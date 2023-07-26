Global Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Markets 2023-2028: Rising Prevalence of HSV Infection Drives Demand - United States Leads

News provided by

Research and Markets

26 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018 - 2028 Segmented by Virus Type, By Treatment, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market is poised for impressive growth through 2028

Factors such as the rising usage of unhygienic practices in emerging countries and increased investments in research and development activities have led to a significant surge in the demand for herpes simplex virus treatment worldwide.

Furthermore, the increasing need for efficient treatment for rare conditions is expected to drive the demand for HSV treatment, contributing to the market's growth in the forecast period.

Additionally, growing awareness about the benefits of new treatments and rising healthcare expenditure on HSV treatment globally are anticipated to further support the herpes simplex virus treatment market in the coming years.

Increasing prevalence of HSV Infection

The increasing prevalence of Herpes Simplex Virus infection, along with the increasing rate of hospital-acquired infection and rapid mutations in the microorganism leading to new strains, are the major factors that will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing transmission of infectious disease and lack of cleanliness in underdeveloped and developing regions are further propelling the herpes simplex virus infection treatment market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, more women are infected with HSV-2 than men.

Additionally, the rising focus on drug development, increasing demand for precision medicine along with high adoption of home care settings and point-of-care diagnostics, growing investments in research and development activities are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Growing Healthcare Expenditure

The pharma and healthcare sector are rapidly growing with technological innovations, increasing healthcare spending, and improving healthcare facilities and systems, which is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Many hospitals, ambulatory surgical care centers, and clinics are adopting advanced devices and equipment across the globe, which will enhance the growth of the market. Increasing initiatives and increasing collaborations between research organizations are facilitating the development of novel treatment alternatives against viruses, which is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

In January 2020, a research collaboration between scientists from the EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland, the University of Geneva (UNIGE), and the University of Manchester led to the development of novel antiviral materials, virucides, made from sugar that show promise for the treatment of herpes simplex (cold sore virus).

Regional Analysis

United States dominated the global herpes simplex virus treatment market on account of the growing demand for treatments due to the increasing prevalence of herpes simplex virus infection.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market.

  • Novartis International AG
  • GlaxoSmithKline, plc.
  • Sanofi SA
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
  • Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Fresenius Kabi AG
  • Apotex Inc.
  • Viatris Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Clinical Trial Analysis

  • Ongoing Clinical Trials
  • Completed Clinical Trials
  • Terminated Clinical Trials
  • Breakdown of Pipeline, By Development Phase
  • Breakdown of Pipeline, By Status
  • Breakdown of Pipeline, By Study Application
  • Breakdown of Pipeline, By Region
  • Clinical Trials Heat Map

Report Scope:

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market, By Virus Type:

  • HSV-1
  • HSV-2

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market, By Treatment:

  • Drugs
  • Acyclovir
  • Valacyclovir
  • Famciclovir
  • Others
  • Vaccines
  • Simplirix
  • Others

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

  • Oral
  • Intravenous
  • Topical

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • Online Pharmacy

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • France
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Colombia
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uec57a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Canada Embedded Finance Markets Databook 2023: Market is Expected to Grow by 51.2% to Reach $2,894.4 Million in 2023 - 50+ KPIs on Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments 2020-2029

Global Intelligent Lighting Control Market Analysis 2023-2031: High Demand for Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions Propels Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.