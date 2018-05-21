Global High Performance Alloys Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024: Market Trends, Issues & Growth Drivers

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.





This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Performance Alloys in Metric Tons by the following Alloying Metal and End-use Applications:

Alloying Metal - Nickel Alloys, Cobalt Alloys, and Titanium Alloys

End-Use Applications - Gas Turbines, Industrial, Aerospace, and Others.

The report profiles 92 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Allegheny Technologies Incorporated ( USA )

) AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) AMG Aluminum North America, LLC ( USA )

) AMG Superalloys UK Limited (UK)

Aperam S.A. ( Luxembourg )

) Arconic Inc. ( USA )

) Howmet International Inc. ( USA )

) Carpenter Technology Corporation ( USA )

) Constellium N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Doncasters Group Limited (UK)

ERAMET S.A. ( France )

) Fort Wayne Metals, Inc. ( USA )

) Glencore Plc ( Switzerland )

) Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) H.C. Starck GmbH ( Germany )

) Haynes International, Inc. ( USA )

) High Performance Alloys Inc. ( USA )

) Hitachi Metals, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Metallurgical Plant Electrostal, JSC ( Russia )

) Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Precision Castparts Corp. ( USA )

) Titanium Metals Corporation (TIMET) ( USA )

) Special Metals Corporation ( USA )

) Sandvik AB ( Sweden )

) TimkenSteel Corporation ( USA )

) Universal Stainless & Alloys Inc. ( Canada )

) VDM Metals GmbH ( Germany )

) VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation ( Russia )

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

High Performance Alloys: Marvelous, Smarter, Lighter, and Superior Quality Metals with Outstanding Strength

Growth Drivers Summarized

High-Performance Alloys: End-Use Application Areas in a Nutshell

HPAs in Mission Critical Applications that Demand Stringent Quality Standards

Superior Attributes in Terms of Performance and High Temperatures over Conventional Alloys Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Standard Alloy vis--vis High Performance Alloy

Characteristic Properties of High Performance Alloys

The Performer in High Temperature and Pressure

High Temperature Resistance

Low Density and High Strength Properties

High Performance Alloys Top the Metals Hierarchy

Major Categories of High Performance Alloys Based on Attributes

Heat-Resistant Alloys

Superior Mechanical Strength Alloys

Corrosion-Resistant Alloys

Alloys with Special Physical Properties

Catering to the Need for High Melting Point Materials

Global Market Outlook

Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Growth

Recovering Growth Fundamentals Signal Optimistic Market Outlook



2. COMPETITION

High Performance Alloys Marketplace: Fragmented and Highly Competitive

Leading HPA Companies Worldwide and their Presence in Various HPA Alloy Categories

Ranking of the Leading Nickel Alloys Producers Worldwide

Noteworthy M&A Developments in High-Performance Alloys Market: 2005-2018

Innovative Solutions and Tailor-Made Technical Support: Mantras for Success

Led by Aviation Industry, Advanced Alloys and Specialty Steel Makers Experience Revival

Trends in High Temperature Alloys Production

Advanced Quality Management System

IP and Patent Issues

Regulatory Issues

High Industry Standards

Suppliers Have the Upper Hand

Distribution

User Guidelines



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & GROWTH DRIVERS

Focus on Lightweighting' in Aerospace, Automotive, and Infrastructure Systems Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for HPAs

The Aviation Industry: The Pioneer in Use of Light-Weighting Superalloys

Myriad Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Various Light- weighting Materials in Automotive Manufacturing

Advanced High Strength (AHS) Steels

Aluminum

Magnesium

Carbon Fiber Composites

Titanium

High Performance Alloys to Aid the Ongoing Light-weighting Trend in Automotive Manufacture

Lightweight Magnesium Alloys as Raw Material for Automobile Parts

Stable Vehicle Production Offers Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market

Growing Applications of High Performance Alloys in Aircraft Manufacturing Sustain Dominance of the Aerospace End-use Sector

Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Manufacturing Materials: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Unique Needs of Aerospace Manufacturing

Renewed Focus on Efficient Manufacturing Materials

Aluminum Lithium (Al-Li)

Titanium Aluminide (TiAl)

Titanium

Ferrium

Higher Significance of Composites

New Materials to Reduce Aerospace Manufacturing Cost

High Performance Alloys Improves Safety and Performance of Aircraft Engines

Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook to Extend Opportunities for HPAs in the Aerospace Sector

