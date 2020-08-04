Global HIFU Industry Assessment 2020-2026: Growth Drivers and Challenges
Aug 04, 2020, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market, Forecast by Application (Prostate Cancer, Neurological Disorder, Cosmetic Medicine, Uterine Fibroids), Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) market will be worth US$548.6 million by 2026.
Surging prevalence of various types of cancers like primary and secondary liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, prostate, kidney cancer, and bladder cancer will further give traction to this market. The uses of the technology in combination of diagnostic modalities and other therapeutic say robotic surgery, molecular imaging, drug/gene delivery will further boost and have a revolutionary clinical impact during the forecast time frame.
As per the American Cancer Society, in 2016, the United States had more than 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer has occurred. Rising medical technology, as well as its applications used in the treatment of the neurological disorder, cosmetic medicine, uterine fibroids and others, has propelled the market growth.
The surge in awareness for early disease diagnosis and favourable regulatory scenario towards HIFU devices is boosting the market growth as well as limitations associated with HIFU technology and a dearth of skilled professionals hindering the market growth.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5 Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Market
6 Global HIFU Market by Application
6.1 Prostate Cancer
6.2 Uterine Fibroids
6.3 Neurological Disorders
6.4 Cosmetic Medicine
6.5 Others
7 Regulatory Approval of Companies
8 Insurance Coverage in the US
9 Global - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Numbers
9.1 By Region - Manufacturers
9.2 Research Sites Investigating Mechanisms of Action
9.2.1 By Regions - Tissue Destruction
9.2.2 By Regions - Drug Delivery
9.2.3 By Regions - Increased Vascular Permeability
9.2.4 By Regions - ImmunoModulation
9.2.5 By Regions - Others
9.3 By Regions - Research Sites
9.4 By Regions - Technical Sites
9.4.1 By Region - Technical Research Sites
9.5 By Region - Clinical Sites
9.6 By Region - Pre-Clinical Sites
9.7 By Region - Commercial Treatment Sites
9.7.1 Commercial Treatment Sites by Indication and Region
10 Indication - High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU) Treatment
10.1 All Indication
10.1.1 Brain Treatment by Indication
19.1.2 Other Treatments by Indication
11 Major Deals in HIFU
11.1 Collaboration Deals
11.2 Distribution Agreement Deals
11.3 Partnerships Deals
12 EDAP TMS
12.1 Business Overview
12.2 HIFU Division Business Strategy
12.3 HIFU Products
12.4 HIFU Division Patents and Intellectual Property
12.5 HIFU Division Clinical & Regulatory Status
12.5.1 Europe
12.5.2 United States
12.5.3 Japan
12.5.4 China
12.6 HIFU Clinical Data
12.7 HIFU Division Revenue & Market Potential
12.7.1 Market Potential
12.7.2 Revenue
12.8 Recent Developments
13 Sonacare Medical
13.1 Business Overviews
13.2 HIFU Products
13.2.1 Sonablate 500
13.2.2 Sonatherm
13.2.3 Sonablate 500 & Sonatherm Regulatory Status
13.3 Recent Developments & Revenues
14 Haifu
14.1 Business Overviews
14.2 Products
14.3 HIFU Clinical Center
14.4 Patients Treated in Different Hospitals
14.4.1 China - Suining Central Hospital
14.4.2 South Korea - St. Peter's Hospital
14.5 Recent Developments
15 Insightec
15.1 Business Overviews
15.1.1 HIFU Products
15.1.2 ExAblate O.R. - The Operating Room of the Future
15.1.3 Treatment Centers
15.2 Recent Development & Revenue
16 Theraclion
16.1 Business Overviews
16.2 HIFU Products
16.2.1 Echopulse
16.3 Recent Developments & Revenue
17 Alpinion
17.1 Business Overviews
17.2 HIFU Products
17.2.1 Alpius 900
17.2.2 VIFU 2000
17.3 Recent Developments
18 Shanghai A&S Co. Ltd.
18.1 Business Overviews
18.2 HIFU Products
18.2.1 HIFUNIT-9000 Ultrasound Ablation System
18.3 Recent Developments
19 Eye Tech Care
19.1 Business Overviews
19.1.1 Products
19.2 Recent Developments
20 FUS Instruments
20.1 Business Overviews
20.2 HIFU Products
20.2.1 RK-50 Bench Top Focused Ultrasound
20.2.2 RK-100 Image Guided Focused Ultrasound
20.2.3 RK-300 Small Bore Image Guided Focused Ultrasound
20.3 Recent Developments
21 Image Guided Therapy
21.1 Business Overviews
21.2 HIFU Product
21.2.1 TargetedFUS
21.2.2 LabFUS
21.3 Recent Developments
22 Philips Healthcare
22.1 Business Overviews
22.2 HIFU Product
22.2.1 Sonalleve MR-HIFU Therapy platform - Features
22.3 Recent Developments & Revenues
23 Profound Medical Corp.
23.1 Business Overviews
23.2 Profound Medical Corp - HIFU Product
23.2.1 TULSA
23.3 Recent Developments
24 Promedica Bioelectronics
24.1 Business Overviews
24.2 HIFU Product
24.2.1 Magnetic Resonance guided Focused UltraSound Surgery (MRgFUS) - ExAblate 2100 - InSightec
24.2.2 Magnetic Resonance guided Focused UltraSound Surgery (MRgFUS) - ExAblate 4000 - InSightec
24.3 Recent Developments
25 Shenzhen Wikkon
25.1 Business Overviews
25.2 HIFU Product
25.2.1 Non-invasive High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Tumor Therapy System - HIFU-2001
25.3 Recent Developments
26 Sonic Concepts
26.1 Business Overviews
26.2 HIFU Products
26.2.1 H Series Deep HIFU Transducers
26.2.2 SU-Series Surgical HIFU Transducers
26.2.3 H-300 Series Array HIFU Transducers
26.2.4 Custom HIFU Transducers
26.3 Recent Developments & Revenues
27 Verasonics
27.1 Business Overviews
27.2 HIFU Products
27.2.1 The Vantage 256, Vantage 128, Vantage 64 LE & Vantage 64 System
27.2.2 Verasonics' Unique Technology Advantages
27.2.3 Verasonics' Product Features
27.3 Recent Developments & Revenues
28 Changjiangyuan Technology Development Co. Ltd.
28.1 Business Overviews
28.2 HIFU Products
28.2.1 SUPER Knife-Focused Beam Therapy System
28.3 Revenues
