Global HIV Point of Care (POC) Tests Pipeline Landscape Report 2023: Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies

15 Mar, 2024, 22:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "HIV Point of Care (POC) Tests Pipeline by Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive information about the HIV Point of care (POC) Tests pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.
HIV Point of care (POC) Tests is defined as medical diagnostic testing performed outside the clinical laboratory in close proximity to where the patient is receiving care. POC is typically performed by non-laboratory personnel and the results are used for clinical decision making. POC has a range of complexity and procedures that vary from manual methodologies to automated analyzers. POC devices are often 'handheld' or may be small portable analyzers.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests Overview
3 Products under Development
3.1 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
3.2 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Territory
3.3 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path
3.4 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date
3.5 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Ongoing Clinical Trials
4 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies
4.1 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
4.2 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development
5 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests Companies and Product Overview
6 HIV Point of care (POC) Tests- Recent Developments
6.1 Oct 10, 2023: Trinity Biotech Welcomes the Decision of the High Court of Kenya to Strike Out the Applications to Prevent the Procurement of Trinscreen HIV by the Kenyan Ministry of Health
6.2 Sep 27, 2023: Update on MedMira's Regulatory Path in Canada and the USA
6.3 Jun 14, 2023: Atomo and Newfoundland Sign Agreement for HIV Testing in Europe
6.4 Mar 22, 2023: Trinity Biotech welcomes TrinScreen HIV's inclusion in the New Kenyan HIV Testing Algorithm
6.5 Feb 28, 2023: Significant purchase order for HIV self-tests for Europe
7 Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Abbott Rapid Diagnostics GmbH
- Aldatu Biosciences Inc
- Altratech Ltd
- Atomo Diagnostics Ltd
- Baebies Inc
- BBB Technologies Inc
- Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Co Ltd
- Binx Health Inc
- Bio-AMD Inc
- Biocartis Group NV
- BioHelix Corp
- Bluejay Diagnostics Inc
- Calypte Biomedical Corporation
- Centre International de Reference Chantal Biya
- Cepheid Inc
- ChipCare Corp
- CrossLife Technologies Inc
- Cue Inc
- Daktari Diagnostics, Inc.
- Diagnostics For All Inc
- Diagnostics for the Real World (Europe) Ltd
- Endeavor Sciences Inc
- Epinex Diagnostics Inc
- ERBA Molecular Ltd
- Fluxergy LLC
- GAIA Medical Institute LLC
- genedrive plc
- Group K Diagnostics
- Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd
- HA TECH Pty Ltd
- HeatFlow Technologies Inc
- Identifysensors LLC
- Imperial College London
- Integrated Diagnostics Inc (Inactive)
- Intuitive Biosciences Inc
- Jan Biotech Inc
- Jinvator Bio Med GmbH
- Johns Hopkins University
- Lynntech Inc
- Maxim Biomedical Inc
- MedMira Inc
- Micronics Inc
- Molbio Diagnostics Pvt Ltd
- MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Nanobiosym Inc
- Newmark Diagnostics LLC
- Northwestern University
- Osel Inc
- Philmedi Co Ltd
- Prenetics Ltd
- QuantuMDx Group Ltd
- Quidel Corp
- Radisens Diagnostics Ltd
- Rheonix Inc
- Roche Diagnostics International Ltd
- Sedia Biosciences Corp
- Sensible Diagnostics Inc
- Senzo Inc
- TheoremDx Inc
- Trinity Biotech Plc
- University of Connecticut
- University of Minnesota
- UrSure Inc
- Ustar Biotechnologies (Hangzhou) Ltd.
- Virax Biolabs Group Ltd
- Wave 80 Biosciences Inc
- Yaathum Biotech Pvt Ltd
