Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 - Growth of AI and Machine Learning

The global high performance computing (HPC) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.05% during the period 2018-2022.



Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is increasing interest toward quantum computing. One of the major drivers for the global HPC market is the increasing interest toward quantum computing. Current commercially available computers are slowly reaching the final level of their computational ability.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing adoption of HPC systems by businesses and enterprises. Initially, HPC systems were majorly used by aerospace and defense companies, governments, laboratories and research centers. These firms required these systems to solve highly complex tasks, such as simulation of air effects on a plane wing, simulation of nuclear explosions, determining weather and several other scenarios.



Key vendors

Cray

Dell

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise



