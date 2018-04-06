Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 - Growth of AI and Machine Learning

DUBLIN, April 06, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global high performance computing (HPC) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the period 2018-2022.
Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing interest toward quantum computing. One of the major drivers for the global HPC market is the increasing interest toward quantum computing. Current commercially available computers are slowly reaching the final level of their computational ability.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises. Initially, HPC systems were majorly used by aerospace and defense companies, governments, laboratories and research centers. These firms required these systems to solve highly complex tasks, such as simulation of air effects on a plane wing, simulation of nuclear explosions, determining weather and several other scenarios.
Key vendors
- Cray
- Dell
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Advantages of HPC
- Types of HPC systems based on deployment
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT
- Segmentation by deployment
- Comparison by deployment
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by deployment
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT
- Segmentation by component
- Comparison by component
- Server - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Storage - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Application - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Middleware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by component
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing interest toward quantum computing
- Containerization of HPC systems
- Entry of Arm into HPC market
- Growth of energy efficient supercomputing
- Growth of AI and machine learning
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
