Global High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market Outlook 2018: A $26.84 Billion Opportunity by 2023

The global HPAPIs market is expected to reach USD 26.84 billion by 2023 from USD 17.72 billion in 2018, at a CAGR 8.7%.

The growth in this market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for oncology drugs, growing demand for antibody-drug conjugates, increasing focus of leading pharmaceutical companies on HPAPIs, advancements in HPAPI manufacturing technologies, and growing focus on precision medicine.

On the other hand, the requirement of large investments, discrepancies in HPAPI banding systems, uncertainties associated with products, and the high risk of cross-contamination are expected to limit market growth in the coming years. The need for appropriate process designs and the constant evolution of industry standards and technologies are also expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Based on type, the HPAPIs market is segmented into innovative and generic APIs. The generic HPAPIs segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The impending patent cliff, increasing healthcare costs, and government initiatives to encourage the adoption of generics are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.

On the basis of type of manufacturer, the HPAPIs market is segmented into captive HPAPI and merchant HPAPI manufacturers. In 2018, the captive HPAPI manufacturers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the preference of innovative companies to maintain in-house manufacturing facilities for economic benefits.

In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, increase in disposable income, prevalence of lifestyle- and age-related diseases, government efforts to reform healthcare and encourage the adoption of generics, and growing market for merchant manufacturers in this region owing to the low labor and manufacturing costs are driving the growth of the HPAPIs market in Asia.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Demand for Oncology Drugs

Growing Demand for Antibody-Drug Conjugates

Increasing Focus of Leading Pharmaceutical Companies on HPAPI

Advancements in HPAPI Manufacturing Technologies

Growing Focus on Precision Medicine

Restraints

Requirement of Large Investments

Discrepancies in HPAPI Banding Systems

Uncertainties Associated With Products

High Risk of Cross-Contamination

Opportunities

Growing Opportunities for CMOS and CDMOS

Emerging Markets

Challenges

Need for Appropriate Process Designs

Constant Evolution of Industry Standards and Technologies

