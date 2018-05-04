Global High Potency APIs/HPAPI Market Outlook 2018: A $26.84 Billion Opportunity by 2023

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "High Potency APIs /HPAPI Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech, moAB, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins), Manufacturer (Captive and Merchant), Therapy (Oncology, Glaucoma, Hormonal Imbalance) - Global Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HPAPIs market is expected to reach USD 26.84 billion by 2023 from USD 17.72 billion in 2018, at a CAGR 8.7%.
The growth in this market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for oncology drugs, growing demand for antibody-drug conjugates, increasing focus of leading pharmaceutical companies on HPAPIs, advancements in HPAPI manufacturing technologies, and growing focus on precision medicine.
On the other hand, the requirement of large investments, discrepancies in HPAPI banding systems, uncertainties associated with products, and the high risk of cross-contamination are expected to limit market growth in the coming years. The need for appropriate process designs and the constant evolution of industry standards and technologies are also expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.
Based on type, the HPAPIs market is segmented into innovative and generic APIs. The generic HPAPIs segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The impending patent cliff, increasing healthcare costs, and government initiatives to encourage the adoption of generics are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.
On the basis of type of manufacturer, the HPAPIs market is segmented into captive HPAPI and merchant HPAPI manufacturers. In 2018, the captive HPAPI manufacturers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the preference of innovative companies to maintain in-house manufacturing facilities for economic benefits.
In 2018, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, increase in disposable income, prevalence of lifestyle- and age-related diseases, government efforts to reform healthcare and encourage the adoption of generics, and growing market for merchant manufacturers in this region owing to the low labor and manufacturing costs are driving the growth of the HPAPIs market in Asia.
Companies Profiled
- Pfizer
- Novartis International AG
- Sanofi
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- ELI Lilly and Company
- Merck
- Abbvie
- Mylan
- Bayer
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Oncology Drugs
- Growing Demand for Antibody-Drug Conjugates
- Increasing Focus of Leading Pharmaceutical Companies on HPAPI
- Advancements in HPAPI Manufacturing Technologies
- Growing Focus on Precision Medicine
Restraints
- Requirement of Large Investments
- Discrepancies in HPAPI Banding Systems
- Uncertainties Associated With Products
- High Risk of Cross-Contamination
Opportunities
- Growing Opportunities for CMOS and CDMOS
- Emerging Markets
Challenges
- Need for Appropriate Process Designs
- Constant Evolution of Industry Standards and Technologies
Key Topics Covered
1 HPAPI Market: Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Market Stakeholders
2 HPAPI Market: Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Data
2.2 Primary Data
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.5 Assumptions for the Study
3 HPAPI Market: Executive Summary
4 HPAPI Market: Premium Insights
4.1 High-Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: Overview
4.2 Global Market, By Type, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Billion)
4.3 Global Market, By Type of Synthesis, 2018 vs 2023 (USD Billion)
4.4 Global Market, By Therapeutic Area (2018-2023)
4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Global Market
5 HPAPI Market: Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
6 High-Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Classification and Overview
6.1 Introduction
6.2 High-Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Classification as Per Safebridge Consultants
7 HPAPI Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Innovative High-Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
7.3 Generic High-Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
8 HPAPI Market, By Type of Synthesis
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Synthetic High-Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
8.3 Biotech High-Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients
9 HPAPI Market, By Type of Manufacturer
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Captive HPAPI Manufacturers
9.3 Merchant HPAPI Manufacturers
10 HPAPI Market, By Therapeutic Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Oncology
10.3 Hormonal Imbalance
10.4 Glaucoma
10.5 Other Therapeutic Applications
11 HPAPI Market, By Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia
11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Ranking Analysis
12.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
13 Company Profiles
