Global High Performance Truck Industry
Oct 10, 2019, 08:35 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High Performance Truck market worldwide is projected to grow by 554.4 Thousand Units, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Pickup, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 1.5 Million Units by the year 2025, Pickup will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 20.1 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 16.1 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pickup will reach a market size of 83.8 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 157.4 Thousand Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ashok Leyland Ltd.; Caterpillar, Inc.; Daimler Trucks North America LLC; Isuzu Motors Ltd.; Iveco SpA; MAN Truck & Bus AG; Paccar Inc.; Scania AB; Tata Motors Ltd.; Volvo Trucks
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Sustainable Growth through Technological Advancements
Need for Efficient Transportation of Goods Raises Demand for
High Performance Trucks
Growing Industrial Applications Drive Market Growth
Rising Demand for High Performance Refrigerated Trucks in North
America
Asia Pacific: The Largest Market for High Performance Trucks
Electric Trucks Expected to Proliferate in Future as Diesel
Emission Norms Get Stricter
INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Digital Transformation in Transportation
Trucking Industry Technology Trends
Electrification, Automation and Digitalization: Disruptive
Technologies for Logistics Industry
Autonomous Electric Trucks - The Future is Here!
Select Leading High Performance Trucks
Select Pickup Trucks
Global Competitor Market Shares
High Performance Truck Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Regulations for Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Commercial Trucks
& Buses
CO2, N2O, CH4, Emission and Fuel Consumption Standards in the US
European CO2 Regulations for Trucks
Regulations for Heavy-Duty Truck and Bus Engines
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: High Performance Truck Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: High Performance Truck Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: High Performance Truck Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Pickup (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in
Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Pickup (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Pickup (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: M&HDV (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
Units: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: M&HDV (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in Units: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: M&HDV (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Distribution (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Distribution (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis
in Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Distribution (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Container (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Container (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Units
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Container (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Dumping (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Dumping (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Units
by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Dumping (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Refrigeration (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in Units by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Refrigeration (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
Units by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Refrigeration (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Tanker (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Tanker (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Units by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Tanker (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: RMC (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Units by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: RMC (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Units by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: RMC (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in Units by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US High Performance Truck Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
& 2025
Table 31: United States High Performance Truck Market Estimates
and Projections in Units by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: High Performance Truck Market in the United States by
Segment: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States High Performance Truck Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States High Performance Truck Latent Demand
Forecasts in Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: High Performance Truck Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in Units for 2009-2017
Table 36: High Performance Truck Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian High Performance Truck Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian High Performance Truck Historic Market
Review by Segment in Units: 2009-2017
Table 39: High Performance Truck Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian High Performance Truck Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: High Performance Truck Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use
for 2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian High Performance Truck Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Market for High Performance Truck: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: High Performance Truck Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese High Performance Truck Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High
Performance Truck in Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese High Performance Truck Market in Units by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 48: High Performance Truck Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Chinese High Performance Truck Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: High Performance Truck Historic Market Analysis in
China in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese High Performance Truck Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for High Performance Truck in Units by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: High Performance Truck Market Review in China in
Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese High Performance Truck Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European High Performance Truck Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European High Performance Truck Market Demand
Scenario in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: High Performance Truck Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in Units by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European High Performance Truck Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European High Performance Truck Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 59: High Performance Truck Market in Europe in Units by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European High Performance Truck Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European High Performance Truck Addressable Market
Opportunity in Units by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 62: High Performance Truck Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European High Performance Truck Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: High Performance Truck Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: French High Performance Truck Historic Market
Scenario in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 66: French High Performance Truck Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: High Performance Truck Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in Units by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: French High Performance Truck Historic Market Review
in Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 69: French High Performance Truck Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: High Performance Truck Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German High Performance Truck Historic Market
Analysis in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 72: German High Performance Truck Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: High Performance Truck Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German High Performance Truck Market in Retrospect in
Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: High Performance Truck Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Italian High Performance Truck Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: High Performance Truck Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian High Performance Truck Market by Segment:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for High Performance Truck in Units by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: High Performance Truck Market Review in Italy in
Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian High Performance Truck Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Market for High Performance Truck:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: High Performance Truck Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period
2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom High Performance Truck Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
High Performance Truck in Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom High Performance Truck Market in Units
by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: High Performance Truck Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 88: Spanish High Performance Truck Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Spanish High Performance Truck Historic Market Review
by Segment in Units: 2009-2017
Table 90: High Performance Truck Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: Spanish High Performance Truck Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: High Performance Truck Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 93: Spanish High Performance Truck Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russian High Performance Truck Market Estimates and
Projections in Units by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: High Performance Truck Market in Russia by Segment: A
Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
Table 96: Russian High Performance Truck Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Russian High Performance Truck Latent Demand
Forecasts in Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: High Performance Truck Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in Units for 2009-2017
Table 99: High Performance Truck Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe High Performance Truck Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 101: High Performance Truck Market in Rest of Europe in
Units by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe High Performance Truck Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of Europe High Performance Truck Addressable
