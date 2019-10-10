Global High Performance Truck Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High Performance Truck market worldwide is projected to grow by 554.4 Thousand Units, driven by a compounded growth of 3.9%. Pickup, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 1.5 Million Units by the year 2025, Pickup will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 20.1 Thousand Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 16.1 Thousand Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Pickup will reach a market size of 83.8 Thousand Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 157.4 Thousand Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ashok Leyland Ltd.; Caterpillar, Inc.; Daimler Trucks North America LLC; Isuzu Motors Ltd.; Iveco SpA; MAN Truck & Bus AG; Paccar Inc.; Scania AB; Tata Motors Ltd.; Volvo Trucks







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Sustainable Growth through Technological Advancements

Need for Efficient Transportation of Goods Raises Demand for

High Performance Trucks

Growing Industrial Applications Drive Market Growth

Rising Demand for High Performance Refrigerated Trucks in North

America

Asia Pacific: The Largest Market for High Performance Trucks

Electric Trucks Expected to Proliferate in Future as Diesel

Emission Norms Get Stricter

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Digital Transformation in Transportation

Trucking Industry Technology Trends

Electrification, Automation and Digitalization: Disruptive

Technologies for Logistics Industry

Autonomous Electric Trucks - The Future is Here!

Select Leading High Performance Trucks

Select Pickup Trucks

Global Competitor Market Shares

High Performance Truck Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Regulations for Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Commercial Trucks

& Buses

CO2, N2O, CH4, Emission and Fuel Consumption Standards in the US

European CO2 Regulations for Trucks

Regulations for Heavy-Duty Truck and Bus Engines

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



ASHOK LEYLAND

CATERPILLAR

DAIMLER TRUCKS NORTH AMERICA

ISUZU MOTORS

IVECO SPA

MAN TRUCK & BUS AG

PACCAR INC.

SCANIA AB

TATA MOTORS

VOLVO TRUCKS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

