Global High Performance Alloys Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024: Market Trends, Issues & Growth Drivers

DUBLIN, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "High Performance Alloys - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Performance Alloys in Metric Tons by the following Alloying Metal and End-use Applications:
- Alloying Metal - Nickel Alloys, Cobalt Alloys, and Titanium Alloys
- End-Use Applications - Gas Turbines, Industrial, Aerospace, and Others.
The report profiles 92 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (USA)
- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. (The Netherlands)
- AMG Aluminum North America, LLC (USA)
- AMG Superalloys UK Limited (UK)
- Aperam S.A. (Luxembourg)
- Arconic Inc. (USA)
- Howmet International Inc. (USA)
- Carpenter Technology Corporation (USA)
- Constellium N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Doncasters Group Limited (UK)
- ERAMET S.A. (France)
- Fort Wayne Metals, Inc. (USA)
- Glencore Plc (Switzerland)
- Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- H.C. Starck GmbH (Germany)
- Haynes International, Inc. (USA)
- High Performance Alloys Inc. (USA)
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd. (Japan)
- Metallurgical Plant Electrostal, JSC (Russia)
- Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Precision Castparts Corp. (USA)
- Titanium Metals Corporation (TIMET) (USA)
- Special Metals Corporation (USA)
- Sandvik AB (Sweden)
- TimkenSteel Corporation (USA)
- Universal Stainless & Alloys Inc. (Canada)
- VDM Metals GmbH (Germany)
- VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation (Russia)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
High Performance Alloys: Marvelous, Smarter, Lighter, and Superior Quality Metals with Outstanding Strength
Growth Drivers Summarized
High-Performance Alloys: End-Use Application Areas in a Nutshell
HPAs in Mission Critical Applications that Demand Stringent Quality Standards
Superior Attributes in Terms of Performance and High Temperatures over Conventional Alloys Drive Widespread Market Adoption
Standard Alloy vis--vis High Performance Alloy
Characteristic Properties of High Performance Alloys
The Performer in High Temperature and Pressure
High Temperature Resistance
Low Density and High Strength Properties
High Performance Alloys Top the Metals Hierarchy
Major Categories of High Performance Alloys Based on Attributes
Heat-Resistant Alloys
Superior Mechanical Strength Alloys
Corrosion-Resistant Alloys
Alloys with Special Physical Properties
Catering to the Need for High Melting Point Materials
Global Market Outlook
Developed Markets Dominate Consumption, While Developing Countries Spearhead Current and Future Growth
Recovering Growth Fundamentals Signal Optimistic Market Outlook
2. COMPETITION
High Performance Alloys Marketplace: Fragmented and Highly Competitive
Leading HPA Companies Worldwide and their Presence in Various HPA Alloy Categories
Ranking of the Leading Nickel Alloys Producers Worldwide
Noteworthy M&A Developments in High-Performance Alloys Market: 2005-2018
Innovative Solutions and Tailor-Made Technical Support: Mantras for Success
Led by Aviation Industry, Advanced Alloys and Specialty Steel Makers Experience Revival
Trends in High Temperature Alloys Production
Advanced Quality Management System
IP and Patent Issues
Regulatory Issues
High Industry Standards
Suppliers Have the Upper Hand
Distribution
User Guidelines
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & GROWTH DRIVERS
Focus on Lightweighting' in Aerospace, Automotive, and Infrastructure Systems Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for HPAs
The Aviation Industry: The Pioneer in Use of Light-Weighting Superalloys
Myriad Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Various Light- weighting Materials in Automotive Manufacturing
Advanced High Strength (AHS) Steels
Aluminum
Magnesium
Carbon Fiber Composites
Titanium
High Performance Alloys to Aid the Ongoing Light-weighting Trend in Automotive Manufacture
Lightweight Magnesium Alloys as Raw Material for Automobile Parts
Stable Vehicle Production Offers Growth Opportunities in the OEM Market
Growing Applications of High Performance Alloys in Aircraft Manufacturing Sustain Dominance of the Aerospace End-use Sector
Rising Focus on New & Efficient Aerospace Manufacturing Materials: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Unique Needs of Aerospace Manufacturing
Renewed Focus on Efficient Manufacturing Materials
Aluminum Lithium (Al-Li)
Titanium Aluminide (TiAl)
Titanium
Ferrium
Higher Significance of Composites
New Materials to Reduce Aerospace Manufacturing Cost
High Performance Alloys Improves Safety and Performance of Aircraft Engines
Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities
Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook to Extend Opportunities for HPAs in the Aerospace Sector
Myriad Industrial Applications Drive Strong Demand for Titanium Based Alloys
Superior Corrosion Resistance Attributes Catapults Nickel Alloys as the Dominant Alloy Segment
Accelerated Growth in Various End-Use Industries Drives Nickel-Based Superalloys Market
Growing Prominence of Cost Effective Products with Extended Life Promote Demand for Corrosion Resistant HPAs
Increasing Power Generation Activity Lends Traction to Market Growth
Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Power Technology Bodes Well for the Market
Turbine Applications Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
High Performance Alloys Reduce Weight & Increase Convenience of Medical Devices
Increasing Activity in the Oil & Gas Sector to Cater to Demand Bodes Well for the Market
Superalloys in Domestic and Leisure Applications: Untapped Market Potential
Other Steadily Growing Application Sectors for Superalloys
Chemical Processing Industry
Glass Making Industry
Military Applications
Other Industrial Applications
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
High-Entropy Alloys (HEA)
An Alloy Sturdier than Titanium
Superalloy for Manufacturing Critical Components of Aircraft and Land-based Engines
New Technique for Preventing Nano Twins Formation in Alloys Meant for Turbine Engines
Creation of High Performing Metal Alloys the Biomimicry Way
High-temperature Alloy Coatings for Nuclear Applications
3D Printing to Achieve Higher Precision and Efficiency with Alloys
Advanced High-Performance Alloys for Additive Manufacturing (AM)
Crofer 22 H: Enhanced High-Performance Alloy
Scientists Investigate Novel Technique to Use Titanium Alloys for Aerospace
New Technique to Develop Reliable AHS Steel for Aerospace Applications
Supercomputer Cray XC 40 Allows Researchers to Explore New Alloys
Integrated Database-based Approach for Quicker Development of New High Performance Alloys
Radiolysis: Production of Super Alloys via Nanoparticle Synthesis
Process and Chemical Innovations for Developing Super Alloys
Novel System for Developing Metal Nanoparticles and Alloys
Development of High Performance Copper Alloys
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
High Performance Alloys: A Prelude
Commonly Used Alloys
Types of High Performance Alloys/Superalloys
Nickel-based Alloys
Historic Background of Nickel-based Superalloys
Nickel
Nickel & Nickel Alloys
Properties & Applications
Types & Uses of Nickel Alloys
Nickel and Nickel Based Alloys and Super alloys in Greater Detail
Nickel-Base Alloys
Hastelloy Alloy (Ni-Mo / Ni-Mo-Cr)
Other Hastelloy Alloy Grades
Hastelloy C-22
Hastelloy H
Ni-Mo-Cr-Cu Alloys
High-Performance Nickel Super alloys
Incoloy Alloy MA 956
Incoloy Alloy 903
Inconel Alloy 617
Other Inconel Grades
Ni-Cr / Ni-Cr-Fe Super alloys
Iron-Nickel-Chromium Alloys (Alloy 800)
Nickel-chromium-iron alloys (Alloy 600)
Nickel-Chromium Super alloys
Cobalt-based Alloys
Titanium
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
AWI to Introduce High Performance Nickel Alloys in Wire 2018
Constellium Introduces Constellium HSA6TM 6000-Series Alloys
SuperAlloy Launches SAiRacing Brand
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Materion Signs a Distribution Agreement with EDRO
Fort Wayne Metals Acquires G&S Titanium
IBC and NioCorp Announces the Completion of Production Campaign
Lebronze Alloys Acquires Bolton Metals
APWORKS Partners with TOYAL for Scalmalloy
SLM Solutions Partners with Rosswag and Cronimet to Develop Steel Alloys
Fort Wayne to Expand its Melting Capacity
Renishaw Enters into Collaboration with Aeromet
ATI Signs a LTPA with Pratt & Whitney
Eck Industries Sign License for Commercialization of Cerium- aluminum (Ce-Al) Alloy
ATI Forms Joint Venture with GE Aviation
Metalysis Signs a Joint R&D Programme for High Value Aluminum- Scandium Alloy
Sandvik Osprey Supplies Alloy Powders for 3D Printing Systems
Constellium Supplies Aluminum Automotive Body Sheets for BMW 5 Series
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 92 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 105)
- The United States (61)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (31)
- France (3)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (2)
- Rest of Europe (13)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
- Latin America (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjnkh4/global_high?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-high-performance-alloys-markets-2016-2018--2024-market-trends-issues--growth-drivers-300651702.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article