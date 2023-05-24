Global High Voltage Transmission Line Projects Database and Report 2023: Information on Over 1800 Projects Across Nearly 100 Countries

DUBLIN, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global High Voltage Transmission Line Projects Database and Report 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The report covers over 1,800 high-voltage transmission line projects of 220 kV and above voltage levels in nearly 100 countries across six regions - North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

It includes new build projects and key refurbishment, update, and upgrade projects.

The package comprises a PDF report and an Excel database.

Part 1 of the report comprises six distinct sections.

Section 1 will provide an introduction to the project database.

Section 2 will provide information on the key assumptions used to analyse the project database.

Section 3 will provide an executive summary of the report

Section 4 will capture the key trends and recent developments in the transmission market such as new project opportunities; policy and regulations; supplier and investor updates; and financing and technology trends.

Section 5 will provide a global analysis of the covered projects by voltage, technology, type of line, type of project and status.

Section 6 will provide an analysis of the projects for each of the six regions, in terms of voltage, technology, type of project, type of line, type of project and status.

Part 2 of the report comprises an Excel database for each of the six regions and provides detailed and up-to-date information on each project, including a description, developer, route, rated voltage (kV), technology (AC or DC), length (km), estimated cost, current status, contractors, scheduled completion and contact details.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1 TRANSMISSION PROJECT ANALYSIS REPORT
1.1 Introduction to the Database
1.2 Key assumptions
1.3 Executive summary
1.4 Key Trends and recent developments

  • Key development on projects
  • New project opportunities
  • Recent trends in developer space
  • Developments in the equipment supplier and service provider segment
  • Policy and regulatory developments impacting project progress
  • Trends in project financing
  • Trends in new technologies

1.5 Global analysis of projects in the database

  • Overview
  • Project by voltage level and technology
  • Project by type
  • Project by type of line
  • Project by status

1.6 Regional analysis of projects in the database
1.6.1 North America
1.6.2 Latin America
1.6.3 Asia Pacific
1.6.4 Europe
1.6.5 Middle East
1.6.6 Africa

Each region includes

  • Overview
  • Projects by voltage level and technology
  • Project by type
  • Projects by type of line
  • Projects by status

PART 2 PROJECT PROFILES (EXCEL DATABASE)

Each profile includes a description, developers, route, type of project, rated voltage (kV), technology (AC or DC), length (km), estimated cost, current status, contractors, scheduled completion and contact details.

2.1 North America

  • Interconnectors
  • Canada
  • USA

2.2 Latin America

  • Interconnectors
  • Argentina
  • Bolivia
  • Brazil
  • Chile
  • Colombia
  • Costa Rica
  • Ecuador
  • Guatemala
  • Mexico
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Peru
  • Uruguay

2.3 Asia Pacific

  • Interconnectors
  • Azerbaijan
  • Australia
  • Bangladesh
  • Cambodia
  • China
  • India
  • Indonesia
  • Japan
  • Kazakhstan
  • Kyrgyzstan
  • Lao People's Democratic Republic (Laos)
  • Malaysia
  • New Zealand
  • Nepal
  • Pakistan
  • Philippines
  • South Korea
  • Tajikistan
  • Thailand
  • Turkmenistan
  • Uzbekistan
  • Vietnam

2.4 Europe

  • Interconnectors
  • Albania
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina
  • Bulgaria
  • Croatia
  • Czech Republic
  • Denmark
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • France
  • Georgia
  • Germany
  • Greece
  • Hungary
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Montenegro
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Macedonia
  • Serbia
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Turkey
  • UK

2.5 Africa

  • Interconnectors
  • Algeria
  • Angola
  • Botswana
  • Cameroon
  • Egypt
  • Ethiopia
  • Ghana
  • Ivory Coast
  • Kenya
  • Morocco
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • Nigeria
  • Rwanda
  • South Africa
  • Tanzania
  • Tunisia
  • Uganda
  • Zambia
  • Zimbabwe

2.6 Middle East

  • Interconnectors
  • Israel
  • Kuwait
  • Bahrain
  • Jordan
  • Oman
  • Qatar
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates (UAE)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yrkmds

