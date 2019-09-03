Global High Temperature Insulation Materials Market led by Rath-Group, Morgan Advanced Materials, 3M Company, Hi-Temp Insulation Inc, and Prairie Ceramic Corp is Expected to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2026
Sep 03, 2019, 11:00 ET
GAITHERSBURG, Maryland, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global High Temperature Insulation Material market is accounted for $3.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.9 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.
Some of the key players in global high temperature insulation material market include Rath-Group, Almatis, Skamol A/S, Dyson Technical Ceramics, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co., Ltd., Morgan Advanced Materials, 3M Company, Pacor Inc., ZIRCAR Ceramics., Etex Group, Pyrotek Inc, BNZ Materials, Inc., Unifrax I LLC , Hi-Temp Insulation Inc., Cotronics Corporation and Prairie Ceramic Corp.
The growth of this market is mainly attributed by rising emission control rules, growing demand for energy efficient equipment and fast industrialization in emerging economies. However, carcinogenic nature of ceramic fibres is hampering the market growth.
High temperature insulation materials play a very significant role in the various chemical processes to hold loss of energy occurring through the surfaces of the containers. The thermal conductivity of the insulation materials depend on porosity, pore shape and size. The materials used in the insulation have a porosity of more than 40% to 90%. In extreme conditions, the porosity of the materials is maintained at 99%.
Based on end user, petrochemicals have the steady growth due to the increasing demand for petrochemical products among various regions and the improvement of new manufacturing units that use high temperature insulations owing to the growing concerns associated with energy savings and GHG emissions. However, Ceramic fibres are extensively utilized in various end-use industries. These fibres have low thermal conductivity, which make them a significant energy-saving material. In addition, ceramic fibres have low density and low thermal inertia, which facilitate the control of temperature inside the insulating surface.
Ranges Covered:
- 1,700°C and Above
- 1,500-1,700°C
- 1100-1500°C
- 600-1,100°C
Types Covered:
- Calcium Silicate
- Ceramic Fibers
- Insulating Firebricks (IFB)
- Other Types
Material Types Covered:
- Mineral Wool
- Polycrystalline Fiber
- Polystyrene
- Fiberglass
- Ceramic Fibers
- Polyurethane Foam
- Cellulose
- Polyisocyanurate
- Aerogel
- Other Material Types
End Users Covered:
- Petrochemicals
- Ceramics
- Iron & Steel
- Powder Metallurgy
- Refractory
- Aluminium
- Glass
- Cement
- Electrical & Electronics
- Construction
- Power Generation
- Industrial
- Transportation
- Other End Users
Applications Covered:
- Cryogenics
- Circuit Board
- Insulation
- Industrial Equipment
- Medical devices
- Other Applications
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments, and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