Market Opportunity in Units by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 104: High Performance Truck Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe High Performance Truck Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific High Performance Truck Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 107: High Performance Truck Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in Units by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific High Performance Truck Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: High Performance Truck Market in Asia-Pacific by
Segment: Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific High Performance Truck Historic Market
Scenario in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific High Performance Truck Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: High Performance Truck Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in Units by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific High Performance Truck Historic Market
Review in Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific High Performance Truck Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: High Performance Truck Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian High Performance Truck Historic Market
Analysis in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 117: Australian High Performance Truck Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: High Performance Truck Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian High Performance Truck Market in
Retrospect in Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: High Performance Truck Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 121: Indian High Performance Truck Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Indian High Performance Truck Historic Market Review
by Segment in Units: 2009-2017
Table 123: High Performance Truck Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 124: Indian High Performance Truck Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: High Performance Truck Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use
for 2009-2017
Table 126: Indian High Performance Truck Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: High Performance Truck Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean High Performance Truck Historic Market
Analysis in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 129: High Performance Truck Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: High Performance Truck Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean High Performance Truck Historic Market
Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 132: High Performance Truck Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for High Performance
Truck: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: High Performance Truck Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Units by Segment for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific High Performance Truck Market
Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for High Performance Truck in Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific High Performance Truck Market
in Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: High Performance Truck Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 139: Latin American High Performance Truck Market Trends
by Region/Country in Units: 2018-2025
Table 140: High Performance Truck Market in Latin America in
Units by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American High Performance Truck Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 142: Latin American High Performance Truck Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: High Performance Truck Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American High Performance Truck Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Demand for High Performance Truck in
Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: High Performance Truck Market Review in Latin
America in Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American High Performance Truck Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 148: Argentinean High Performance Truck Market Estimates
and Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 149: High Performance Truck Market in Argentina in Units
by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean High Performance Truck Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Argentinean High Performance Truck Addressable
Market Opportunity in Units by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 152: High Performance Truck Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean High Performance Truck Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 154: High Performance Truck Market in Brazil by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in Units for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian High Performance Truck Historic Market
Scenario in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian High Performance Truck Market Share
Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: High Performance Truck Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in Units by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian High Performance Truck Historic Market
Review in Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian High Performance Truck Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 160: High Performance Truck Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican High Performance Truck Historic Market
Analysis in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 162: Mexican High Performance Truck Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: High Performance Truck Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican High Performance Truck Market in Retrospect
in Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: High Performance Truck Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 166: Rest of Latin America High Performance Truck Market
Estimates and Projections in Units by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: High Performance Truck Market in Rest of Latin
America by Segment: A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
Table 168: Rest of Latin America High Performance Truck Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Rest of Latin America High Performance Truck Latent
Demand Forecasts in Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: High Performance Truck Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Units for 2009-2017
Table 171: High Performance Truck Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 172: The Middle East High Performance Truck Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 173: High Performance Truck Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in Units: 2009-2017
Table 174: The Middle East High Performance Truck Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East High Performance Truck Market
Estimates and Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: The Middle East High Performance Truck Historic
Market by Segment in Units: 2009-2017
Table 177: High Performance Truck Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East High Performance Truck Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: High Performance Truck Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Units by End-Use
for 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East High Performance Truck Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 181: Iranian Market for High Performance Truck: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in Units by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 182: High Performance Truck Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in Units by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Iranian High Performance Truck Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High
Performance Truck in Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Iranian High Performance Truck Market in Units by
End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 186: High Performance Truck Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 187: Israeli High Performance Truck Market Estimates and
Forecasts in Units by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 188: High Performance Truck Market in Israel in Units by
Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli High Performance Truck Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Israeli High Performance Truck Addressable Market
Opportunity in Units by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 191: High Performance Truck Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in Units by End-Use for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli High Performance Truck Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 193: Saudi Arabian High Performance Truck Market Growth
Prospects in Units by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: High Performance Truck Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian High Performance Truck Market by
Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for High Performance Truck in
Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: High Performance Truck Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian High Performance Truck Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 199: High Performance Truck Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates High Performance Truck Historic
Market Analysis in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 201: High Performance Truck Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: High Performance Truck Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates High Performance Truck Historic
Market Analysis in Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: High Performance Truck Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 205: High Performance Truck Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Units by
Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East High Performance Truck Historic
Market Analysis in Units by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 207: Rest of Middle East High Performance Truck Market
Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: High Performance Truck Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Units by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East High Performance Truck Market in
Retrospect in Units by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: High Performance Truck Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 211: African High Performance Truck Market Estimates and
Projections in Units by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: High Performance Truck Market in Africa by Segment:
A Historic Review in Units for 2009-2017
Table 213: African High Performance Truck Market Share
Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: African High Performance Truck Latent Demand
Forecasts in Units by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: High Performance Truck Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in Units for 2009-2017
Table 216: High Performance Truck Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ASHOK LEYLAND
CATERPILLAR
DAIMLER TRUCKS NORTH AMERICA
ISUZU MOTORS
IVECO SPA
MAN TRUCK & BUS AG
PACCAR INC.
SCANIA AB
TATA MOTORS
VOLVO TRUCKS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
