Global High-density Colocation Market Mega Trends and Competitive Landscape Report 2022: Understand the Benefits in Helping Enterprises Adjust to New Paradigms in the Digital Landscape

The "Disruptive Technologies are Driving the Need for High-density Colocation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study looks at the competitive forces and Mega Trends shaping the state of high-density colocation today. In addition, this study helps end users understand the benefits of high-density colocation in helping enterprises adjust to new paradigms in the digital landscape.
Enterprises are quickly realizing that data (and its practical use) now lie at the heart of their competitive advantage. Even small and medium enterprises, long seen as lagging concerning digital transformation, are making significant investments in key technologies such as cloud and analytics to process, analyze, and extract value from data collected from their increasingly digital businesses. These developments are emblematic of a larger phenomenon: today's enterprises are embracing data as a core strategic resource.
As enterprises attempt to generate, store, analyze, and disseminate this growing torrent of data, however, the strain on their IT infrastructure has never been greater. While data center colocation remains a durable option for enterprises wishing to leverage best-in-class physical infrastructure, high-density colocation can help enterprises manage sprawling IT infrastructures and future-proof their data-centric transformations.
Finally, this study also offers direction to customers regarding the broad principles that should govern their list of criteria when selecting a high-density colocation service provider.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the High-density Colocation Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Enterprises Rapidly Embracing Data as a Core Strategic Resource
- Growth Drivers in the High-density Colocation Market
- Growth Drivers: New Paradigms in the Digital Environment Prompting Enterprises' Pivot to Data Centricity
- Accelerated Growth in Consumer Demand for Content and Information
- 5G Technology Driving the Increasing Adoption of IoT Solutions
- Leveraging AI at Scale Quickly Becoming a Strategic Imperative
- The Increase in Cloud Deployments Enhancing Access to (and Demand for) Analytics Services
- The 4 Paradigms Underlying Enterprises' Urgency to Place Data at the Forefront of Their Transformation
- The Pivot Toward Data-centricity Driving a New Shift in Data Center Investments
- Enterprises Increasingly Leveraging Best-in-class Data Centers through Colocation Services
- Location, Operation, Sustainability, and Connectivity Continuing to be the Main Selection Criteria for Scalable Colocation
- The Ability to Provide High-density Colocation Emerging as the Next Main Selection Criterion
- High-density Colocation Enabling Customers to Better Adapt to New Paradigms in the Digital Landscape
- Major Benefits of High-density Colocation
- Current State of the Adoption of High-density Colocation
- Growth Restraints in the High-density Colocation Market
- Considerations and Selection Criteria for High-density Colocation Facilities
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: High-density Colocation for OTT Content Providers
