adult Obesity Rate for African Americans, Asians, Hispanics, and Whites (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: US Adult Obesity Rate by State (2015): Estimated Obesity Rates for Leading Ten States (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Xenografts Propelling US Hernia Repair Device Market

Higher Treatment Rates Expected to Sustain the US Hernia Repair Market Leadership

Medicare Reimbursement Rates (2016)

CPG Procedure Codes

ICD-9 Procedure Codes

HCPCS Code

The US Soft Tissue Reinforcement and Regeneration Market Growth Driven by Biologic Grafts

Synthetic Mesh Grafts and Controversies

Synthetic Meshâ€™s Loss is Biologic Graftsâ€™ Gain

Newer Composite Synthetic Grafts Gaining Traction

Despite Crowded Market Space, Market Continues To Expand

Products Launches

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 12: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: The US Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

Market Analysis

Table 14: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Canadian Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

Market Analysis

Table 16: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Japanese Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Advanced Biologic Hernia Repair Technology Driving European Market Growth

Growing Patient Pool Increases Need for Hernia Repair Devices

New Technologies on the Anvil

Biologic Matrices Facing Hurdles in Increased Adoption in EU Market

Aversion Across EU Towards Allograft

Effect of Mad Cow Disease Lingers on

Limited Reimbursement for Biologics

Table 18: DRG Codes for Biologic Reimbursements (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Leading Competitors

Unique Competitive Landscape

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 19: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: European Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: European 14-Year Perspective for Hernia Repair Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific Hernia Repair Device Market to Witness Increased Growth

Safety Issues - Major Recall of Hernia Repair Devices in New Zealand

Recalled Hernia Repair Device Products in New Zealand

Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. - A Key Indian Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 22: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Growth in Brazilian Market Propelling Latin American Hernia Repair Device Market

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Rest of World Historic Review for Hernia Repair Devices Market Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 27 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 29) The United States (11) Europe (12) - France (2) - Germany (4) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (3) - Rest of Europe (2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4) Middle East (2)

