Global HLA Typing for Transplants Market Expected to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2028, Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Transplant Demand

01 Nov, 2023, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global HLA Typing for Transplant Market by Technology (PCR (SSO, SSP, Real Time), Sequencing (NGS, Sanger)), Product (Instrument, Kits, Software), Application (Antibody Screening), Type (Organ Transplant, Tissue), End User, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global HLA typing for the transplants market is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2028 from USD 0.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3%.
Rising technological advancements in the field of HLA typing, increasing demand for transplantation, rising initiatives by the government to boost organ donation, and increasing research activities in the field of HLA typing to support the market growth.
The independent reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market, by end-user, in 2022.
Based on end user, the HLA typing for transplants market is segmented into hospitals & transplant centers, independent reference laboratories, and research laboratories & academic institutes. In 2022, independent reference laboratories accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants. This is attributed to the growing preference of diagnostic laboratories to outsource the HLA typing services by biotechnology companies, the presence of high resolution molecular technology, and increasing collaboration among reference laboratories and transplant centers
The molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market, by technology, in 2022.
The HLA typing for transplants market, by technology, is segmented into non-molecular and molecular assay technologies. In 2022, the molecular assay technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market. This is attributed to the strong adoption of molecular technology for HLA typing among end user setting and the strong focus of manufacturers on the development of high resolution assays for the molecular technologies
North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market in 2022.
North America accounted for the largest share of the HLA typing for transplants market in 2022, followed by Europe. This can primarily be the availability of advanced diagnostic technology, increased presence of manufacturers, and well established healthcare infrastructure.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Number of Transplant Procedures to Drive Market
- Reagents & Consumables Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022
- Molecular Assay Technologies Segment to Retain Dominance Till 2028
- NGS to Register Highest Growth
- Independent Reference Laboratory Segment to Dominate Market Till 2028
- China to Register Highest Growth from 2023 to 2028
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Number of Transplant Procedures Globally
- Technological Advancements in HLA Typing
- Government Initiatives to Boost HLA Typing Services in Transplantation
Restraints
- High Cost of Molecular Tests Used for HLA Typing
- Limited Reimbursements for Target Procedures in Emerging Countries
Opportunities
- Rising Adoption of Cross-Matching and Chimerism Testing Pre/Post-Transplantation
- Technological Shift from Non-Molecular Serological Assays to Gene-based HLA Profiling
Challenges
- Significant Gap in Organ Demand and Supply
Companies Mentioned
- Bag Diagnostics GmbH
- BGI Genomics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bionobis
- Caredx
- CD Genomics
- Cegat GmbH
- Creative Biolabs
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fujirebio
- Gendx
- Histogenetics LLC
- Illumina, Inc.
- Immucor, Inc.
- Inno-Train Diagnostik GmbH
- Luminex Corporation (Diasorin)
- Omixon, Inc.
- Pacbio
- Proimmune Ltd.
- Qiagen
- Quest Diagnostics
- Sciencell Research Laboratories, Inc.
- Scisco Genetics, Inc.
- TGB Diagnostics Limited
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
