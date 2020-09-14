Global Hip Reconstruction Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hip Reconstruction Devices estimated at US$7.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Primary Hip Replacement Hip Reconstruction Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Partial Hip Replacement Hip Reconstruction Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Hip Reconstruction Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR.



Revision Hip Replacement Hip Reconstruction Devices Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR



In the global Revision Hip Replacement Hip Reconstruction Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$713.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$879.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Corin Group PLC

DePuy Synthes

Exactech, Inc.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

United Orthopedic Corporation

Waldemar Link GmbH & Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hip Reconstruction Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

