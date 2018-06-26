Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Markets, 2022 by Products (Consumables/Reagents, Instruments & Software and Services) & Types (Label-Free Technology, Cell-Based Assay & Others)

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "High Throughput Screening (HTS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Throughput Screening (HTS) in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Product Segments and Technology Types
Product Segments:
- Consumables/Reagents
- Instruments
- Software and Services
Technology Types
- Label-Free Technology
- Cell-Based Assay
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
High Throughput Screening (HTS): A Prelude
HTS: The Mainstream Technology for Drug Discovery Programs
Unparalleled Advantages in Compound Screening Drives Wider Adoption
Key Benefits of HTS
An Overview
Soaring R&D Spending Creates Conducive Environment for HTS
Shift towards High Throughput Research Builds Momentum for HTS
Upward Trajectory in Med Tech Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities
Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near Term
Developed Regions: Key Revenue Contributors
HTS Adoption Continues to Expand in Developing Regions
Key Factors Driving Demand for HTS in the Developing Regions
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the World HTS Market
M&A Activity
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Cell-based Assay: The Widely Used HTS Technology
Resolving Technical Limitations: Cornerstone for Future Success of Cell-based HTS
HTS Aims to Expand Use Case in Biochemical Applications
Label-Free HTS Demonstrates Fastest Growth
Lab-on-a-Chip HTS Seeks to Proliferate the Market
Bioinformatics HTS Enhanced with Computational Algorithms
Positive Prognosis across End-Use Markets to Underpin Revenue Growth
Pharmaceutical Industry Leads the Way
HTS Deployments Soar in Academia
Progressive Advancements in HTS Instruments Accelerate Market Growth
Microplate Handling Systems: An Important HTS Instrument Type
Liquid Handling Devices: A Necessity in HTS Processes
Microscopic Systems Facilitate Seamless Quantitative Analysis
Advanced Software Platforms Augment HTS Proficiency
Services: An Important Revenue Generating Segment
Expansion in Compound Libraries Widens Functional Scope of HTS
Compound Libraries Facilitate Simultaneous Functional Genomics & Small Molecule Analysis
Laboratory Automation & Miniaturization Spell Opportunities for HTS
Miniaturization of Compound Screening Processes Drives Demand for HTS
HTS Miniaturization
Technology Developments
HTS Robotics Support Miniaturization
IVC
A Miniaturized, Powerful HTS Technology
HTS Assumes Critical Importance in Target Identification & Validation
HTS Gathers Steam in Primary Screening Applications
HTS Perceives Bright Future in Stem Cell Research
HTS in Kinase Inhibitors Identification
HTS in Alzheimer's Disease Drug Discovery
HTS for Less Simplified PCR Systems
HTFC Eases Metabolic Activity Analysis for Pharmaceutical Drugs
Open Access Platforms Widen HTS Audience Base
Need for Stringent QA System to Keep Failures at Bay
High Throughput Screening (HTS) Vs. High Content Screening (HCS)
Rise in Adoption of HCS Technology in HTS Laboratories
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
4. DRUG DISCOVERY - AN OVERVIEW
Drug Discovery
Definition
Drug Discovery Process
Drug Discovery Technologies
Computer Aided Drug Discovery (CADD)
The Evolution of Computer Aided Drug Discovery (CADD) Processes
High Throughput Screening
Virtual Screening
Cloud Computing
Hit and Lead Generation Strategies
Different Stages in Hit and Lead Generation
From Hit' to Lead' in HTS
A Complex Endeavor
5. PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCHES
Bio-Rad and Illumina Unveil Illumina Bio-Rad Single-Cell Sequencing Solution
DiscoverX Unveils PathHunter Checkpoint Receptor Screening & Profiling Services
Roche Launches cobas CT/NG for cobas 6800/8800 Systems
PerkinElmer Introduces Vectra Polaris Automated Quantitative Pathology Imaging System
Bruker Rolls Out MALDI PharmaPulse 2.0
Genedata Unveils New Solution for High-Throughput Automated Patch Clamp Experiments
Genedata Unveils Genedata Screener Version 14
BD Rolls Out BD CLiC System
Molecular Devices Unveils Upgraded Version of MetaXpress High-Content Image Acquisition and Analysis Software
Crown Bioscience Unveils Huscreen High Throughput Oncology Service Platform
Catalent Pharma Solutions Extends OptiForm Solution Suite for Macromolecule Rapid Screening
OptraSCAN Unveils Subscription Scheme for High Throughput Whole Slide Imaging
Core Informatics Unveils New Applications for Therapeutic Biologics Discovery & Development
Horizon Discovery Introduces New High Throughput Platform for Immuno-Oncology Research
Bruker Unveils MALDI PharmaPulse HTS Platform
BellBrook Labs Launches TR-FRET Version of Transcreener UDP HTS Assay
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Eurofins Pharma Discovery Services Acquires DiscoverX
Sartorius Group Acquires Essen BioScience
Evotec and MaRS Innovation Establish Fibrocor Therapeutics
Axxam Joins PHAGO Project
Charles River to Expand Bioactivity Testing Lab Capacities in Germany
Evotec Teams Up with Asahi Kasei Pharma
PerkinElmer to Take Over Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics
Evotec Takes Over Aptuit
STORM Therapeutics Partners with Evotec
TTP Labtech Teams Up with Genedata
Pluriomics Collaborates with Pivot Park Screening Centre
PerkinElmer to Acquire Tulip Diagnostics
Sartorius Takes Over IntelliCyt
Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Affymetrix
Thermo Fisher Scientific Snaps Up FEI Company
Tecan Group Takes Over SPEware
Evotec Selects Genedata Screener for its HTS Unit
Evotec Snaps Up Cyprotex
AstraZeneca Collaborates with IntelliCyt
Massachusetts General Hospital Teams Up with IntelliCyt
Twist Bioscience Expands Collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks
Icagen Acquires Ultra High-Throughput Assets of Sanofi
Albany Molecular Research and New York Center for Nanomedicine Research Team Up
Genedata Extends License Deal with Ono Pharmaceutical
IDBS and Cancer Research Technology Team Up
PerkinElmer Acquires Vanadis Diagnostics
Aptuit Acquires Exquiron Biotech
BGI Selects Solvay's KetaSpire PEEK for its BGISEQ-500 HTS System
Novogene and AITbiotech to Establish NovogeneAIT Genomics Singapore
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Collaborates with AbCellera
Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich
JEOL USA Teams Up with IMRI
CIRCE Teams Up with Freeslate
Dow AgroSciences Inks License Agreement with Critical Path Services
TMG Collaborates with Verdeca
Albany Molecular Research Signs Collaborative Agreement with Multispan
Cyprotex Inaugurates New HTS Laboratory in the US
The Institut Pasteur Inks Partnership Agreement with IntegraGen
Charles River Laboratories Acquires Oncotest
Exquiron Inks Partnership Agreement with SAMDI Tech
Vaccinogen Inks Option Agreement with Dublin City University
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 104 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 107)
- The United States ((64)
- Canada 2)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (34)
- France (4)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (10)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (11)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
