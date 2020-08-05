Global Hexamethylenediamine Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hexamethylenediamine estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Nylon Synthesis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Curing Agents segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Hexamethylenediamine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Lubricants Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global Lubricants segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$595.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$733.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 283-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Alfa Aesar

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

BASF SE

Chengdu Dacheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Compass Chemical International LLC

Daejungche Chemicals & Metals Co., Ltd.

DowDuPont, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Genomatica, Inc.

INVISTA

Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Merck KgaA

Meryer ( Shanghai ) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Rennovia Inc.

Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co., Ltd.

Solvay SA

Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hexamethylenediamine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Hexamethylenediamine Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Hexamethylenediamine Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Nylon Synthesis (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Nylon Synthesis (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Nylon Synthesis (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Curing Agents (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Curing Agents (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Curing Agents (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Lubricants (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Lubricants (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Lubricants (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Biocides (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Biocides (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Biocides (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Coatings Intermediate (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Coatings Intermediate (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Coatings Intermediate (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Automotive (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Automotive (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Textiles (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Textiles (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Textiles (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Paints & Coatings (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Petrochemicals (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Petrochemicals (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Petrochemicals (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Hexamethylenediamine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Hexamethylenediamine Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 39: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Hexamethylenediamine Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Hexamethylenediamine Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Hexamethylenediamine Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 50: Japanese Hexamethylenediamine Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Hexamethylenediamine Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 54: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Hexamethylenediamine Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Hexamethylenediamine Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 63: European Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Hexamethylenediamine Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 65: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Hexamethylenediamine Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 68: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: Hexamethylenediamine Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Hexamethylenediamine Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 77: German Hexamethylenediamine Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Hexamethylenediamine Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italian Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: Italian Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Hexamethylenediamine Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 90: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Hexamethylenediamine Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 93: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Spanish Hexamethylenediamine Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Spanish Hexamethylenediamine Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 99: Spanish Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Russian Hexamethylenediamine Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 102: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Russian Hexamethylenediamine Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Hexamethylenediamine Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 107: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Hexamethylenediamine Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 113: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Hexamethylenediamine Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 118: Hexamethylenediamine Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Hexamethylenediamine Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 123: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Hexamethylenediamine Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 126: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 127: Indian Hexamethylenediamine Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Hexamethylenediamine Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Indian Hexamethylenediamine Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Hexamethylenediamine Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 132: Indian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Hexamethylenediamine Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 135: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Hexamethylenediamine Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 138: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hexamethylenediamine Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Hexamethylenediamine Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 146: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Hexamethylenediamine Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 148: Latin American Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 151: Latin American Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Hexamethylenediamine Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 155: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 157: Argentinean Hexamethylenediamine Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 158: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 160: Hexamethylenediamine Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



Table 163: Hexamethylenediamine Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Hexamethylenediamine Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 166: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Hexamethylenediamine Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 168: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Hexamethylenediamine Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 171: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Hexamethylenediamine Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2012-2019



Table 174: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Latin America Hexamethylenediamine Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 179: Hexamethylenediamine Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 182: Hexamethylenediamine Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 185: Hexamethylenediamine Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 188: Iranian Hexamethylenediamine Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 189: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Hexamethylenediamine in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Iranian Hexamethylenediamine Market in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 192: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Hexamethylenediamine Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 194: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 196: Israeli Hexamethylenediamine Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 197: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 200: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hexamethylenediamine in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Hexamethylenediamine Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Hexamethylenediamine Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Hexamethylenediamine Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Hexamethylenediamine Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 207: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Hexamethylenediamine Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Hexamethylenediamine Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 210: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 213: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Hexamethylenediamine Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Hexamethylenediamine Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 216: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 217: African Hexamethylenediamine Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 219: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: African Hexamethylenediamine Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Hexamethylenediamine Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: Hexamethylenediamine Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

