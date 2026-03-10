Global Hiring Intentions Strengthen as Employment Outlook Hits Returns to 2022 Levels

While 45% of organizations plan to increase staff in Q2, 40% plan to maintain current headcount, and 13% anticipate reductions, improving three points from last quarter. Only 2% of employers remain unsure of their hiring intentions, down from 4% last quarter, signaling that economic uncertainty is beginning to ease.

"The data tells a nuanced story, with more employers hiring for expansion and to backfill roles, and fewer reducing headcount than we've seen in recent quarters. Yet the second-largest group remains those holding steady, watching the environment before they commit," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chair & CEO. "Though current geopolitical uncertainty may contribute to more hesitancy, the direction is encouraging, and businesses have become used to navigating complex environments. The results demonstrate organizations continue to see human talent as a core component in the engine of growth while working to understand where AI genuinely adds value."

AI Adoption and Workforce Strategy

Beyond hiring intentions, the survey examined how employers are deploying AI across workforce strategy, finding widespread adoption but uneven returns.

Two-thirds of organizations (67%) are already using AI in hiring, onboarding, or training new workers. Adoption rises to 80% in Asia Pacific, with particularly high usage in China (95%) and India (87%).

Learning and development deliver the highest perceived return on investment from AI, cited by 27% of employers. Team performance (16%) and scheduling or forecasting (14%) follow.

However, expectations remain measured. Just 8% say AI fully meets expectations in hiring and training, while 16% report no positive ROI to date. Privacy and regulatory concerns (13%), insufficient company training (10%), and workers' lack of AI skills (10%) are the primary barriers to broader deployment.

Sector and Regional Highlights

Sector Insights

Employers in Information (41%) and Finance & Insurance (35%) report the most optimistic hiring plans for Q2 2026.

Hospitality (22%) signals the most cautious hiring intentions this quarter.

In absolute hiring volume terms, Information and Trade & Logistics anticipate the largest net additions to headcount.

Regional Hiring Plans

Asia Pacific (APAC): Leads globally with an Outlook of 39%, strengthening quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. Vietnam joins the survey for the first time this quarter. India (68%) leads regional and global hiring confidence, followed by Vietnam (47%), and Australia (33%). Hong Kong (11%) reports the most cautious Outlook in the region.

Leads globally with an Outlook of 39%, strengthening quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. joins the survey for the first time this quarter.

The Americas: Posts the second-strongest regional Outlook at 37%, reflecting improved hiring confidence across North America and Latin America. Brazil (55%) leads regional confidence, followed by Panama (44%) and Costa Rica (43%).

The United States (38%) reflects resilient labor demand. Colombia (18%) reports the most cautious hiring intentions in the Americas this quarter.

Posts the second-strongest regional Outlook at 37%, reflecting improved hiring confidence across North America and Latin America.

Europe and the Middle East: Reports the lowest global Outlook at 23%, up modestly quarter-over-quarter. The United Arab Emirates (60%) leads the region, followed by Sweden (39%) and the Netherlands (37%). Romania (-5%) and Slovakia (3%) report the weakest Outlooks globally this quarter.

Reports the lowest global Outlook at 23%, up modestly quarter-over-quarter.

To explore global hiring trends in detail, view the full Q2 2026 ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey at: https://www.manpowergroup.com/en/insights/q2-2026-manpowergroup-employment-outlook-survey

The next survey will be released in June 2026, reporting hiring expectations for Q3 2026.

ABOUT THE SURVEY

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, now in its 64th year, is the most comprehensive, forward-looking employment survey of its kind, used globally as a key labor market indicator. The Net Employment Outlook (NEO) is derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating an increase in hiring activity and subtracting from this the percentage of employers expecting a decrease in hiring activity.

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

Survey responses were collected from January 1 and February 3, 2026. Size of organization and sector are standardized across all countries and territories to allow international comparisons.

