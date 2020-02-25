Global Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Industry
Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$30.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.7%. Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$45.9 Billion by the year 2025, Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Heterogeneous Network (HetNet): Enabling Seamless Movement
between Wi-Fi, DAS, Small Cells and Mobile Networks
Figure: The HetNet Continuum
Recent Market Activity
Global Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AirHop Communications, Inc. (USA)
Airspan Networks Inc. (USA)
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)
American Tower Corp. (USA)
Aricent Group (USA)
AT&T Inc. (USA)
Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited (UK)
Ceragon Networks Ltd. (Israel)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
CommScope Inc. (USA)
Airvana LP (USA)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
ip.access Limited (UK)
Mobilitie, LLC (USA)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Nokia Networks (Finland)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)
Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)
Qucell, Inc. (USA)
RadiSys Corporation (USA)
Ruckus Networks (USA)
Samsung Networks Business (South Korea)
SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. (USA)
Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden)
ZTE Corporation (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Critical Role of Small Cells in Continuity of 4G and
Evolution of 5G Drive Strong Growth for Heterogeneous Networks
Small Cells to Become Building Blocks of 5G Networks
Why Network Densification Using Small Cells is Necessary for 5G?
Global Small Cell Deployments: Facts & Figures
The Global Small Cell Market Trends Summarized
Increased Small Cell Deployments Anticipated for Densification
of LTE Networks
Mitigating Interference Problems in HetNets with Small Cells:
Various Techniques
Approaches to Deal with 5G Backhaul Network Challenges
Machine Learning, Fuzzy Neural Network, and Bio-inspired
Algorithms to Find Increasing Adoption in HetNets
Self-Evolution
Self-Configuration
Self-Healing
Self-Optimization
Taxonomy of AI-Based SON Techniques in HetNets
Future Challenges
Optimization of Data Center Virtual Resource for Cloud-Based
HetNets
Utilization of Software-Defined Network (SDN) Intelligence in
5G HetNets
Distributed Edge Intelligence in Hetnets
Global Rollout of LTE Infrastructure: A Major Factor Boosting
Prospects for HetNets
HetNet Implementation, from the Perspective of LTE and LTE-A:
Key Considerations
Cloud Phenomenon to Further Fuel Wireless Traffic
Small Cells-as-a-Service (SCaaS): An Apt Solution for Saving
Manpower and Money
High Costs Deters Cloud RAN Deployment in HetNets
Mobile Backhaul Critical to Address Requirements of
Transforming Mobile Connectivity Landscape
Intelsat Unveils New Newtec Dialog® Integrated IntelsatOne 2G
Platform
Advancements in Microwave to Help Address 5G Backhaul Requirements
Pre 5G - Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access
SON-Enabled HetNets Ideal for Smooth Integration and
Interworking of Diverse Communication Technologies
Figure: HetNets Support Multi-dimensional Telecom Network
SON Software: A Key Enabler in HetNet Implementation
Wi-Fi Offload Assumes Growing Role in HetNet Architecture
Wi-Fi Integrated Small Cells Devices: A Potential Game Changer
HetNets: A Key Benefactor and Enabler of Eco-friendly ?Green
Radios?
Software Defined Networking (SDN): A Potent Approach for
Backhaul Applications in HetNets
Convergence of Information and Communications Spawns Plethora
of Connected Devices
Figure: Telecommunications Network Convergence
Heterogeneous Networks Suitable for Delivery of M2M
Applications and Services
Urban Network Congestion Strengthens Case for HetNets
Smart Small Cell Backhaul Strategy Critical for Smooth
Operation of HetNets
Smart Backhauling: A Tool for Honing Competitive Edge of Carriers
Backhauling Vital for Sustaining Service Profitability
Small Cell Backhaul Presents Number of Challenges
SoC Development Essential for Mass Deployment of HetNets
Security Gateway Solutions Required to Keep Pace with Expansion
of HetNets
Myriad Advantages Offered by HetNet Solutions Drive Steady
Market Evolution
Rising User Expectations of QoE & QoS: Foundation for Carrier
HetNet Deployment
HetNets Approach Resolves Network Coverage Gaps & Capacity
Shortage
HetNet Undergoes Transformation with Increasing Number of
Solution Offerings
Surge in Mobile Data Traffic: The Fundamental Factor Driving
HetNet Deployments
Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in Mobile Data
Traffic
Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data
Increase in Mobile-Data Traffics Makes Deployment of
Distributed Networks Inevitable
Faster 4.5G Networks for Drones Flight
More Efficient Backhaul-Solutions for Mobile Networks of the
Future
Challenges to Service Management of HetNets
Service Modeling
SON Capabilities
On Demand Management
Converged Network Management
Integration of 3GPP RAN with Non-3GPP RAN
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Heterogeneous Networks
(HetNets): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 39
