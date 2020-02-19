Global High Temperature Plastics Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High Temperature Plastics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.1%. Fluoropolymers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.7 Billion by the year 2025, Fluoropolymers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205322/?utm_source=PRN



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$348.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$334.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fluoropolymers will reach a market size of US$739.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M

Arkema Group

Asahi Glass Company Ltd.

BASF SE

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

China Lumena New Materials Corp.

Covestro AG

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Dongyue Group Ltd.

DowDuPont Inc.

DSM Engineering Plastics B.V.

Evonik Industries AG

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Performance Plastics Ltd.

Polyplastics Co. Ltd.

SABIC Innovative Plastics

The Solvay Group

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

A Prelude

Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook

High Temperature Plastics Market Sustains Growth Momentum

Current & Future Analysis

Analysis by Product Segment

HTPs Make Conventional Material Obsolete

Competitive Landscape

Global Competitor Market Shares

High Temperature Plastics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Innovation Sustains PTFE Market

End-Use Markets Spur Demand

Rising Demand for Fluoropolymers in Healthcare Sector

Fluoropolymer Pricing Trends in the Recent Past

Falling Capacity of Resin Producers Results in Supply Shortage

in Recent Past

Fluoropolymer Raw Materials - An Overview

Regulations Affect Fluoropolymer Supply

Strong Demand on Cards for Polyimide Films

Polyimide Films Find Use in Medical Sector

High Performance Polyamides

Polyphthalamide - Driving HPPA Growth

Potential Opportunity from Extreme High Temperature Thermoplastics

Innovations: Cornerstone of HTP Market Development





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: High Temperature Plastics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: High Temperature Plastics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: High Temperature Plastics Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Fluoropolymers (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Fluoropolymers (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Fluoropolymers (Product Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Polyimides (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Polyimides (Product Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Polyimides (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: High Performance Polyamides (Product Segment)

Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: High Performance Polyamides (Product Segment) Region

Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009

to 2017

Table 12: High Performance Polyamides (Product Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Polyketones (Product Segment) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Polyketones (Product Segment) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Polyketones (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Polysulfones (Product Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Polysulfones (Product Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Polysulfones (Product Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Polyphenylene Sulfides (Product Segment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Polyphenylene Sulfides (Product Segment) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Polyphenylene Sulfides (Product Segment) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Liquid Crystal Polymers (Product Segment) Market

Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Liquid Crystal Polymers (Product Segment) Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Liquid Crystal Polymers (Product Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Electrical/Electronics (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Electrical/Electronics (End-Use) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Electrical/Electronics (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Automobile (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Automobile (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Automobile (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Chemical/Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Chemical/Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Chemical/Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Aerospace (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Aerospace (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Medical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Medical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Medical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US High Temperature Plastics Market Share (in %) by Company:

2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States High Temperature Plastics Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018 to 2025

Table 44: High Temperature Plastics Market in the United States

by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 45: United States High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States High Temperature Plastics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: High Temperature Plastics Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: High Temperature Plastics Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian High Temperature Plastics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian High Temperature Plastics Historic Market

Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 51: High Temperature Plastics Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian High Temperature Plastics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 53: High Temperature Plastics Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 55: Japanese Market for High Temperature Plastics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: High Temperature Plastics Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for High

Temperature Plastics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Japanese High Temperature Plastics Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: High Temperature Plastics Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 61: Chinese High Temperature Plastics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: High Temperature Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese High Temperature Plastics Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for High Temperature Plastics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: High Temperature Plastics Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European High Temperature Plastics Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 67: European High Temperature Plastics Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: High Temperature Plastics Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European High Temperature Plastics Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European High Temperature Plastics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018-2025

Table 71: High Temperature Plastics Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European High Temperature Plastics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 74: High Temperature Plastics Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 76: High Temperature Plastics Market in France by Product

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 77: French High Temperature Plastics Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 78: French High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: High Temperature Plastics Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 80: French High Temperature Plastics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: French High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 82: High Temperature Plastics Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: German High Temperature Plastics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 84: German High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: High Temperature Plastics Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: German High Temperature Plastics Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: High Temperature Plastics Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 88: Italian High Temperature Plastics Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: High Temperature Plastics Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 90: Italian High Temperature Plastics Market by Product

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Italian Demand for High Temperature Plastics in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: High Temperature Plastics Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Italian High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 94: United Kingdom Market for High Temperature Plastics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: High Temperature Plastics Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: United Kingdom High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

High Temperature Plastics in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 98: United Kingdom High Temperature Plastics Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: High Temperature Plastics Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe High Temperature Plastics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment:

2018-2025

Table 101: High Temperature Plastics Market in Rest of Europe

in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe High Temperature Plastics Market

Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe High Temperature Plastics Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: High Temperature Plastics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe High Temperature Plastics Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: High Temperature Plastics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific High Temperature Plastics Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Analysis by Product Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: High Temperature Plastics Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific High Temperature Plastics Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 112: Rest of World High Temperature Plastics Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2018

to 2025

Table 113: Rest of World High Temperature Plastics Historic

Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: High Temperature Plastics Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Rest of World High Temperature Plastics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 116: High Temperature Plastics Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 117: Rest of World High Temperature Plastics Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 84

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205322/?utm_source=PRN



