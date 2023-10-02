Global HIV Drugs Market Research Report 2023-2031: Long-Acting Injectable HIV Therapies Redefining the Treatment Landscape

The global HIV drugs market value was USD 32.1 billion in 2022, driven by the increasing prevalence of HIV across the globe. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to achieve a value of USD 47.8 billion by 2031.

HIV drugs, particularly antiretroviral therapy (ART), have emerged as pivotal tools in managing HIV and enhancing the well-being of individuals affected by the virus. ART encompasses a combination of medications designed to collaboratively suppress the virus, thwart its progression to Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), and diminish the risk of transmission.

In recent times, the global HIV drugs market has undergone substantial expansion, driven by various factors. These include the escalating prevalence of HIV, remarkable strides in antiretroviral therapy, the emergence of novel treatment regimens, and a concerted effort to widen treatment accessibility in low- and middle-income nations. Additionally, the market's growth is propelled by an escalating demand for innovative therapies renowned for their superior efficacy, reduced side effects, and enhanced patient adherence when compared to conventional treatments.

The adoption of HIV drugs has experienced consistent growth due to the enduring prevalence of HIV and the continuous evolution of antiretroviral therapy, leading to the development of more potent and tolerable treatments.

Furthermore, the intensified focus on extending treatment accessibility in low- and middle-income countries has contributed significantly to the market's expansion, as these regions shoulder a substantial portion of the global HIV burden.

This comprehensive market report encompasses a range of critical analyses, including patent assessment, grant evaluation, clinical trial scrutiny, funding and investment exploration, as well as an examination of partnerships and collaborations, all spearheaded by leading key players in the field.

Key Trends in the HIV Drugs Market

  • New antiretroviral drugs and regimens: The development of novel antiretroviral drugs and treatment regimens has improved treatment outcomes and reduced side effects, leading to better patient adherence and overall quality of life
  • Long-acting injectable therapies: The emergence of long-acting injectable HIV therapies has the potential to revolutionize treatment by reducing the burden of daily oral medication and improving treatment adherence
  • Expanding access to treatment: Global efforts to increase access to antiretroviral therapy in low- and middle-income countries have contributed to the growth of the HIV drugs market
  • Drug resistance and treatment optimization: Ongoing research focuses on addressing the issue of drug resistance, as well as optimizing treatment regimens to minimize side effects and maximize efficacy
  • Prevention strategies: The market is also witnessing growth in the demand for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) drugs, which are used to prevent HIV infection in high-risk individuals

The major companies in the market are as follows:

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
  • AstraZeneca
  • GSK plc
  • Merck & Co., Inc
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc
  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
  • Mylan N.V
  • Sanofi
  • Bayer AG
  • ViiV Healthcare group of companies
  • Genentech, Inc

HIV Drugs Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Drug Class

  • Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
  • Multi-Class Combination Drugs
  • Protease Inhibitors
  • HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors
  • Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
  • Entry Inhibitors - CCR5 Co-Receptor Antagonist
  • Fusion Inhibitors
  • Others

Market Breakup by Route of Administration

Oral

  • Tablets
  • Capsules

Parenteral

  • Intravascular
  • intramuscular
  • Others

Market Breakup by Drug Type

  • Branded
  • Generics

Market Breakup by End User

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Specialty Centers
  • Research Institutes
  • Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channels

  • Hospitals Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies
  • Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

  • United States of America
  • Canada

Europe

  • United Kingdom
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Others

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • ASEAN
  • Australia
  • Others

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Mexico
  • Others

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Nigeria
  • South Africa
  • Others

