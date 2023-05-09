Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High Voltage Electric Heater Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global high voltage electric heater market is expected to grow from $1.73 billion in 2022 to $2.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. The high voltage electric heater market is expected to reach $4.64 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.3%.

Major players in the high voltage electric heater market are BorgWarner Inc., Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Webasto SE, Woory Corporation, Mahle Gmbh, DBK Group (DBK David + Baader GmbH), Tutco Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Smiths Group (Tutco) , Gaumer, and Webasto SE.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the coronavirus and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

High voltage electric heater refers to a machine that can withstand high voltage, produce heat using electrical energy, and disperse it by convection and radiation. The high voltage electric heater is ideal for heating plug-in hybrids and battery electric automobiles. It is used to produce heat from DC electric power with essentially minimal losses.



The main types of high voltage electric heater are air heaters and coolant heaters. The air heaters are used in heating air, such as space heaters and forced air products. The air heaters heat the air by moving air beyond a heat source using a fan or blower and forced air products regulate and control the temperature of the air. The heating potential are up to 4 kw, 4-7 kw, and above 7 kw, that are employed in passenger cars, LCVs, and HCVs. The high voltage electric heaters use various vehicle technology including battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles.



The high voltage electric heaters market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides high voltage electric heaters market statistics, including high voltage electric heaters industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a high voltage electric heaters market share, detailed high voltage electric heaters market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the high voltage electric heaters industry. This high voltage electric heaters market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the high voltage electric heater market. Major market players are developing advanced technologies to sustain their position in the high voltage electric heater market using environment-friendly technology. Environmentally friendly are products and services, laws, regulations, and policies that promise to do little, no or very little harm to ecosystems or the environment.

For instance, StreetScooter GmbH, a Germany-based automobiles manufacturer, uses environment-friendly heating solutions for e-mobility from Eberspaecher. The company customises electric high-voltage heaters or ethanol heaters, depending on the kind of vehicle thereby creating the most effective and sustainable solutions. Eberspaecher is a Germany-based company that deals in electric high-voltage heaters.



In April 2022, BorgWarner, a US-based company engaged in propulsion solutions, technologies for combustion, and hybrid and electric vehicles, acquired Santroll Automotive Components for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, BorgWarner will speed to market while strengthening its vertical integration, size, and product range in light vehicle e-motors. Santroll Automotive Components is a China-based company engaged in designing and manufacturing E-heater for use in light vehicles.



North America was the largest region in the high voltage electric heater market in 2022. The regions covered in the high voltage electric heater report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the high voltage electric heater market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increasing demand for electric vehicles is driving the growth of the high voltage electric heater market. Electric vehicles, also known as battery electric vehicles (BEVs), are powered by an electric motor rather than an internal combustion engine. The increasing fuel prices and pollution has led to increased demand for electric vehicles. The electric vehicle employs high voltage electric heaters to produce heat from DC electric power with minimal losses.

For instance, according to a study released by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association in April 2022, 79.1 million automobiles were produced globally in 2021, rising 1.3% from the previous year. Additionally, according to the Global EV Outlook 2021, consumers spent USD 120 billion on electric vehicle purchases in 2020, a 50% increase over 2019. Therefore, the increasing demand for electric vehicle packaging is expected to propel the growth of the high voltage electric heater market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. High Voltage Electric Heater Market Characteristics



3. High Voltage Electric Heater Market Trends And Strategies



4. High Voltage Electric Heater Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On High Voltage Electric Heater Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On High Voltage Electric Heater Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On High Voltage Electric Heater Market



5. High Voltage Electric Heater Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global High Voltage Electric Heater Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global High Voltage Electric Heater Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. High Voltage Electric Heater Market Segmentation

6.1. Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Air Heaters

Coolant Heaters

6.2. Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market, Segmentation By Heating Potential , Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Up to 4 KW

4-7 KW

Above 7 KW

6.3. Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market, Segmentation By Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

6.4. Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market, Segmentation By Vehicle Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

7. High Voltage Electric Heater Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global High Voltage Electric Heater Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xxiq08

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets