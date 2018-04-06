Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 - Growth of AI and Machine Learning

The "Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global high performance computing (HPC) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the period 2018-2022.

Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing interest toward quantum computing. One of the major drivers for the global HPC market is the increasing interest toward quantum computing. Current commercially available computers are slowly reaching the final level of their computational ability.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises. Initially, HPC systems were majorly used by aerospace and defense companies, governments, laboratories and research centers. These firms required these systems to solve highly complex tasks, such as simulation of air effects on a plane wing, simulation of nuclear explosions, determining weather and several other scenarios.

Key vendors

  • Cray
  • Dell
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Advantages of HPC
  • Types of HPC systems based on deployment
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

  • Segmentation by deployment
  • Comparison by deployment
  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Cloud - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by deployment

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY COMPONENT

  • Segmentation by component
  • Comparison by component
  • Server - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Storage - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Application - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Services - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Middleware - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by component

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing interest toward quantum computing
  • Containerization of HPC systems
  • Entry of Arm into HPC market
  • Growth of energy efficient supercomputing
  • Growth of AI and machine learning

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mf3974/global_high?w=5

