Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 747

Companies: 36 - Players covered include ADEKA Corporation; Air Liquide S.A.; Colnatec LLC; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Entegris, Inc.; Linde plc; Merck KGaA; Nanmat Technology Co., Ltd.; Strem Chemicals, Inc.; Tri Chemical Laboratories Inc.; UP Chemical Co., Ltd and Others.

Segments: Technology (Interconnect, Capacitor, Gates)

Geographies: World; USA; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market to Reach $705.6 Million by 2026

A sub-set of CVD, Atomic layer deposition (AVD) is a process that enables atomic level control as well as deposition to be achieved. The ALD technique involves feeding of different cursors alternatingly, into a reaction chamber, one after the other, where they undergo different self-limiting surface reactions. In each of those reaction cycles, same quantity of material is deposited which leads to alternating layers of those different materials. The layers are smooth, highly dense and have uniform thickness. ALD represents a method for depositing thin films of multi-components, by way of co-injecting precursors like Si and Hf, so that a single, homogenous layered film is formed. This is used in many applications including 3D NAND, FinFET and self-aligned patterning among others. With ALD, it is possible to create dielectric and metal films as per the requirements of precursor. It is a technique of thin-film deposition based on sequential application of CVD process with two chemicals. These chemicals are called reactants or precursors. They react with material surface in a self-limiting, sequential manner, one after the other. ALD is considered an important process for fabrication of semiconductor devices for nanomaterials synthesis. The materials possess very high dielectric values capable of rapidly storing and accessing data. Another important benefit with the technique is that it offers exceptional deposition conformality, in high aspect ratio structures. Thickness control offered by the method is at Angstrom level. Thin films using high-κ dielectric materials like ZrO2, HfO2, Ta2O5 and Al2O3 can be produced using the technique for high-κ gate oxides, DRAM as well as nitrides for interconnects and electrodes. ALD/CVD processes are attractive mainly because they make possible growing of thin films which can be highly uniform and which conform to the given specifications.

Global High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors market is projected to register healthy growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$518.5 Million in 2022 is projected to reach US$705.6 Million by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific represents the largest regional market for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors, accounting for an estimated 48.9% share of the global total. The market, estimated at US$254 Million in 2022 is projected to reach US$376.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.

By Technology, Interconnect Segment to Reach $360.1 Million by 2026

The market for high-κ and ALD/CVD metal precursors is currently led by interconnects segment. Interconnect represents a fabrication method in which aluminum or copper is used for metals patterning and introducing barrier metal layers for protecting silicon from potential damages in ICs. Global market for Interconnect (Technology) segment is estimated at US$270.5 Million in 2022, and is projected to reach US$360.1 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 6.5% over the analysis period. Asia-Pacific constitutes the largest regional market for Interconnect segment, accounting for 45.7% of the global sales. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 8.1% over the analysis period, to reach US$67 Million by the end of the analysis period. More

