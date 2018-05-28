Global Holistic Web Protection Market Analysis, Forecast to 2022

LONDON, May 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrating Security, Availability, and Performance for Websites and APIs

Websites, web applications, and APIs are more important than ever in the digital age.Businesses of all sizes and in every industry and geography rely on the web to engage with customers, employees, and partners.



The ability for these end users to reach websites and applications in a reliable and fast manner is a fundamental business requirement in the era of digital transformation.Furthermore, businesses must ensure that their websites and applications are secure in order to foster end user trust and encourage greater customer interaction.



Put simply: websites must be secure, fast, and available.



To ensure that web applications are reliable, usable, and trustworthy has traditionally required an investment in specialized products and services such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) mitigation, web application firewall (WAF), bot risk management (BRM), and content delivery network (CDN) services.While these point solutions are effective at addressing their specific threat vector, they also operate in silos, and without broader understanding of the threat landscape or contextual information might miss more complex or coordinated multi-vector attacks.



Additionally, the use of disparate tools provided by different vendors requires an added level of overhead in terms of processing power and transit times that may be problematic for online organizations with sensitive performance requirements.



The answer to these challenges lies in Holistic Web Protection solutions.Holistic Web Protection vendors integrate essential security technologies such as DDoS mitigation, WAF, and BRM to deliver comprehensive protection of web applications and infrastructure.



Deep integration of these technologies enables Holistic Web Protection vendors to improve security efficacy and enhance performance. By building these technologies into a performance optimization platform such as a CDN, vendors can deliver a strong value proposition to online businesses of all sizes: better web security with better web performance.



The Holistic Web Protection market represents an emerging market with high growth rates.As the market takes shape, leaders are emerging and helping to define the market and set customer expectations.



As demand for Holistic Web Protection grows, interest is expanding rapidly among vendors, industry participants, and customers alike.



This market study is the first to define the Holistic Web Protection market, covering cloud services that deliver an integrated solution spanning availability protection, web security, and performance optimization. The study will provide market size and forecasts, analysis of market growth factors, as well as analysis by market segment, and will compare and profile the various vendors and vendor offerings that comprise the Holistic Web Protection market.



