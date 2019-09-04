Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2024 by Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Fire Bricks, Calcium Silicate

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market: Analysis By Material (Ceramic Fibers, Insulating Fire Bricks, Calcium Silicate), End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market was valued at USD 4.73 Billion in the year 2018



Key responsible factors for high demand of High Temperature Refractory Insulation Materials include product performance, durability and growing adoption in developed and developing countries. Refractories products have been finding its major applications in manufacturing process for steel, iron, glass, ceramics, metal and cement industries. Moreover, Iron & steel and glass & ceramics industries are anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years owing to the growing applications.



Emerging trend for the high temperature refractory insulation material market is consolidation in the refractory manufacturing industry. In order to survive in the global market and successfully retain their competitive advantage, the currently existing refractory product manufacturers are inducing to consolidate their resources.



Additionally, the innovation and technological advancement has enabled the emergence of several refractory products with long lasting and efficient features. Rising concern for safety in the work place environment, backed with various advantages offered by these refractory products according to the temperature range and raw materials is also augmenting the market growth rate.



The major leading players like Morgan Advanced Materials and Etex Group with their businesses in high temperature insulation are focused on new product development to provide to their growing demand in emerging economies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Focus on Customer and End market

3.2 Focus towards energy efficient solutions

3.3 Asia Pacific Region to witness the fastest growth



4. Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation material: Market Product overview



5. Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation material: Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Trends

5.1.1 Consolidation in the Refractory Manufacturing Industry

5.1.2 Investment in research and Development

5.1.3 Digitalization in Manufacturing process

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Rising need for Energy saving

5.2.2 Growth in Industrial Sector.

5.2.3 New Innovation on Products

5.2.4 Growing demand from Steel industry

5.3 Market Restraints

5.3.1 Environment concern related to refractories

5.3.2 Up-gradation and maintenance cost

5.4 Competitive Landscape

5.4.1 Competitive Landscape

5.4.2 Product Benchmarking

5.4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.4.4 SWOT Analysis



6. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



7. Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market Analysis

7.1 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2018

7.2 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2019-2024

7.3 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

7.4 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market, Segmental Analysis: By Material Type (Ceramic Fibre, Insulating Firebrick, Calcium Silicate, Others): By Value, 2014-2024

7.5 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market, By Material Type Market Share

7.6 Market Opportunity of Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market- By Material type

7.7 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market, Segmental Analysis: By End users Type (Petrochemical, Iron & Steel, Glass & Ceramics, Power, Others): By Value, 2014-2024

7.8 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market, By End Users Type Market Share

7.9 Market Opportunity of Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market- By End Users type



8. Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market: Regional Analysis

8.1 Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market: Regional Analysis - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

8.2 Market opportunity Chart of Global High Temperature Refractory Insulation Material Market - By Region



9. Americas High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market Analysis



10. Europe High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market Analysis



11. APAC High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market Analysis



12. Rest of World High Temperature Refractory Insulation material Market Analysis



13. Company Profiles

Morgan Advanced Materials

Unifrax Corporation

RHI Magnesita

Shinagawa refractories

Bnz Materials Inc.

IBIDEN

Pacor Inc

Etex Group

Isolite Insulating Products Co Ltd

Almatis GmbH

