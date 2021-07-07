Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Markets Report 2021-2030: Metal Halide Light, High-Pressure Sodium Light, Xenon Arc Light, Industrial, Agriculture, Medical, OEM, Aftermarket

DUBLIN, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market is expected to decline from $6.55 in billion 2020 to $5.66 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -13.6%.



Major players in the high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market are Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Lithonia Lighting, Bulbrite Industries Inc., Contrac Lighting, Crompton Greaves Ltd., EYE Lighting International of North America Inc., Feit Electric Company, General Electric Company, and Halonix Limited.



The market's decline is attributed to the strict energy efficiency standards and growing inclination towards cost-effective substitutes. The market is expected to reach $3.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of -12%.



The high intensity discharge (HID) bulbs market consists of sales of high intensity discharge bulbs which include high-pressure sodium lamps, mercury vapor lamps, and metal halide lamps. High-intensity discharge light bulbs and lamps are a family of gas-discharge arc lamps which create light by sending an electrical discharge between two electrodes and through a plasma, or ionized gas.



The market covered in this report is segmented by product type into metal halide light, high-pressure sodium light, xenon arc light, other; by application into industrial, agriculture, medical, other; by distribution channel into OEM, aftermarket; by mode into online, offline.



Stringent energy efficiency standards and regulations imposed on the HID lamps is acting as a restraint on the market. The category of HID bulbs like metal halides are subjected to tighter regulatory standards. For instance, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) issued new energy efficiency standards for metal halide luminaries and tightened the standards by expanding the coverage from low-wattage (50-149W) to high-wattage (501-1000W) luminaires. These strict regulations are impacting the growth of the HID bulbs market.



Rising demand for bulbs with high luminaire value is driving the high intensity discharge bulb market. High intensity discharge bulb (HID) headlamps provide high intensity light on the road than the traditional halogen headlamps. HID headlamps provide cool white color at temperature of 4,500 Kelvin compared to yellowish halogen headlamps at 3,200 Kelvin. Furthermore, HID lamps illuminate a larger area compared to halogen headlights.



HID bulbs manufacturing companies are focusing on introducing new technologically advanced products into the market. In addition to design, manufacturers are also focusing on energy-efficiency by investing in in-house R&D and forming strategic partnerships. Manufacturers are focusing on producing HID lamps with limited light pollution compared to LED and metal halide, and improved life.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Characteristics



3. High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs



5. High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Metal Halide Light

High-Pressure Sodium Light

Xenon Arc Light

Other

6.2. Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Industrial

Agriculture

Medical

Other

6.3. Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

OEM

Aftermarket

6.4. Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

7. High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global High Intensity Discharge (HID) Bulbs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Companies Mentioned

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.

Lithonia Lighting

Bulbrite Industries Inc.

Contrac Lighting

Crompton Greaves Ltd.

EYE Lighting International of North America Inc.

Feit Electric Company

General Electric Company

Halonix Limited

Havells India Limited

NVC Lighting Technology Corporation

OSRAM GmbH

Hella

Valeo

Koito

Panasonic

Hubbell

FSL

PAK

Yankon

Cnlight

Opple

