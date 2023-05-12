Global High Frequency Ventilators Market Anticipated to Garner $162.1 Million, Growing at a 5.8% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe | Defined by Research Dive

The global high frequency ventilators market is expected to grow primarily due to the increasing occurrence of serious breathing problems among people. Neonates sub-segment is expected to flourish immensely. The market in the North America region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR by 2031.

Global High Frequency Ventilators Market Forecast Analysis:

As per the report published by Research Dive, the global high frequency ventilators market is expected to register a revenue of $162.1 million by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2022-2031.

Segments of the High Frequency Ventilators Market

The report has divided the high frequency ventilators market into the following segments:

Type : high-frequency oscillatory ventilator, high-frequency jet ventilator, high-frequency percussive ventilator, and others

High-frequency Oscillatory Ventilator – Most dominant in 2021

A high frequency oscillatory ventilator can be used as a "lung protective approach" in the treatment of some severe lung illnesses. This is expected to push the growth of this sub-segment further.

Application : neonates and others

Neonates – Highest market share in 2021

Increasing cases of blood cancer have raised the need for cancer monoclonal antibody therapy globally, which is expected to boost the sub-segment in the 2022-2031 timeframe.

End-user : hospitals and others

Hospitals – Most profitable in 2021

Government spending on the expansion of the healthcare infrastructure has boosted hospital spending, leading to the installation of more advanced ventilators in intensive care units, which is expected to propel the sub-segment forward.

Region : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and LAMEA

North America – Significant market share in 2021

The rising prevalence of preterm births and the significant risk of respiratory complications associated with them, growing demand for a treatment alternative, and increasing R&D on the creation of advanced care units for premature newborns are predicted to propel the market in the forecast period.

Dynamics of the Global High Frequency Ventilators Market

The rising prevalence of respiratory disorders such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) worldwide, particularly among elderly people, has boosted the demand for efficient disease treatment, which is expected to make the high frequency ventilators market a highly profitable one in the forecast period. Additionally, enhanced reimbursement rules to allow the public to take advantage of newly established respiratory illness management services are predicted to propel the market forward. However, the high expense of installing high frequency ventilators in small and medium-sized clinics and hospitals in emerging and underdeveloped nations might become a restraint in the growth of the market.

Various technological developments, including the development of sophisticated portable ventilators and advancements in sensor technology used in ventilators, are predicted to offer numerous growth opportunities to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, an increase in government spending on constructing fully equipped healthcare facilities in rural areas in emerging and underdeveloped countries is expected to propel the high frequency ventilators market forward in the coming period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global High Frequency Ventilators Market

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the routine lifestyle of people across the globe and the subsequent lockdowns adversely impacted the industrial processes across all sectors. The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on the high frequency ventilators market. The high frequency ventilator market anticipated a substantial rise in demand in 2020; however, product supply was severely impacted globally. As more patients needed breathing support, there was a substantial shortage of ventilator supplies, which caused worldwide panic buying. However, as the COVID-19 epidemic worsened, the occurrence of premature births rose, leading to a significant need for high frequency ventilators. This factor increased the market growth during the pandemic period.

Key Players of the Global High Frequency Ventilators Market

The major players of the market include

Bunnell 436 Lawndale Drive

Percussion Aire Corp

ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG

VYAIRE MEDICAL INC.

An Inspiration Healthcare Group Company

Carl Reiner GmbH

General Electric Company

BPL Medical Technologies

Getinge AB

These players are working on developing strategies such as product development, merger and acquisition, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain the market growth.

For instance, in May 2022, Max Ventilator, one of the best leading manufacturers and designers of medical devices for mechanical ventilation, launched non-invasive (NIV) ventilators with built-in oxygen therapy and a humidifier.

What the Report Covers

Apart from the information summarized in this press release, the final report covers crucial aspects of the market including SWOT analysis, market overview, Porter's five forces analysis, market dynamics, segmentation (key market trends, forecast analysis, and regional analysis), and company profiles (company overview, operating business segments, product portfolio, financial performance, and latest strategic moves and developments.)

More about High Frequency Ventilators Market:

SOURCE Research Dive