Myriad Industrial Applications Drive Strong Demand for Titanium Based Alloys

Superior Corrosion Resistance Attributes Catapults Nickel Alloys as the Dominant Alloy Segment

Accelerated Growth in Various End-Use Industries Drives Nickel-Based Superalloys Market

Growing Prominence of Cost Effective Products with Extended Life Promote Demand for Corrosion Resistant HPAs

Increasing Power Generation Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth

Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Power Technology Bodes Well for the Market

Turbine Applications Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

High Performance Alloys Reduce Weight & Increase Convenience of Medical Devices

Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector to Cater to Demand Bodes Well for the Market

Superalloys in Domestic and Leisure Applications: Untapped Market Potential

Other Steadily Growing Application Sectors for Superalloys

Chemical Processing Industry

Glass Making Industry

Military Applications

Other Industrial Applications



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

High-Entropy Alloys (HEA)

An Alloy Sturdier than Titanium

Superalloy for Manufacturing Critical Components of Aircraft and Land-based Engines

New Technique for Preventing Nano Twins Formation in Alloys Meant for Turbine Engines

Creation of High Performing Metal Alloys the Biomimicry Way

High-temperature Alloy Coatings for Nuclear Applications

3D Printing to Achieve Higher Precision and Efficiency with Alloys

Advanced High-Performance Alloys for Additive Manufacturing (AM)

Crofer 22 H: Enhanced High-Performance Alloy

Scientists Investigate Novel Technique to Use Titanium Alloys for Aerospace

New Technique to Develop Reliable AHS Steel for Aerospace Applications

Supercomputer Cray XC 40 Allows Researchers to Explore New Alloys

Integrated Database-based Approach for Quicker Development of New High Performance Alloys

Radiolysis: Production of Super Alloys via Nanoparticle Synthesis

Process and Chemical Innovations for Developing Super Alloys

Novel System for Developing Metal Nanoparticles and Alloys

Development of High Performance Copper Alloys



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

High Performance Alloys: A Prelude

Commonly Used Alloys

Types of High Performance Alloys/Superalloys

Nickel-based Alloys

Historic Background of Nickel-based Superalloys

Nickel

Nickel & Nickel Alloys

Properties & Applications

Types & Uses of Nickel Alloys

Nickel and Nickel Based Alloys and Super alloys in Greater Detail

Nickel-Base Alloys

Hastelloy Alloy (Ni-Mo / Ni-Mo-Cr)

Other Hastelloy Alloy Grades

Hastelloy C-22

Hastelloy H

Ni-Mo-Cr-Cu Alloys

High-Performance Nickel Super alloys

Incoloy Alloy MA 956

Incoloy Alloy 903

Inconel Alloy 617

Other Inconel Grades

Ni-Cr / Ni-Cr-Fe Super alloys

Iron-Nickel-Chromium Alloys (Alloy 800)

Nickel-chromium-iron alloys (Alloy 600)

Nickel-Chromium Super alloys

Cobalt-based Alloys

Titanium



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

AWI to Introduce High Performance Nickel Alloys in Wire 2018

Constellium Introduces Constellium HSA6TM 6000-Series Alloys

SuperAlloy Launches SAiRacing Brand



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Materion Signs a Distribution Agreement with EDRO

Fort Wayne Metals Acquires G&S Titanium

IBC and NioCorp Announces the Completion of Production Campaign

Lebronze Alloys Acquires Bolton Metals

APWORKS Partners with TOYAL for Scalmalloy

SLM Solutions Partners with Rosswag and Cronimet to Develop Steel Alloys

Fort Wayne to Expand its Melting Capacity

Renishaw Enters into Collaboration with Aeromet

ATI Signs a LTPA with Pratt & Whitney

Eck Industries Sign License for Commercialization of Cerium- aluminum (Ce-Al) Alloy

ATI Forms Joint Venture with GE Aviation

Metalysis Signs a Joint R&D Programme for High Value Aluminum- Scandium Alloy

Sandvik Osprey Supplies Alloy Powders for 3D Printing Systems

Constellium Supplies Aluminum Automotive Body Sheets for BMW 5 Series



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 92 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 105)

The United States (61)

(61) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (31)

(31) France (3)

(3)

Germany (6)

(6)

The United Kingdom (7)

(7)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (13)

(13) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

(Excluding Japan) (3) Latin America (3)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjnkh4/global_high?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-high-performance-alloys-markets-2016-2018--2024-market-trends-issues--growth-drivers-300651702.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

