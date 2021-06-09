Global Hey Siri Wake Words Available from Sensory

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensory announces that TrulyHandsfree™, the company's edge-based wake word and phrase recognition engine, now supports models for 'Hey Siri' for dozens of different countries. Developers licensing Sensory's TrulyHandsfree SDK can request access to the Hey Siri models for integration into their prototypes and finished products. Sensory's Hey Siri wake word has already been used in products that have received MFi (Made for iPhone/iPad) approval, now Sensory is releasing international versions, and the timing is perfect for Apple's introduction of Hey Siri for third-party devices through HomeKit and Matter as announced in Ecobee with Hey Siri.

Sensory is recognized as the de-facto leader for custom branded wake words and earlier this year the company opened its online portal, VoiceHub, to developers for quick development of custom wake words. While demand for custom branded wake words continues to be strong, there is also a robust demand for tuned wake word models that support well-known virtual assistants like Alexa, Bixby, Cortana, Google, and Siri. With the release of the Hey Siri model, the company now supports all of the most popular virtual assistants in the USA. Looking beyond the USA, Sensory also provides wake word models for Tencent, Baidu, Naver, Rakuten, and others. The new Siri models support multiple languages across North America, Europe, and Asia.

"Every conversation with a virtual assistant, starts with a wake word, so accurate wake word performance across the world is mandatory for a positive user experience," said Todd Mozer, Sensory CEO. "Sensory's TrulyHandsfree wake word engine has shipped in billions of products, including mobile phones, smart speakers, wearables, smart appliances, and automobiles. All of that real-world experience provides a competitive advantage for Sensory models. Our wake words provide unparalleled accuracy with the acoustic challenges of background noise, accented speech, and far-field conditions."

Sensory provides developers with the ultimate flexibility for virtual assistant wakes words: a preset library of popular tuned wake word models, support for two dozen languages/dialects, as well as the ability to create custom-branded wake words with VoiceHub. As a member of Amazon's Voice Interoperability Initiative, Sensory is well-positioned to support the mission of providing customers choice and flexibility to interact with multiple voice services. Third-party device makers can create new products that integrate multiple virtual assistants with branded wake words and custom voice experiences. As stated by Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, "Multiple simultaneous wake words provide the best option for customers."

About Sensory

Sensory Inc. creates a safer and superior UX through vision and voice technologies. Sensory technologies are widely deployed in consumer electronics applications including mobile phones, automotive, wearables, toys, IoT, PCs, medical products, and various home electronics. Sensory's product line includes TrulyHandsfree voice control, TrulySecure biometric authentication, and TrulyNatural large vocabulary natural language embedded speech recognition. Sensory's technologies have shipped in over three billion units of leading consumer products.

