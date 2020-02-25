Global Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$30.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.7%. Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$45.9 Billion by the year 2025, Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets) will reach a market size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Heterogeneous Network (HetNet): Enabling Seamless Movement

between Wi-Fi, DAS, Small Cells and Mobile Networks

Figure: The HetNet Continuum

Recent Market Activity

Global Market Outlook

AirHop Communications, Inc. (USA)

Airspan Networks Inc. (USA)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France)

American Tower Corp. (USA)

Aricent Group (USA)

AT&T Inc. (USA)

Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited (UK)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (Israel)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

CommScope Inc. (USA)

Airvana LP (USA)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

ip.access Limited (UK)

Mobilitie, LLC (USA)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands)

Qualcomm Incorporated (USA)

Qucell, Inc. (USA)

RadiSys Corporation (USA)

Ruckus Networks (USA)

Samsung Networks Business (South Korea)

SpiderCloud Wireless, Inc. (USA)

Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson (Sweden)

ZTE Corporation (China)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Critical Role of Small Cells in Continuity of 4G and

Evolution of 5G Drive Strong Growth for Heterogeneous Networks

Small Cells to Become Building Blocks of 5G Networks

Why Network Densification Using Small Cells is Necessary for 5G?

Global Small Cell Deployments: Facts & Figures

The Global Small Cell Market Trends Summarized

Increased Small Cell Deployments Anticipated for Densification

of LTE Networks

Mitigating Interference Problems in HetNets with Small Cells:

Various Techniques

Approaches to Deal with 5G Backhaul Network Challenges

Machine Learning, Fuzzy Neural Network, and Bio-inspired

Algorithms to Find Increasing Adoption in HetNets

Self-Evolution

Self-Configuration

Self-Healing

Self-Optimization

Taxonomy of AI-Based SON Techniques in HetNets

Future Challenges

Optimization of Data Center Virtual Resource for Cloud-Based

HetNets

Utilization of Software-Defined Network (SDN) Intelligence in

5G HetNets

Distributed Edge Intelligence in Hetnets

Global Rollout of LTE Infrastructure: A Major Factor Boosting

Prospects for HetNets

HetNet Implementation, from the Perspective of LTE and LTE-A:

Key Considerations

Cloud Phenomenon to Further Fuel Wireless Traffic

Small Cells-as-a-Service (SCaaS): An Apt Solution for Saving

Manpower and Money

High Costs Deters Cloud RAN Deployment in HetNets

Mobile Backhaul Critical to Address Requirements of

Transforming Mobile Connectivity Landscape

Intelsat Unveils New Newtec Dialog® Integrated IntelsatOne 2G

Platform

Advancements in Microwave to Help Address 5G Backhaul Requirements

Pre 5G - Enhanced Fixed Wireless Access

SON-Enabled HetNets Ideal for Smooth Integration and

Interworking of Diverse Communication Technologies

Figure: HetNets Support Multi-dimensional Telecom Network

SON Software: A Key Enabler in HetNet Implementation

Wi-Fi Offload Assumes Growing Role in HetNet Architecture

Wi-Fi Integrated Small Cells Devices: A Potential Game Changer

HetNets: A Key Benefactor and Enabler of Eco-friendly ?Green

Radios?

Software Defined Networking (SDN): A Potent Approach for

Backhaul Applications in HetNets

Convergence of Information and Communications Spawns Plethora

of Connected Devices

Figure: Telecommunications Network Convergence

Heterogeneous Networks Suitable for Delivery of M2M

Applications and Services

Urban Network Congestion Strengthens Case for HetNets

Smart Small Cell Backhaul Strategy Critical for Smooth

Operation of HetNets

Smart Backhauling: A Tool for Honing Competitive Edge of Carriers

Backhauling Vital for Sustaining Service Profitability

Small Cell Backhaul Presents Number of Challenges

SoC Development Essential for Mass Deployment of HetNets

Security Gateway Solutions Required to Keep Pace with Expansion

of HetNets

Myriad Advantages Offered by HetNet Solutions Drive Steady

Market Evolution

Rising User Expectations of QoE & QoS: Foundation for Carrier

HetNet Deployment

HetNets Approach Resolves Network Coverage Gaps & Capacity

Shortage

HetNet Undergoes Transformation with Increasing Number of

Solution Offerings

Surge in Mobile Data Traffic: The Fundamental Factor Driving

HetNet Deployments

Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in Mobile Data

Traffic

Emerging IoT to Widen the Demand for Mobile Data

Increase in Mobile-Data Traffics Makes Deployment of

Distributed Networks Inevitable

Faster 4.5G Networks for Drones Flight

More Efficient Backhaul-Solutions for Mobile Networks of the

Future

Challenges to Service Management of HetNets

Service Modeling

SON Capabilities

On Demand Management

Converged Network Management

Integration of 3GPP RAN with Non-3GPP RAN





