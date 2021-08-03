FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 7; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 4494 Companies: 47 - Players covered include AeroVironment, Inc.; Airbus SE; Augur-RosAeroSystems; Elektra Solar GmbH; ILC Dover, LP; Lindstrand Technologies Ltd.; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Prismatic Ltd.; Raven Industries, Inc.; Raytheon Technologies Corporation; RT LTA Systems Ltd.; TCOM, L.P.; Thales Group; Worldwide Aeros Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Airships, Tethered Aerostat Systems); Payload (Communication, Surveillance, Navigation, EO/IR Systems); Application (Government & Defense, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global High Altitude Platforms Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026

High altitude platforms are potential and effective alternatives to traditional satellites. These geostationary aerial platforms are intended to stay in the stratosphere at 10-30 miles above the sea level and present suitable option for delivery of localized services. The high altitude platforms market is gaining from cost and performance related advantages of these platforms over traditional satellites along with certain limitations of the latter associated with localized coverage. These platforms find extensive use in defense applications and environmental data capturing or other areas. Market growth is also bolstered by rising defense expenditure in several countries. Another prominent growth driver is increasing proliferation of the Internet and associated services. High altitude platforms are witnessing increasing adoption for delivering wireless Internet services.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High Altitude Platforms estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Airships segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 19.8% share of the global High Altitude Platforms market. UAVs, referring to remote controlled or autonomously piloted aircrafts, have emerged as a major force in high altitude platforms market. The UAV segment commands a leading position, owing to high cost of aircraft that results in high revenue per unit along with increasing adoption of UAV aircraft in several countries including the US, France, Russia and China. An airship is a big gas balloon whose weight is lighter than air, which is navigated with the use of engine-based propellers. Spending on automated technologies is steadily increasing in countries such as the US, the UK, China, Israel, South Korea, Russia and India among others. The scenario continues to augment the market prospects for high altitude platforms, which leverage payloads such as airships to enable data exchange across multiple devices and systems.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $967.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $722.9 Million by 2026

The High Altitude Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$967.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 30.58% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$722.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$779.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America region dominates market share, which can be mainly attributed to a large number of UAVs in the region. North America along with other developed regions like Western Europe is likely to witness robust growth of the surveillance segment owing to rising investment by naval and military forces in high altitude platforms. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by increasing focus of Southeast Asia, India, China and South Korea on UAV aircraft and aerostat systems.

Tethered Aerostat Systems Segment to Reach $477.8 Million by 2026

High cost and fewer flights hours are prompting various countries to switch away from UAV aircraft to tethered aerostat systems. These platforms are known for long flight hours, high payload capacity and low maintenance requirements. The segment is poised to benefit from increasing deployment of tethered aerostat systems to offer wireless communication services. In the global Tethered Aerostat Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$260.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$412.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$55.5 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

