Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market Report 2019: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024

The Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $1.1 Billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2024.



The global high temperature composite resin market looks promising with opportunities in aerospace & defense, pipe & tank and electrical & electronics industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for high temperature resistance composites and standardization of materials to withstand certain temperature performance.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the high temperature composite resin industry, include development of resin system with low volatile organic compound (VOC) and increasing focus on thermoplastic resins.

The report forecasts that epoxy resin will remain the largest segment by value and volume due to its wide application area in aerospace & defense and pipe and tank. PEEK resin is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing demand in thermoplastic composites.

Within the high temperature composite resin market, pipe & tank will remain the largest end use industry. Others segment (which includes transportation, industrial) is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing requirement for high performance and heat resistance materials.

North America will remain the largest region due to the strong demand form pipe and tank and aerospace/defense industries. Europe is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing production rate of advanced aircraft models with higher composite content and expected demand for high heat resistance materials.

Some of the temperature resin for composites companies profiled in this report include Hexion, Huntsman, Victrex, Solvay, and Olin and others.

Some of the features of High Temperature Composite Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Global temperature composite resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Kilotons) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global high temperature composite resin market size by various applications such as end use industry, and resin in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global high performance glass fiber market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different applications and regions of high temperature composite resin in the global high temperature composite resin market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of high temperature composite resin in the global temperature composite resin market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Aerospace & Defense

3.3.2: Pipe & Tank

3.3.3: Electrical & Electronics

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market by Resin Type

3.4.1: Epoxy

3.4.2: Bismaleimide (BMI)

3.4.3: Phenolic

3.4.4: Cyanate ester

3.4.5: Vinyl Ester (VE)

3.4.6: Polyether ether ketone (PEEK)

3.4.7: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market by Region

4.2: North American High Temperature Composite Resin Market

4.2.1: Market by Resin: Epoxy, BMI, Phenolic, Cyanate Ester, Vinyl Ester, PEEK, and Others

4.2.2: Market by End Use Industry: Aerospace & Defense, Pipe & Tank, Electrical & Electronics, and Others

4.3: European High Temperature Composite Resin Market

4.4: Asia Pacific High Temperature Composite Resin Market

4.5: Rest of World High Temperature Composite Resin Market

5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market by End Use Industry

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market by Resin Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global High Temperature Composite Resin Market

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Cytec Solvay Group

7.2: Hexion Inc.

7.3: TenCate

7.4: Lonza Group AG

7.5: Huntsman Corporation

7.6: Polynt Group

7.7: Ashland Inc

7.8: AOC Aliancys

7.9: Swancor Ind. Co Ltd.

