Edition: 6; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 3437

Companies: 34 - Players covered include Addivant USA LLC; Adeka Corporation; BASF SE; Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd.; Chitec Technology Co., Ltd.; Clariant AG (Switzerland); Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.; Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.; Mayzo, Inc.; Qingdao Jade New Material Technology; SABO S.p.A.; Solvay S.A.; SUNSHOW (Yantai) Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Application (Packaging, Automotive, Agriculture Films, Construction, Other Applications); Type (Polymeric, Monomeric, Oligomeric)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026

Hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) are amine based chemical compounds, and can be used as efficient stabilizers for polymers and plastics. These compounds are derivatives of tetramethylpiperidine and are used primarily to safeguard polymers against the photo-oxidation effects. The role of HALS as thermal stabilizers is also increasing in particular for moderate and low level of heat however for high temperature polymer processing's the effectiveness is lesser in comparison to the traditional phenolic antioxidants. Though HALS does not absorb UV radiation, they act to inhibit polymer degradation by cyclically and continuously discarding free radicals, which are produced through photo-oxidation of the polymer. Sometimes this overall process is also known as Denisov cycle. HALS reacts with alkyl polymer radicals (R•) and polymer peroxy radical ((ROO•) that are formed through the reaction of oxygen and polymers, avoiding further radical oxidation. With these reactions, HALS is oxidized into corresponding aminoxyl radicals, however an additional series of radical reactions they can return to their original amine state. Moreover during the stabilization process, HALS exhibits cyclic process wherein they are regenerated instead of being consumed, and hence show high longevity and efficiency. HALS also exhibits resistance towards side reactions due to their structure. While HALS is found to be highly effective for polyethylene, polyolefins and polyurethane, the additive is not found to be effective for PVC (polyvinyl chloride).

Protecting polymers from UV radiation is critical in ensuring reliability of polymer based products/solutions, as photo-oxidation caused by UV radiation results in cracks and rapid degradation of the polymer's mechanical properties. HALS is in particular found to be an effective inhibitor of free-radical induced degradation of polymers. High molecular weight (MW) HALSs are effective long-term heat stabilizers and are valuable in engineering durable polymers. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) market estimated at US$1.0 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Hindered Amine Light Stabilizers (HALS) and is projected to reach US$289.7 Million by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period.

Rapid pace of industrialization, urbanization trend and rising disposable incomes especially in emerging economies are leading to growing use of plastic materials in a range of consumer and industrial products, which in turn is fueling demand for HALS worldwide. Global market for hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS) is being driven mainly by the growing investments into plastic products manufacturing, specifically in Asia-Pacific region that is experiencing strong growth in demand for plastic products. Rapid rise in investments into production facilities is also driving growth in the market. The global market for HALS is also benefiting immensely from the rising demand for plastic packaging materials, automotive components & coatings, and agricultural films. HALS usage is also growing in commercial and industrial applications, where demand is rising for UV resistant coated plastics, wood products and polymers especially from packaging, construction and automotive sectors. The market is poised to benefit from the rapidly rising demand for packaged food products and growing needs of the automotive industry. With manufacturers seeking higher quality and high performance packaging materials and products with long-term durability, demand is rising for additives such as HALS that can endure extended exposure to sunlight.

Despite the strong potential of HALS market, high cost of production and fluctuating prices of raw materials are impeding market growth. With prices of raw materials rising, manufacturers are coming under intense pressure and forced to increase prices of HALS. Another factor impeding growth in the implementation of strict regulations related to the use of HALS in certain applications, whereby plastic manufacturers are compelled to use only those HALS materials that have received approval from related regulatory bodies, especially in the US and the EU. Polymeric HALS constitutes the leading type of HALS worldwide. The greater effectiveness of polymeric HALS in comparison to monomeric and oligomeric types of HALS contributes to their larger share in the market. Polymer HALS also benefits from its low volatility, superior extraction resistance, positive compatibility and ability to ensure heat stability. Due to its larger structure and presence of different types of chains, Polymeric HALS finds use in varied applications. China and other Asia-Pacific economies represent the most promising markets for HALS globally. The rapidly rising demand for HALS from a growing number of plastic, polymer and automotive industry participants in the region and the constantly rising foreign investments are fueling market growth. With growing plastic consumption, plastics manufacturing infrastructure is being strengthened worldwide, specifically in emerging economies, thus preparing a strong base for the HALS market. More

