Global Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Markets 2023-2028: Rising Prevalence of HSV Infection Drives Demand - United States Leads

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018 - 2028 Segmented by Virus Type, By Treatment, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market is poised for impressive growth through 2028

Factors such as the rising usage of unhygienic practices in emerging countries and increased investments in research and development activities have led to a significant surge in the demand for herpes simplex virus treatment worldwide.

Furthermore, the increasing need for efficient treatment for rare conditions is expected to drive the demand for HSV treatment, contributing to the market's growth in the forecast period.

Additionally, growing awareness about the benefits of new treatments and rising healthcare expenditure on HSV treatment globally are anticipated to further support the herpes simplex virus treatment market in the coming years.

Increasing prevalence of HSV Infection



The increasing prevalence of Herpes Simplex Virus infection, along with the increasing rate of hospital-acquired infection and rapid mutations in the microorganism leading to new strains, are the major factors that will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the increasing transmission of infectious disease and lack of cleanliness in underdeveloped and developing regions are further propelling the herpes simplex virus infection treatment market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization, more women are infected with HSV-2 than men.

Additionally, the rising focus on drug development, increasing demand for precision medicine along with high adoption of home care settings and point-of-care diagnostics, growing investments in research and development activities are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.



Growing Healthcare Expenditure



The pharma and healthcare sector are rapidly growing with technological innovations, increasing healthcare spending, and improving healthcare facilities and systems, which is expected to create lucrative growth during the forecast period.

Many hospitals, ambulatory surgical care centers, and clinics are adopting advanced devices and equipment across the globe, which will enhance the growth of the market. Increasing initiatives and increasing collaborations between research organizations are facilitating the development of novel treatment alternatives against viruses, which is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

In January 2020, a research collaboration between scientists from the EPFL in Lausanne, Switzerland, the University of Geneva (UNIGE), and the University of Manchester led to the development of novel antiviral materials, virucides, made from sugar that show promise for the treatment of herpes simplex (cold sore virus).



Regional Analysis

United States dominated the global herpes simplex virus treatment market on account of the growing demand for treatments due to the increasing prevalence of herpes simplex virus infection.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market.

Novartis International AG

GlaxoSmithKline, plc.

Sanofi SA

Mylan N.V.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Apotex Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Clinical Trial Analysis

Ongoing Clinical Trials

Completed Clinical Trials

Terminated Clinical Trials

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Development Phase

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Status

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Study Application

Breakdown of Pipeline, By Region

Clinical Trials Heat Map

Report Scope:



Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market, By Virus Type:

HSV-1

HSV-2

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market, By Treatment:

Drugs

Acyclovir

Valacyclovir

Famciclovir

Others

Vaccines

Simplirix

Others

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Intravenous

Topical

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV) Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uec57a

