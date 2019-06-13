global high-end synthetic suede market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2019-2029

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global High-End Synthetic Suede Market Anticipated to Reach $1.64 Billion by 2029



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05782964/?utm_source=PRN



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

• What was the total revenue generated by the global high-end synthetic suede market in 2018 and how is it expected to grow during 2019-2029?

• What are the major driving forces, trends, challenges and growth opportunities that can tend to influence the global high-end synthetic suede market during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• What was the revenue generated by the global high-end synthetic suede market, by application, such as automotive industry, fashion industry, furniture industry, and others in 2018, and how each segment is expected to grow by 2029?

• What was the revenue generated by different regions, including Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest-of-the-World (ROW) in the global high-end synthetic suede market in 2018, and how each segment is expected to grow by 2029?

• Who are the key players present in the global high-end synthetic suede market?

• What is the competitive strength of the key players in the high-end synthetic suede market on the basis of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?



High-End Synthetic Suede Market Forecast



The global high-end synthetic suede industry analysis done is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.96% in terms of value, during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029.



The growth in the high-end synthetic suede market is attributable to an increasing demand from the automotive industry and the need for a replacement of natural suede.The material is made through blends of polyester which is less hazardous for the environment as compared to natural suede.



Also, the material requires low maintenance which has further contributed to its growth.



Expert Quote on Global High-End Synthetic Suede Market



The increase in the number of end-use industries, rise in the demand for a replacement of natural suede, and extensive research and development activities by the manufacturers have helped the market for the high-end synthetic suede market to grow across several end-use industries such as automotive, fashion, and footwear, among others.



Scope of the Market Intelligent on the Global High-End Synthetic Suede Market



The high-end synthetic suede market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the material, its value and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the synthetic suede industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The high-end synthetic suede market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by application and region.



Market Segmentation



The high-end synthetic suede market segmentation on the basis of application is further segmented into automotive, fashion, furniture, and others. The automotive segment dominated the global high-end synthetic suede market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2019-2029.



The high-end synthetic suede market segmentation by region is segregated under four major regions, such as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by type, by application and by country.



Key Companies in the High-End Synthetic Suede Market



The companies profiled in the report include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kolon Industries, Inc., Toray Industries, Inc., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Tapis Corp., The Mitchell Group, Mio srl, WINIW International Co., Ltd., The Rishabh Velveleen Limited, H&C Microfiber Co., Ltd., Textile Innovations, Ltd., Seiren Co., Ltd., ECOLORICAL MICROFIBER SRL, and Nevotex AB.



Countries Covered

• Europe

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• India

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

• South America

• MEA





