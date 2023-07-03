Global High Content Imaging Market to Surpass USD 2,257 Mn By 2031| Growth Market Reports

Growth Market Reports

03 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

PUNE, India, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global High Content Imaging Market Segments - by Type, Application, End User, and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 919 Mn in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 2,257 Mn at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2031.

Key Players

  • PerkinElmer Inc
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • Danaher (Molecular Devices, LLC)
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation
  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • Nikon Corporation (Nikon Instruments Inc),
  • Zeiss Group (arivis AG)
  • Aligned Genetics, Inc

The report covers data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of market segments, industry players, and crucial strategies that helps market players to boost their market share.

Key Takeaways:

  • High content imaging (HCI) is an automated three-step method, used to boost the imaging throughput and quantification.
  • Increasing need for cost containment in pharmaceutical research and development activities and the development of novel therapeutics are anticipated to boost the market.
  • The consumables segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR, as it provides high-performance imaging of a biological sample.
  • The target identification & validation segment is projected to expand at a rapid pace, owing to the ability of HCI to deliver a functional readout in target validation studies.
  • The pharmaceutical & biotechnology company segment is expected to hold a major market share, due to the rising need for HCI systems in the drug development process.
  • North America is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years, owing to the increasing use of technologically advanced tools in the drug development process.

Segments Covered

Product

  • Instruments
  • Consumables
  • Software
  • Services

Application

  • Primary and Secondary Screening
  • Target Identification and Validation
  • Toxicity Studies
  • Compound Profiling
  • Others

End User

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
  • Academic and Government Institutes
  • Contract Research Organization

Region

  • Asia Pacific
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Middle East & Africa

