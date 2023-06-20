Global High-performance Plastics Industry Report 2023: Volume and Revenue Forecasts for Each Segment and Sub-Segments 2019-2029

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High-performance Plastics Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers an overview of high-performance plastics (HPP) demand and its prospects in various end-use sectors. It is segmented into automotive, aerospace, industrial, infrastructure and construction, medical, and electrical and electronics industries.

This report discusses volume and revenue forecasts for each segment and sub-segment from 2019 to 2029. The analysis focuses on primary regions and competitive environment at the sub-segment level but includes overall competitive structure and market share data.

In addition, it provides a seven-year forecast based on expected compound average growth rates in which the base year is 2022 and the forecast period is from 2023 to 2029. The study includes key market participants and critical competitive factors for them to achieve organic growth and gain a strong foothold.

The HPP market's current size is assessed by several factors, such as carbon neutrality, legislative and consumer drivers, material substitution potential, and shifting political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. These factors, classified as growth drivers and restraints, are considered in the forecast analysis.

The study analyzes the increasing demand for sustainable and performance-boosting products, which drives HPP growth. In addition, it offers an in-depth scenario of the substitution potential of HPP in various end-use applications and assesses the top growth opportunities for HPP during the forecast period.

In addition, these segments are further bifurcated into the following:

Polymer: Ether Ketones (EK), Fluoropolymers (FP), Polysulfones (PSU), Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS), Polyimides (PI), and High-Performance Polyamides (HPPA)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the High-performance Plastics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Scope

Segmentation of High-performance Plastics

Key Competitors

Value Chain Analysis

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Application

Volume Forecast by Application

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Application

Revenue Forecast by Polymer

Volume Forecast by Polymer

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Polymer

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

3. Competitive Environment

Competitive Environment - Fluoropolymers

Revenue Share - Fluoropolymers

Competitive Environment - Ether Ketones

Revenue Share - Ether Ketones

Competitive Environment - Polyarylsulfones

Revenue Share - Polyarylsulfones

Competitive Environment - Polyphenylene Sulfide

Revenue Share - Polyphenylene Sulfide

Competitive Environment - Polyimides

Competitive Environment - HPPA

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Polymer

Volume Forecast by Polymer

Forecast Analysis by Polymer

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Aerospace

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Polymer

Volume Forecast by Polymer

Forecast Analysis by Polymer

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial-Construction and Infrastructure (Industrial)

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Polymer

Volume Forecast by Polymer

Forecast Analysis by Polymer

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis by Region

7 . Growth Opportunity Analysis - Medical

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Key Growth Metrics for Medical

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Polymer

Volume Forecast by Polymer

Forecast Analysis by Polymer

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Electrical and Electronics

Segment Characteristics and Overview

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Polymer

Volume Forecast by Polymer

Forecast Analysis by Polymer

Revenue Forecast by Region

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Electric and Autonomous Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2: Reshoring Electronic Manufacturing to India and the Middle East

and the Growth Opportunity 3: HPP Manufacturing with Bio-based and Renewable Feedstock

10. Appendix

