Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market Report 2020: Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic, Market is Projected to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2027

Global High-flow Nasal Cannula Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for High-flow Nasal Cannula estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Air/Oxygen Blender, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.3% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Active Humidifier segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The High-flow Nasal Cannula market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.



Single Heated Tube Segment to Record 8.2% CAGR



In the global Single Heated Tube segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$545.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$913.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd.

Flexicare Medical Ltd.

Great Group Medical Co., Ltd.

Hamilton Medical AG

MEK-ICS Co., Ltd.

Resmed Inc.

Salter Labs Inc.

Smiths Medical

Teijin Pharma Ltd.

Teleflex, Inc.

TNI Medical AG

Vapotherm, Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 46

