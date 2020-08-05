Global Hexamethylenediamine Industry
Global Hexamethylenediamine Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2027
Aug 05, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hexamethylenediamine estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nylon Synthesis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Curing Agents segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Hexamethylenediamine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.
Lubricants Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR
In the global Lubricants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$595.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$733.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Alfa Aesar
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Ascend Performance Materials LLC
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
- BASF SE
- Chengdu Dacheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Compass Chemical International LLC
- Daejungche Chemicals & Metals Co., Ltd.
- DowDuPont, Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Genomatica, Inc.
- INVISTA
- Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Lanxess AG
- Merck KgaA
- Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.
- Radici Partecipazioni SpA
- Rennovia Inc.
- Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co., Ltd.
- Solvay SA
- Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd.
- Toray Industries Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Hexamethylenediamine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hexamethylenediamine Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Hexamethylenediamine Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Nylon Synthesis (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Nylon Synthesis (Application) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Nylon Synthesis (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Curing Agents (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Curing Agents (Application) Historic Demand Patterns
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Curing Agents (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Lubricants (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Lubricants (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Lubricants (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Biocides (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Biocides (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Biocides (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Coatings Intermediate (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Coatings Intermediate (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Coatings Intermediate (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Textiles (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Textiles (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Textiles (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Petrochemicals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Petrochemicals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Petrochemicals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Hexamethylenediamine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Hexamethylenediamine Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States Hexamethylenediamine Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Hexamethylenediamine Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Canadian Hexamethylenediamine Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 50: Japanese Hexamethylenediamine Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Japanese Hexamethylenediamine Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 54: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 59: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Hexamethylenediamine Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Hexamethylenediamine Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 62: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Hexamethylenediamine Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Hexamethylenediamine Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 68: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 69: European Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 70: Hexamethylenediamine Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 73: Hexamethylenediamine Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 74: French Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 76: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Hexamethylenediamine Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Hexamethylenediamine Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Italian Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Hexamethylenediamine Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: United Kingdom Hexamethylenediamine Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 93: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Hexamethylenediamine Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Spanish Hexamethylenediamine Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 99: Spanish Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Hexamethylenediamine Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Russian Hexamethylenediamine Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Hexamethylenediamine Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Rest of Europe Hexamethylenediamine Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 113: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Hexamethylenediamine Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 118: Hexamethylenediamine Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Hexamethylenediamine Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Hexamethylenediamine Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 126: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Hexamethylenediamine Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Hexamethylenediamine Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: Indian Hexamethylenediamine Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Hexamethylenediamine Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 132: Indian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Hexamethylenediamine Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Hexamethylenediamine Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 138: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Hexamethylenediamine Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 146: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Hexamethylenediamine Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Hexamethylenediamine Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 157: Argentinean Hexamethylenediamine Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 158: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 160: Hexamethylenediamine Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 163: Hexamethylenediamine Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
MEXICO
Table 166: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Hexamethylenediamine Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Hexamethylenediamine Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 171: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Hexamethylenediamine Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 174: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Hexamethylenediamine Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 179: Hexamethylenediamine Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 182: Hexamethylenediamine Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 185: Hexamethylenediamine Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 186: The Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 188: Iranian Hexamethylenediamine Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 191: Iranian Hexamethylenediamine Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 192: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Hexamethylenediamine Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 194: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 196: Israeli Hexamethylenediamine Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 197: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 203: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Hexamethylenediamine Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Hexamethylenediamine Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 208: Hexamethylenediamine Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Hexamethylenediamine Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 210: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 214: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 216: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 217: African Hexamethylenediamine Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 220: African Hexamethylenediamine Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 31
