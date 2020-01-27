Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) is projected to reach US$1.

2 billion by 2025, driven by the growing ubiquity of polymers as advanced materials used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products. Ranging from plastics, nylon, polyethylene, polyester, polyvinyl chloride, polytetrafluoroethylene to epoxy, synthetic polymers are omnipresent and quite literally are indispensable in modern life. Characteristics of polymers that make them important materials of the 21st century include resistance to a wide range of chemicals; thermal and electrical insulation properties; lightweight; high mechanical strength; and extreme flexibility in processing. Another key reason for the ubiquity of polymers is the limitless potential in expanding polymer product possibilities by manipulating the molecular structure of polymers and by adding myriad fillers, reinforcements and additives. The global push towards substitution of paper, metals, wood and glass with polymers is additionally driving their use and ubiquity worldwide. Packaging, automobiles and healthcare are major emerging markets for polymers. Under this scenario durability of polymers is gaining increased attention. Behavior of polymers such as physical aging, and degradation process/mechanisms are attracting increased R&D with these materials finding increased use in critical applications such as in photovoltaic modules, in construction in the form of structural polymers, in aerospace for aircraft components, in medical equipment, among others. Also, polymers are increasingly being used applications that require exposure to extreme temperatures and chemical environments, thereby putting higher stress on polymers and their durability. Against this backdrop, service life prediction is becoming increasingly important.

- Defined as chemical compounds containing amines as antioxidant for long-term heat protection of polymers, HALS are valuable in engineering durable polymers. An important group of polymer additives, HALS play a key role in protecting polymers from UV radiation and are critical in ensuring reliability of polymer based products/solutions. HALS are effective inhibitors of free-radical induced degradation of polymers. Photo-oxidation caused by UV radiation results in cracks and rapid degradation of the polymer's mechanical properties. High molecular weight (MW) HALS are effective long-term heat stabilizers and are valuable for use in PE-based agricultural films, PP fibers, talc-filled PP, TPO automotive parts, styrenic polymers (ABS, ASA), polyamide fibers, polyurethanes, and elastomers. Low molecular weight HALS, on the other hand are also effective for use in PP, TPO, styrenic polymers (HIPS, SAN, ABS, ASA), polyamides, polyurethanes, polyacetals, acrylics, elastomers, adhesives, and sealants. Focused investment intensive research on polymer solar cells will expand opportunities for HALS, with research studies showing HALS as effective in preventing photooxidation of all-polymer methylammonium lead iodide perovskite (MAPI) based photovoltaic devices. The market over the medium to long-term period will benefits from ongoing research efforts aimed at developing, characterization and quantitation of new HALS. The food packaging sector will offer the strongest potential for growth supported by growing use of transparent packaging solutions which need to withstand longer outdoor exposure to light. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 69.8% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period supported by the country's growing domestic consumption of plastics which is estimated to grow to over 38% of total global consumption.

An Introduction to Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS)

Growing Need to Protect Polymers from Extended Exposure to Light and Heat Propels Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market

Efforts to Enhance Understanding of Polymer Degradation & Stability Bring HALS into the Spotlight: Global Polymers Market (In US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Polymeric Segment Emerges as a Major HALS Type

Packaging: The Largest Application Category in HALS Market

China and Asia-Pacific: High Growth Markets for HALS





Global Plastics Production: A Significant Influencer of Demand Dynamics in HALS Market

Global Plastics Production Output in Million Tons for the Years 2009 through 2020

Global Plastics Production by Region/Country (in %): 2019E

Increasing Demand for Packaging Solutions from Food, Consumer Goods and Industrial Sectors Augurs Well for the Market

Global Plastic Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021 and 2025

Growing Demand for Food and Emergence of Greenhouses as Vital Solutions to Increase Agriculture Production and Yield Augur Well for HALS Market

Growing Demand for Greenhouse Films Favors HALS Market: Greenhouse Films Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rising Importance of Light Stabilizers in Automotive Parts Protection Spurs Market Growth

Automotive OEM Coatings Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Automobile Production Trends to Influence Demand for HALS

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010-2024

Building & Construction Sector Poised to Benefit from the Numerous Benefits of HALS

Roofing Membranes and Plastic Decking Market: Opportunity Indicators

Roofing Membranes Market Worldwide: Size in US$ Billion for 2019, 2022 and 2025

Global Plastic Decking Market Value in US$ Billion for 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Construction Industry's Healthy Outlook Presents Favorable Prospects for HALS Market

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Focus on Increasing Capacity of Floating Solar Panel Systems Promises Growth for HALS Market

Global Floating Solar Panels Market Value in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2022, 2026

HALS Finds Increasing Use in Synthetic Fibers

Innovations & Advancements to Continue Driving Use of HALS in Expanded Range of Applications

Potential Role of HALS in Increasing Methylammonium Lead Iodide Perovskite's Stability against Light and Oxygen

Effect of UV Stabilizers on Photo Degradation of Polypropylene Films

Addition of UV Absorbers and HALS to Shell of Co-Extruded Improves Anti-UV Aging and Mechanical Attributes

BASF's HALS Finds Use in Manufacture of Non-Woven Fabrics

Songwon Develops UV Stabilizer Systems Based on Blend of HAL and UV Absorber

Plastic Additives Offer Protection to 5G Base Stations from UV Light

BASF Unveils Tinuvin 249 HALS for Wood and Metal Coatings

Manufacturers Adopt Strategies to Expand Global Operations





Table 1: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polymeric (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Polymeric (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Polymeric (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Monomeric (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Monomeric (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Monomeric (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Oligomeric (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Oligomeric (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Oligomeric (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Packaging (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Packaging (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Packaging (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Agriculture Films (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 20: Agriculture Films (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Agriculture Films (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Construction (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Construction (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Construction (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



UNITED STATES

Table 28: United States Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2

to 2025

Table 29: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 52: European Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2

to 2025

Table 92: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 137: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2

VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 188: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2

to 2025

Table 209: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



