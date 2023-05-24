Global High Voltage Transmission Line Projects Database and Report 2023: Information on Over 1800 Projects Across Nearly 100 Countries

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Voltage Transmission Line Projects Database and Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers over 1,800 high-voltage transmission line projects of 220 kV and above voltage levels in nearly 100 countries across six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

It includes new build projects and key refurbishment, update, and upgrade projects.

The package comprises a PDF report and an Excel database.

Part 1 of the report comprises six distinct sections.

Section 1 will provide an introduction to the project database.

Section 2 will provide information on the key assumptions used to analyse the project database.

Section 3 will provide an executive summary of the report

Section 4 will capture the key trends and recent developments in the transmission market such as new project opportunities; policy and regulations; supplier and investor updates; and financing and technology trends.

Section 5 will provide a global analysis of the covered projects by voltage, technology, type of line, type of project and status.

Section 6 will provide an analysis of the projects for each of the six regions, in terms of voltage, technology, type of project, type of line, type of project and status.

Part 2 of the report comprises an Excel database for each of the six regions and provides detailed and up-to-date information on each project, including a description, developer, route, rated voltage (kV), technology (AC or DC), length (km), estimated cost, current status, contractors, scheduled completion and contact details.

Key Topics Covered:





PART 1 TRANSMISSION PROJECT ANALYSIS REPORT

1.1 Introduction to the Database

1.2 Key assumptions

1.3 Executive summary

1.4 Key Trends and recent developments

Key development on projects

New project opportunities

Recent trends in developer space

Developments in the equipment supplier and service provider segment

Policy and regulatory developments impacting project progress

Trends in project financing

Trends in new technologies

1.5 Global analysis of projects in the database

Overview

Project by voltage level and technology

Project by type

Project by type of line

Project by status

1.6 Regional analysis of projects in the database

1.6.1 North America

1.6.2 Latin America

1.6.3 Asia Pacific

1.6.4 Europe

1.6.5 Middle East

1.6.6 Africa

Each region includes

Overview

Projects by voltage level and technology

Project by type

Projects by type of line

Projects by status

PART 2 PROJECT PROFILES (EXCEL DATABASE)

Each profile includes a description, developers, route, type of project, rated voltage (kV), technology (AC or DC), length (km), estimated cost, current status, contractors, scheduled completion and contact details.

2.1 North America

Interconnectors

Canada

USA

2.2 Latin America

Interconnectors

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Ecuador

Guatemala

Mexico

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

2.3 Asia Pacific

Interconnectors

Azerbaijan

Australia

Bangladesh

Cambodia

China

India

Indonesia

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Lao People's Democratic Republic ( Laos )

) Malaysia

New Zealand

Nepal

Pakistan

Philippines

South Korea

Tajikistan

Thailand

Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

2.4 Europe

Interconnectors

Albania

Austria

Belgium

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Montenegro

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Macedonia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

UK

2.5 Africa

Interconnectors

Algeria

Angola

Botswana

Cameroon

Egypt

Ethiopia

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria

Rwanda

South Africa

Tanzania

Tunisia

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

2.6 Middle East

Interconnectors

Israel

Kuwait

Bahrain

Jordan

Oman

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

