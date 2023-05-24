Global High Voltage Transmission Line Projects Database and Report 2023: Information on Over 1800 Projects Across Nearly 100 Countries

24 May, 2023, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Voltage Transmission Line Projects Database and Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report covers over 1,800 high-voltage transmission line projects of 220 kV and above voltage levels in nearly 100 countries across six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
It includes new build projects and key refurbishment, update, and upgrade projects.
The package comprises a PDF report and an Excel database.
Part 1 of the report comprises six distinct sections.
Section 1 will provide an introduction to the project database.
Section 2 will provide information on the key assumptions used to analyse the project database.
Section 3 will provide an executive summary of the report
Section 4 will capture the key trends and recent developments in the transmission market such as new project opportunities; policy and regulations; supplier and investor updates; and financing and technology trends.
Section 5 will provide a global analysis of the covered projects by voltage, technology, type of line, type of project and status.
Section 6 will provide an analysis of the projects for each of the six regions, in terms of voltage, technology, type of project, type of line, type of project and status.
Part 2 of the report comprises an Excel database for each of the six regions and provides detailed and up-to-date information on each project, including a description, developer, route, rated voltage (kV), technology (AC or DC), length (km), estimated cost, current status, contractors, scheduled completion and contact details.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 1 TRANSMISSION PROJECT ANALYSIS REPORT
1.1 Introduction to the Database
1.2 Key assumptions
1.3 Executive summary
1.4 Key Trends and recent developments
- Key development on projects
- New project opportunities
- Recent trends in developer space
- Developments in the equipment supplier and service provider segment
- Policy and regulatory developments impacting project progress
- Trends in project financing
- Trends in new technologies
1.5 Global analysis of projects in the database
- Overview
- Project by voltage level and technology
- Project by type
- Project by type of line
- Project by status
1.6 Regional analysis of projects in the database
1.6.1 North America
1.6.2 Latin America
1.6.3 Asia Pacific
1.6.4 Europe
1.6.5 Middle East
1.6.6 Africa
Each region includes
- Overview
- Projects by voltage level and technology
- Project by type
- Projects by type of line
- Projects by status
PART 2 PROJECT PROFILES (EXCEL DATABASE)
Each profile includes a description, developers, route, type of project, rated voltage (kV), technology (AC or DC), length (km), estimated cost, current status, contractors, scheduled completion and contact details.
2.1 North America
- Interconnectors
- Canada
- USA
2.2 Latin America
- Interconnectors
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Ecuador
- Guatemala
- Mexico
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Uruguay
2.3 Asia Pacific
- Interconnectors
- Azerbaijan
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- Cambodia
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Lao People's Democratic Republic (Laos)
- Malaysia
- New Zealand
- Nepal
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- South Korea
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Turkmenistan
- Uzbekistan
- Vietnam
2.4 Europe
- Interconnectors
- Albania
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bosnia & Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Macedonia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- UK
2.5 Africa
- Interconnectors
- Algeria
- Angola
- Botswana
- Cameroon
- Egypt
- Ethiopia
- Ghana
- Ivory Coast
- Kenya
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Nigeria
- Rwanda
- South Africa
- Tanzania
- Tunisia
- Uganda
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
2.6 Middle East
- Interconnectors
- Israel
- Kuwait
- Bahrain
- Jordan
- Oman
- Qatar
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates (UAE)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrkmds
