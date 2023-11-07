Global High-Barrier Pouches Market Hits $2.38 Billion in 2022, Set for 6.60% CAGR Growth by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-Barrier Pouches Market by Product, Material, Film Layer, Application, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high-barrier pouches market has witnessed significant growth, with a market size of US$ 2.38 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory, with an estimated CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period of 2023-2028, reaching a total valuation of US$ 3.54 billion.

Key Market Drivers:

  • Expanding Product Applications
  • Growing Demand for Flexible Packaging Solutions
  • Continuous Product Innovations

High-barrier pouches are thin, flexible packaging materials composed of multiple layers of high-performance barrier resins and films. They are used to protect and preserve products from external factors such as odors, moisture, gases, UV rays, and contaminants, while also extending shelf life. These pouches offer several advantages, including high puncture and heat resistance, excellent tensile strength, versatility, durability, and low oxygen and moisture vapor transmission rates. They find widespread applications in the packaging of solid, liquid, paste, and semi-paste products across various industries.

Market Trends:

The global high-barrier pouches market is primarily driven by the expanding range of product applications across different industries. High-barrier pouches are increasingly being used in the food and beverage sector to ensure product freshness, quality, and extended shelf life. They are also gaining traction in the pharmaceutical industry for protecting drugs and medical supplies from external factors that may degrade their quality and effectiveness.

The market benefits from the shift away from traditional metal cans and bottles in favor of pouch packaging, driven by factors such as ease of handling, lightweight nature, cost-effectiveness, and space-saving qualities. Additionally, manufacturers are increasingly adopting flexible packaging solutions like high-barrier pouches for their superior seal reliability, adjustable peelability, enhanced product safety, and improved user convenience.

Stringent environmental and government regulations have led to significant investments in research and development (R&D) activities aimed at developing eco-friendly, sterile, and biodegradable pouches, providing growth opportunities for key players. Other factors contributing to market growth include the rapid expansion of the pharmaceuticals industry, increasing concerns about product safety and quality, rising sales of packaged and ready-to-eat (RTE) foods and beverages, and ongoing product innovations.

Key Market Segmentation:

  • Product:

    • Standup Pouches
    • Spouted Pouches
    • Four Side Seal
    • Retort Pouches
    • Three Side Seal Pouches
    • Others

  • Material:

    • Polyethylene
    • Polypropylene
    • High Barrier Additives
    • Aluminum
    • Polyamide
    • Fitments
    • Tubes and Spouts

  • Film Layer:

    • Five-Layer
    • Seven-Layer
    • Nine-Layer

  • Application:

    • Food
    • Beverages
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Pet Food
    • Industrial
    • Home Care
    • Personal Care

  • Region:

    • North America
      • United States
      • Canada
    • Asia-Pacific
      • China
      • Japan
      • India
      • South Korea
      • Australia
      • Indonesia
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • France
      • United Kingdom
      • Italy
      • Spain
      • Russia
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape in the global high-barrier pouches market. It covers various aspects of competition, including market structure, market share among key players, player positioning, top-winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant. Additionally, detailed profiles of major companies such as Amcor Plc, BERNHARDT Packaging and Process, Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG, ClearBags, Clifton Packaging Group Limited, Dura Pack Inc., Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Fres-co System USA Inc., HPM Global Inc., Shako Flexipack Private Limited, and Sonoco Products Company, among others, are provided in the report.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  1. How has the global high-barrier pouches market performed to date, and what are the growth prospects?
  2. What impact has COVID-19 had on the global high-barrier pouches market?
  3. Which regions hold the most potential in the market?
  4. What is the market breakdown by product, material, film layer, and application?
  5. How is the industry evolving in terms of flexible packaging solutions and product innovations?
  6. What are the key factors driving and challenging the market?
  7. Who are the major players in the global high-barrier pouches market, and what does the competitive landscape look like?

