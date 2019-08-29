Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market 2019 Analysis by Material, Key Players, Demands, Growth Rate and Forecasts to 2024

PUNE, India, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports added a Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market Research Report 2014-2024 that aims to present the analysis of Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market by Value (USD Million). The report has further analysed the High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market by Material Type (Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Fire Bricks, Calcium Silicate, Others) and by End Users (Petrochemical, Iron & Steel, Glass & Ceramics, Power, Others).The Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Company Analysis – Morgan Advanced Materials, Unifrax Corporation, RHI Magnesita, Shinagawa refractories, Bnz Materials Inc., IBIDEN, Pacor Inc, Etex Group, Isolite Insulating Products Co, Ltd, Almatis GmbH

The Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market was valued at USD 4,734.25 Million in the year 2018. Key responsible factors for high demand of High Temperature Refractory Insulation Materials include product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Refractories products have been finding its major applications in manufacturing process for steel, iron, glass, ceramics, metal and cement industries. Moreover, Iron & steel and glass & ceramics industries are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years owing to the growing applications.

Rising concern for safety in the workplace environment, backed with various advantages offered by these refractory products according to the temperature range and raw materials is also augmenting the market growth rate. Additionally, the innovation and technological advancement has enabled the emergence of several refractory products with long lasting and efficient features.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material market and provides statistics and information on market size, market share, market attractivenss and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Material – Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Fire Bricks, Calcium Silicate, Others

Analysis by End Users- Petrochemical, Iron & Steel, Glass & Ceramics, Power, Others

Regional High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market – America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis – High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market - United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, China, Japan, India (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights:

Market Attractiveness Charts – By Material, By End-User, By Region

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Table of Contents:

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation material: Market Product overview Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation material: Market Dynamics Market Share of Leading Global Companies Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market Analysis Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market: Regional Analysis Americas High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market Analysis Europe High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market Analysis APAC High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market Analysis Rest of World High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market Analysis Company Profiles

Another Related Report Global and China Industrial Refractory Materials Market Research by Company, Type & Application 2013-2025: Refractories are heat-resistant materials that constitute the linings for high-temperature furnaces and reactors and other processing units. In addition to being resistant to thermal stress and other physical phenomena induced by heat, refractories must also withstand physical wear and corrosion by chemical agents.

The Key Players: RHI AG, VESUVIUS, Magnesita, KROSAKI, SHINAGAWA, Imerys, HWI, MORGAN CRUCIBLE, SAINT-GOBAIN, Minteq, Resco, Qinghua, Puyang Refractory, Sinosteel, Lier, Jinlong, Sujia

